Stunning Photos: ONCE on THIS ISLAND, Coming to The Drama Group

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Drama Group sent stunning photos of cast members from its upcoming Once on this Island production. The show will run on two weekends from August 4 thru August 14. The images were photographed by Directed by Aaron Reese Boseman. The show is “a rousing Calypso-flavored tale of a small girl who finds love in a world of prejudice,” the Drama Group said in a release.

Show Times

Show times for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND are 7:30 pm beginning Friday, August 4, 5, 10, 11, and 12; ADDED Saturday matinee August 12 at 2:00 pm and Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm August 6 and 13.

The Drama Group has an online ticketing service – BookTix Ticketing and Livestreaming. All tickets are available by going to The Drama Group BookTix website dg.booktix.com, where you will be directed to set up your account with “The Drama Group-BookTix Box Office.” Or you may always opt to call our Box Office at 708-755-3444.

Stunning Photos

“Stunning photos” is our take. View them here and see:



















































































































COVID 19 PROTOCOLS

Masks will no longer be required for audience members.

The Drama Group still encourages people to wear masks while in the building.

This policy is subject to change.

SYNOPSIS – ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

Once on a golden and verdant Caribbean island, four gods rescue a little girl from a disastrous storm—Asaka, Mother of the Earth; Agwé, god of Water; Erzulie, goddess of Love; and Papa Ge, the demon of Death. So starts the myth in this breathtaking story of Black joy and sorrow, the aftermath of colonization and isolation, and the triumph of love against all forces. Told with Caribbean rhythms and instruments, this Tony Award–winning musical is a testament that a beautiful story told has the power to inspire and heal all.

Come and be enchanted, be inspired, and enjoy live theatre at its best.

CAST of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

NAME CHARACTER TOWN OF RESIDENCE Kendall Kevin Bell Agwe [U. Ton Ton] South Holland, IL Paige Brown Erzulie Griffin, IN Maliyah Brown Little Girl Griffin, IN Victoria Dean Grand Homme Country Club Hills, IL Matt Harrington Beauxhomme Chicago, IL Olivia Hopson Villager Chicago Heights, IL Alexandria Simone Irby Ti Moune Frankfort, IL Marquetta Jackson Asaka [U. Mama E] Hammond, IN Elaine Landrum Grand Homme Olympia Fields, IL Jillian-Giselle Mason Villager Chicago, IL Kedar Miller Villager Calumet City, IL Jasmine Monet Villager Olympia Fields, IL Noah Patton Villager Chicago Heights, IL Jeremiah Perez Armand/Grand Homme Cresthill, IL Jasmine Royal Andrea/Grand Homme Midlothian, IL Dacia Slater Grand Homme Chicago, IL Carolyn Spencer Grand Homme Olympia Fields, IL Pamela Stallings Villager South Holland, IL Ever Strong Little Girl Calumet City, IL David Taylor Daniel Lynwood, IL Lauren Taylor Papa Ge Tinley Park, IL Jayden Marie Turner Beauxhomme Flossmoor, IL Ben White Daniel’s Father Lynwood, IL Monte Wiggins Villager Chicago Heights, IL Liane Williams Mama Euralie Chicago, IL Keenen Wilson Ton Ton Julian Chicago, IL Yiidum Wiwa Ti Moune Understudy Chicago, IL Kenne Wright Little Girl Olympia Fields, IL Prentcessa Rownae Wynn Villager Highland, IN

Production Staff