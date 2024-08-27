Walgreens and CVS are Now Offering Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments

Deerfield, IL—(ENEWSPF)—Walgreens and CVS now offer updated COVID-19 vaccine appointments, according to company releases. The releases follow.

From CVS

The updated COVID-19 vaccine is now available at your nearby CVS. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends everyone six months and older receive an updated 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccine to protect against COVID-19 this fall and winter, whether they have ever been vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine or not. Schedule online or walk-in today!

Walgreens: Our expert pharmacists are ready to help protect communities this upcoming respiratory illness season.

Walgreens, the leading independent retail pharmacy and healthcare provider, stands ready to offer updated 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccines at stores nationwide. The updated vaccines, approved or authorized for emergency use by the FDA and recommended by the CDC, offer better protection against the virus variants currently responsible for most infections and hospitalizations in the United States.

Individuals can schedule appointments now. Appointments will start nationwide on September 6, 2024.* We will add additional appointments daily as inventory arrives at stores. You can schedule your appointment by visiting Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine, using the Walgreens app, or calling 1-800-WALGREENS.

Vaccination: Best Way to Protect Against Respiratory Illnesses

Vaccination is the best way to protect against respiratory illnesses. Everyone must get all recommended vaccines, even if they have recently been infected. These include the updated COVID-19, flu, RSV, and/or pneumococcal (pneumonia) vaccine, if eligible. We have trained and trusted pharmacists who are excellent healthcare providers. They are ready to help patients navigate the correct vaccines, including optimal timing and whether to consider co-administration.

Pharmacies are the cornerstone and front door to healthcare for many Americans. They continue to serve as the most convenient, trusted, and accessible place for people to get the prevention, testing, and treatment they need throughout respiratory illness season.

*Due to varied arrival times, appointments for pediatric and toddler patients will be available later.