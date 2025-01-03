Dog Bit Young Child: Police Reports

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—A dog bit a young child while the child was at the owner’s house. The animal unexpectedly got out of a room and attacked the young one. The child had been at that home before with no issues. That night, however, Franciscan Hospital in Olympia Fields did not have the means to treat the injury properly. The little one required transport to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago, police said.

We also include other incident reports here and add a burglary report at the end. The burglary report comes from the recently reported incidents between October 7-13, 2024.

Park Forest Police Blotter and Burglary Reports Beginning October 11, 2024

Aggravated Revoked Driver’s License

Police arrested Joseph E. Simmons, 40, of the 13000 block of S. Evans Ave., Chicago, On October 11 and charged him with aggravated revoked driver’s license and operation of a vehicle when registration was suspended.

An officer responded to an incident reported on Forest Boulevard at 11:02 AM. The complainant alleged theft in progress and said the person she considered responsible was leaving in a red Nissan. While on his way to investigate, an officer saw a red Nissan traveling southbound on Western Avenue that turned eastbound towards Sauk Trail. The officer got behind the Nissan and curbed it.

He made contact with the driver and sole occupant, Joseph E. Simmons.

Upon relaying the registration plate to SouthCom Dispatch, dispatch informed the officer that the registration plate was suspended and Mr. Simmons had a revoked driver’s license. The officer asked Mr. Simmons to step out of the vehicle and told him he was arresting him on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle when his driver’s license was revoked.

At the Park Forest Police Department, the officer discovered that Mr. Simmons’s driver’s abstract consisted of a valid statutory summary suspension or revocation with four prior convictions. The officer spoke with the original complainant, who told the officer that, in summary, there was no theft. She said that Mr. Simmons was not responsible for any offense at her residence, according to police.

Dog Bit Four-year-old Child

An officer responded to Franciscan Health Hospital in Olympia Fields on October 12 at 9:30 PM to investigate a report of an animal bite that occurred on Indiana Street. A nurse from the hospital requested that a unit respond as a dog bit a four-year-old child.

Responding officers spoke with a physician who stated that the child had severe bite marks that required specialized care. She was to be transported to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said.

The officer spoke with the child’s mother, who said she dropped her daughter off to be babysat on Indiana Street. There was a dog at the home. However, previously, there were no issues.

That night, the babysitter called and was intensely distressed, according to the report. She said the dog bit the girl. A relative went to the home and took the girl to Franciscan Hospital. The babysitter said the dog got out of another room and bit the girl in the right arm, police said. According to police, it took two people to get the dog away from the child.

Police issued Anthony L. Smith, 22, of the 300 block of Indiana St., Park Forest, two municipal citations, one charging dog bite and the other charging fierce animal. There was no arrest.

Criminal Damage to Property

Police arrested Jamel D. Holmes, 42, of the 100 block of Westwood Dr., Park Forest, on October 13 and charged him with criminal damage to property and resisting a peace officer.

Officers responded to an address on Western Avenue at 2:06 PM about a report of a domestic incident. The complainant said she was at home and showering when she heard someone walk into the bathroom. She then allegedly saw her ex-boyfriend, Jamel D. Holmes, inside the bathroom, police said.

She began to yell at Mr. Holmes as she exited the shower and threatened to call the police.

Mr. Holmes left the room as the two continued to yell at each other, according to police. At one point, Mr. Holmes allegedly pushed the complainant, causing her to hit her head against the stairs, police said. He then exited the residence and ran northwest from the front door, police said.

The complainant found multiple slashes along the mesh fabric that damaged the front screen door, police said. She told police the screen door had been locked, but the front door was not secure. She told police where they might find Mr. Holmes.

Police eventually took Mr. Holmes into custody. After an interview, police charged Mr. Holmes and advised the complainant to obtain an order of protection.

Domestic Battery

Police arrested Diamond A. Freeman, 24, of the 300 block of Juniper Street., Park Forest, on October 13 and charged her with domestic battery.

Police responded to an address on Juniper Street at 5:16 PM to investigate a disturbance report. SouthCom Dispatch advised that they had an open 911 call that pinged at a location on Juniper Street.

According to someone at the home, Ms. Freeman allegedly yelled at the complainant and threatened to batter her, police said. Ms. Freeman then reportedly pushed the complainant, causing her to fall back into a closet door, police said.

Burglary to Automobile on Oct. 9

During the week police responded to these incidents, officers also responded to the Autumn Ridge Apartments parking lot on October 9 at approximately 1:48 AM to investigate a report of suspicious subjects checking vehicles and pulling on door handles. While checking the area, one officer saw damage to the front passenger window of a black 2022 GMC.

The officer notified SouthCom Dispatch but could not locate the vehicle owner’s contact information. When the officer returned to work on October 11, however, he received an email from another officer who spoke with the vehicle owner. The owner said she noticed that someone had burglarized the vehicle when she got to the car at 7 AM on October 9.

She reported the following items missing:

A 13-inch MSI 1100 laptop,

a purple iPhone 13,

Apple air pods,

$50 cash, a pink gift card with $50 on it,

a jar full of coins containing approximately $10,

a Cash App card with no funds on it,

and a Capital One credit card.

The victim said the Capital One credit card had been used at several locations in Chicago Heights. She canceled the cards, including the Cash App card.