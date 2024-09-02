Illinois State Board of Elections Provides Voting Timeline for Upcoming Election

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—In the upcoming 2024 general election, Vice President Kamala Harris will face former President Donald Trump. The Illinois State Board of Elections compiled and published a comprehensive “voting timeline” to equip voters with essential knowledge before the November 5 election.

In response to early inquiries from residents, Park Forest Village Hall has witnessed an influx of people seeking information about early voting.

This timeline outlines crucial dates, ranging from the commencement of early voting to the final day for submitting mail-in ballots.

As a reminder, you can vote early, in person or by mail, from Sept. 26 through Nov. 4. On Nov. 5, head to your designated Illinois polling place between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Register to Vote

Illinois residents may register online, in person at the election authority’s office, at a driver’s license facility, with deputy registrars appointed in each jurisdiction, or via mail using the Illinois Voter Registration Application, available in English and Spanish.

Here’s the link to register to vote online in Illinois.

Voting Timeline

Sept. 20: Vote by mail ballots (Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act)

Last business day for the election authority to mail ballots to persons in the United States Service

Sept. 26: Early Voting Begins

First day for early voting at the office of the election authority and at any additional locations

Sept. 26: Voting by mail begins

First day for the election authority to mail an official ballot

Oct. 8: Close of voter registration

Last day for regular registration or transfer of registration

Oct. 9: Grace period registration and voting begins

First day of the grace period, registration and voting at the office of the election authority or a designated location

Oct. 20: Online voter registration closes

Last day for online voter registration

Oct. 31: Last day to mail vote by mail ballots

Last day for the election authority to receive, by mail, an application for a vote by mail ballot

Nov. 4: Last day for early voting

Last day for early voting at the office of the election authority and at any additional locations

Nov. 5: General Election

This is news from the Village of Park Forest.