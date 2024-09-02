Illinois State Board of Elections Provides Voting Timeline for Upcoming Election

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—In the upcoming 2024 general election, Vice President Kamala Harris will face former President Donald Trump. The Illinois State Board of Elections compiled and published a comprehensive “voting timeline” to equip voters with essential knowledge before the November 5 election.
In response to early inquiries from residents, Park Forest Village Hall has witnessed an influx of people seeking information about early voting.
This timeline outlines crucial dates, ranging from the commencement of early voting to the final day for submitting mail-in ballots.
As a reminder, you can vote early, in person or by mail, from Sept. 26 through Nov. 4. On Nov. 5, head to your designated Illinois polling place between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Register to Vote
Illinois residents may register online, in person at the election authority’s office, at a driver’s license facility, with deputy registrars appointed in each jurisdiction, or via mail using the Illinois Voter Registration Application, available in English and Spanish.
Here’s the link to register to vote online in Illinois.
Voting Timeline
Sept. 20: Vote by mail ballots (Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act)
Last business day for the election authority to mail ballots to persons in the United States Service
Sept. 26: Early Voting Begins
First day for early voting at the office of the election authority and at any additional locations
Sept. 26: Voting by mail begins
First day for the election authority to mail an official ballot
Oct. 8: Close of voter registration
Last day for regular registration or transfer of registration
Oct. 9: Grace period registration and voting begins
First day of the grace period, registration and voting at the office of the election authority or a designated location
Oct. 20: Online voter registration closes
Last day for online voter registration
Oct. 31: Last day to mail vote by mail ballots
Last day for the election authority to receive, by mail, an application for a vote by mail ballot
Nov. 4: Last day for early voting
Last day for early voting at the office of the election authority and at any additional locations
Nov. 5: General Election
