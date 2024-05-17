School District 163 Tees Off for Education with Annual Golf Outing

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- School District 163 is excited to announce its 13th Annual Golf Outing, “Teeing Off FORE Education,” set to take place on Thursday, June 24, 2024, at the Glenwoodie Golf Club in Glenwood, IL. This highly anticipated event promises a day of fun, networking, and philanthropy, which will support the district’s educational initiatives.

The event will begin with registration at 8:00 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 9:00 a.m. Golfers will enjoy a day on the beautiful greens of Glenwoodie Golf Club, with lunch provided at the turn and dinner served at approximately 3:00 p.m. The day will conclude with an awards ceremony and raffle, where participants can win exciting prizes.

Details: School District 163 Golf Outing

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, June 24, 2024

Thursday, June 24, 2024 Location: Glenwoodie Golf Club, 19301 State Street, Glenwood, IL 60425

Glenwoodie Golf Club, 19301 State Street, Glenwood, IL 60425 Registration: 8:00 a.m.

8:00 a.m. Shotgun Start: 9:00 a.m.

9:00 a.m. Lunch: Provided at the turn

Provided at the turn Dinner: Approximately 3:00 p.m.

Approximately 3:00 p.m. Awards and Raffle: After dinner

Participants can register for the whole outing, golf, or dinner. The fees are as follows:

Entire Outing: $150 per person

$150 per person Golf Only: $120 per person

$120 per person Dinner Only: $35 per person

Online registration is now open at www.sd163.com.

For those interested in supporting the event through sponsorship, there are several opportunities available:

Gold Sponsor: $2,000 (Includes advertisement recognition, coverage of two foursomes’ fees, banner advertisement, and hole advertisement)

$2,000 (Includes advertisement recognition, coverage of two foursomes’ fees, banner advertisement, and hole advertisement) Silver Sponsor: $1,000 (Includes advertisement recognition, coverage of one foursome fee, and banner advertisement)

$1,000 (Includes advertisement recognition, coverage of one foursome fee, and banner advertisement) Dinner Sponsor: $500

$500 Beverage Sponsor: $300

$300 Lunch Sponsor: $250

$250 Hole Sponsor: $150

To guarantee signage, sponsorships must be confirmed by Friday, May 31, 2024. Sponsors will be acknowledged throughout the event, during the awards ceremony, and in the district’s community publication.

Raffle and Donations

The event will feature a raffle with electronics, golf items, sporting event tickets, and gift certificates for dinners and airlines. Individuals or companies interested in donating raffle prizes or making cash donations can do so by completing the registration form.

For more information about registration, sponsorship, or donations, please get in touch with Sandi Gordon at 708-668-9425 or [email protected].

Join School District 163 for a memorable day of golf and community support as we “Tee Off FORE Education”!

Note: OpenAI edited or wrote the rough outline for this article or completed the initial editing of a press release sent to eNews Park Forest. Other journalists of the Local News Alliance, a nascent organization of five local online publishers, and I decided to experiment with this technology and learn its possibilities and limitations. One requirement of using the technology we agreed on is acknowledging our use of this tech in articles it helps us produce.