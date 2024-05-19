Congresswoman Kelly Works to Support Rural Maternal Health

Washington, D.C.—(ENEWSPF)—As she has previously, Representative Kelly (IL-02) continues her work to support maternal health. She does so again, reaching across the aisle, working with Representatives Kim (CA-40), Meuser (PA-09), and Schrier (WA-08). Together, they introduced the bipartisan Rural Obstetrics Readiness Act to support rural healthcare facilities providing critical obstetric care.

The Rural Obstetrics Readiness Act will support rural hospitals and doctors prepare to handle obstetric emergencies by:

Directing the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Alliance for Innovation on Maternal Health to create an obstetric emergency training program for rural healthcare facilities that do not have a dedicated labor & delivery unit;

Establishing new federal grants for rural healthcare facilities to purchase the necessary equipment to carry out obstetrics readiness training and response;

Creating a pilot program to support a statewide or regional network of obstetric and maternal health care teams that can provide urgent teleconsultation to rural facilities and

Directing HHS to study maternity ward closures, regional patterns of patient transport, and models for regional partnerships for rural obstetric care.

Rep. Kelly on this Bipartisan Legislation

“I’m proud to represent an urban, suburban, and rural district and serve the unique needs of many diverse communities. No mother should be without quality maternal health care during pregnancy, labor, or postpartum, regardless of where they live,” said Congresswoman Robin Kelly, co-chair of the Maternity Care Caucus. “I am proud to introduce this bipartisan legislation. It will provide targeted support for rural healthcare facilities in Illinois and nationwide. This legislation will provide the necessary resources, including training, equipment, and improved collaboration networks, to ensure every mom and baby has the tools they need to thrive. As a leader of the Maternity Care Caucus, I will always work across the aisle to tackle the maternal mortality crisis. I want to ensure that mothers have the resources to live happy, healthy lives with their baby.”

Congresswoman Young Kim

“One’s zip code should not determine one’s access to health care. Unfortunately, many women in rural areas face additional hurdles to receiving maternal health care,” said Congresswoman Young Kim. Rep. Kim serves as co-chair of the Maternity Care Caucus. “The Rural Obstetrics Readiness Act aims to bridge this alarming gap in maternal health care. It will provide the workforce, training, and equipment to meet patients’ unique needs regardless of where they live. I am proud to help introduce this important bipartisan bill. I will keep fighting as Maternity Care Caucus co-chair to support women, babies, and families at all levels.”

Congressman Dan Meuser

“Expecting mothers in rural Pennsylvania deserve nothing less than exceptional obstetric health care,” said Congressman Dan Meuser. “This legislation aims to tackle the maternal health crisis facing our country. The introduction of targeted federal grants will equip rural healthcare facilities with the capacity to handle obstetric emergencies with advanced technologies and training. I’m pleased to co-lead this crucial bill. It will deliver essential resources directly to rural health facilities, offering much-needed support to mothers and children.”

Congresswoman Kim Schrier

“As a physician and a mother who experienced a high-risk pregnancy, I know how crucial access to obstetrics care is for the health and safety of pregnant women and babies. Accessible, timely care can make all the difference throughout pregnancy, particularly during labor,” said Congresswoman Kim Schrier. “The 8th District encompasses nearly 10,000 square miles, with many of my constituents living in rural areas and lacking access to nearby medical needs like obstetrics care. I’m proud to join my colleagues in introducing this bipartisan legislation to improve resources, training, and overall quality of rural obstetrics care to ensure that pregnant women receive the best possible care so that they may safely deliver healthy infants.”

Companion Legislation in the U.S. Senate

Companion legislation was introduced in the U.S. Senate by Senators Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Susan Collins (R-ME), Katie Britt (R-AL), and Tina Smith (D-MN).

The Rural Obstetrics Readiness Act is supported by

the National Rural Health Association,

the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists,

the American College of Emergency Physicians,

the American Academy of Family Physicians,

the American Society of Anesthesiologists,

MomsRising,

and the Association of Maternal and Child Health Programs.

The full text of the legislation is HERE.