Village Officials Urge Residents to Get Vaccinated, Flu & COVID Esp.

New Variant on the Rise

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—During the current respiratory virus season, Park Forest officials strongly encourage all residents to prioritize flu and COVID vaccinations.

Officials have deep concerns about the consistently low COVID and flu vaccination rates. The assistant director of Recreation, Parks & Community Health, Margaret Lewis, saw the drop in rates in recent years. She stressed the significance of vaccination. It is vital with the emergence of the new COVID variant, XEC, rapidly spreading worldwide.

Lewis explained, “This new strain is in the Chicago area. Its symptoms closely resemble those of the flu. It is crucial for people to arrange for vaccination. In doing so, they protect themselves and others.”

Besides Flu, the XEC Variant of COVID on the Rise

Data released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates that the XEC variant has become the second most prevalent strain in the country, accounting for more than 1 in 10 cases.

Officials estimate that XEC’s symptoms will be similar to those of previous strains, including high temperature, body aches, fatigue, and a cough or sore throat.

Emphasizing the importance of vaccination, Lewis urged residents to contact their health providers and schedule vaccinations.

“Please prioritize getting vaccinated,” Lewis urged. “As we approach the holiday season, where close interactions among people are common, diseases can easily spread. Getting vaccinated now can significantly reduce the risk for yourself and your loved ones.”

Lewis said she’s working to bring a vaccination clinic to the Village but doesn’t have specifics. She said residents can get flu/COVID shots at CVS Pharmacy, 1 Main Street. She said most insurance covers the cost without any copays.