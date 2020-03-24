Family Displaced Following Fire on Winnemac

The Park Forest Fire Department responded to a fire in the 400 block of Winnemac Street on the night of March 21-22. (Photo: Supplied by a Neighbor)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Park Forest Fire and Police Departments responded to a nighttime fire on Winnemac Street near Wildwood Drive on the night of March 21-22, 2020. Pictured above is a ladder fire apparatus from University Park.

Park Forest Fire Chief Tracy Natyshok said at this point the fire appears to be accidental but is still under investigation.

“Nobody was hurt,” Chief Natyshok told eNews Park Forest. “The family is displaced. Red Cross was called and they are being taken care of with Red Cross.”

Do you have a news tip? Email [email protected] or call 708-808-0204.