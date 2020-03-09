Garcia Reports: Chicago White Sox Week in Review

Steve Garcia reports. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Cease Sharp in 4 Solid on Thursday, Moncada Gets an Extension, Sox Defeat Cubs in Cactus League Action

By Steven S. Garcia

CEASE AND ASSIST

On Wednesday, youngster Dylan Cease pitched a solid outing in a 5-1 White Sox win against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Fields of Phoenix.

Cease went four innings and allowed one run on three hits, struck out five and walked none. The only damage was a solo home run by Keston Hiura to leadoff the bottom of the 4th.

The White Sox offense was provided by a Leury Garcia RBI-single in the 3rd, an Andrew Vaughn RBI-single in the 7th, followed by a two-run double later in the inning by Luis Gonzalez, and an RBI-single in the 8th by Andrew Romine.

SOX LOCK UP MONCADA

Also, Thursday, the White Sox and third-baseman Yoan Moncada agreed to a five-year, $70 million dollar extension with a sixth-year option worth an additional $25 million. The deal also includes a $5 million dollar buyout.

Moncada, 24, is coming off the best season of his career where he hit .315 with 25 long balls and 79 driven in. He also had a slash of .367/.548/.915 which are all career highs.

“It’s good to have this done and then just put all my focus on the season because, like I said before, I have big plans for the season. I’m expecting to have a way better season than what I had last year,” said Moncada.

SHOWDOWN IN THE DESERT

The Sox met up with Cubs at Sloan Park on Friday with the Sox defeating the Cubs 6-3.

The White Sox offense was provided by an RBI-double from Luis Robert in the 2ndan RBI-single from Yoan Moncada in the 4th and a solo shot from Jose Abreu later in the inning. Adam Engel added a solo homer of his own in the 5th and an RBI-single from Alfonso Rivas in the 6th.