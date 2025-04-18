Three Face DUI Charges As Police Conduct Targeted Enforcement

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—Three people face DUI charges as police conducted DUI Enforcement on a grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation. The charges occurred in late December, just before the New Year.

These three DUI charges, along with other reports, follow.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Beginning December 28, 2024

Assault and CDP

Police arrested Anthony L. Williams, 50, of the 1900 block of Revere St., Chicago Heights, on December 28 and charged him with assault and criminal damage to property (CDP). Mr. Williams had an initial court date of January 27, 2025, at the Will County Courthouse.

Police responded to a home on Nanti Street at 7:39 PM to investigate a domestic incident. SouthCom Dispatch advised police that a man arrived at the listed address and allegedly “rammed” into the complainant’s vehicle. Police identified the accused man as Anthony L. Williams.

“Heated Argument”

Mr. Williams told police that he got into a heated argument with someone at the home, according to police. While he resides in Chicago Heights, his children live at the residence on Nanti. Mr. Williams said he arrived unannounced, which led to the argument, according to police. The person he was arguing with grabbed her oleoresin capsicum (OC) spray and sprayed him in the face, according to police. Mr. Williams said he got into his vehicle and accidentally rear-ended the complainant’s vehicle. Police arrived a short time later, he said.

The complainant told police Mr. Williams arrived unannounced and was intoxicated, according to police. She alleged that Mr. Williams got inside his vehicle and purposefully rear-ended her car approximately four times, police said. When he got out of his car, he allegedly balled his fist and raised it as if he was going to punch someone. The complainant said she went inside her home, grabbed her OC spray, and sprayed Mr. Williams, according to police.

DUI Drugs

Police arrested Jade K. Davis, of the 700 block of W. 112th St., Chicago, on December 28 and charged her with driving under the influence of drugs, unlawful possession of cannabis, one headlight, and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Police were patrolling in the area of Sauk Trail and Meota Street at 9:42 PM, driving eastbound. They were patrolling on an Illinois Department of Transportation Grant on DUI enforcement.

One of the officers saw a vehicle driving westbound on Sauk Trail with only one headlight, police said. That officer turned his squad car around and caught up with the vehicle. The registration came back to Jade K. Davis, police said. Police curbed the vehicle on Lakewood Boulevard just north of Sauk Trail, police said.

Ms. Davis was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. An officer asked her for her driver’s license and proof of insurance, and she complied. She had valid insurance, and her driving privileges were valid, police said. According to the report, Ms. Davis was not wearing her seatbelt. Police also detected the odor of burnt cannabis coming from inside the car.

Police: Driver Admits Smoking Weed Before Leaving a House

An officer asked her if she was smoking weed. She said she wasn’t at that time, police said. She told police she smoked before she pulled away from her mother’s house, police said. Ms. Davis allegedly told police she smoked in her car while she was in the parking lot of her mother’s house, approximately 10 minutes prior.

An officer asked her to get out of the vehicle to make sure she was okay to drive. The officer then administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. After the tests, police advised her that they were arresting her on suspicion of driving under the influence. Inside the vehicle, police allege that they found a cigar filled with suspected cannabis inside the glove compartment, the report said.

DUI Alcohol

Police arrested Herbert A. Simpson, 46, of the 100 block of Nanti St., Park Forest, on December 29 and processed him on citations charging improper lane usage, driving under the influence of alcohol, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and illegal transportation of alcohol.

An officer conducted a traffic stop on a maroon Nissan Ultima at 1:52 AM on Monee Road. Another officer responded to assist. Herbert A. Simpson was the driver and sole occupant of the car, according to police. The arresting officer reported recognizing signs of impairment, police said. Mr. Simpson’s eyes were bloodshot, glassy, and there was an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath as he spoke, according to police. He denied drinking alcohol but slurred his speech as he spoke, police said.

Returning from White Castle

Mr. Simpson told police he drove from White Castle and was heading home, according to the report. He told police he did not have any alcohol in the car and offered to let the officer search the vehicle. When he got out of the car, his movements were delayed and unsteady, according to the report. The police asked Mr. Simpson to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. He allegedly stated, “I’m not doing none of that,” according to police. Police took him into custody and transported him to the Park Forest Police Department.

DUI Drugs

Police arrested Gregory Duncan Jr., 23, of the 23,400 block of S. Western Ave., Park Forest, on December 30 and charged him with driving under the influence (drugs), speeding, one headlight, expired registration, unlawful possession of cannabis, and driving too fast for conditions.

Police also arrested Lynette I. McCoy, 20, of the 100 block of W. 154th St., Harvey, and charged her with resisting and obstructing.

Officers were patrolling as part of an Impaired Driving Campaign sponsored by the Illinois Department of Transportation at 10:44 PM. An officer saw a red 2011 Mazda heading northbound on Western Avenue in the median lane from Sauk Trail with only one illuminated headlight, according to police. The officer followed the Mazda for a short distance as the vehicle traveled at a speed exceeding the posted 35 mph speed limit, according to police.

The vehicle registration came back as expired.

Officer Smells Fresh and Burnt Cannabis

The officer curbed the vehicle just after the north intersection of Western Avenue and Dogwood Street, according to police. Speaking with the driver, Gregory Duncan, the officer told him the reason for the stop. The officer immediately detected the odor of fresh and burnt cannabis coming from inside the car, police said. According to police, Mr. Duncan had bloodshot and glassy eyes.

The front seat passenger, later identified as Lynette I. McCoy, told the officer there was no cannabis in the vehicle and did not know why it would smell like cannabis, according to police.

Mr. Duncan appeared visibly nervous, shaking, and biting his lips, according to police. He looked straight ahead and was not responding to questions, police said. Ms. McCoy and Mr. Duncan then admitted to ingesting cannabis about one hour prior, police said.

Another officer arrived to assist.

The officer who pulled the vehicle over asked Mr. Duncan to perform Field Sobriety Tests. After the tests, police advised Mr. Duncan that they were arresting him.

When Ms. McCoy learned that the police were towing the vehicle, she got out of the car and allegedly stated that her car was not going anywhere. She then attempted to enter the driver’s side of the vehicle. An officer had to grab her and direct her back out of traffic quickly, police said. Ms. McCoy lost her balance and fell to the ground behind her vehicle.

Police instructed her multiple times to place her hands behind her back, according to police. She allegedly pulled away from police, the report said. Police put her in handcuffs and transported her and Mr. Duncan to the Park Forest Police Department.

At the station, Mr. Duncan agreed to provide a blood sample. He then allegedly advised that he did not like needles and said he was high, that a blood test wasn’t necessary, according to police. Police found approximately 4.2 g of cannabis inside the vehicle.

Domestic Battery

Police arrested Jason L. Hill, 40, of the 200 block of Fir St., Park Forest, on December 31 and charged him with domestic battery.

Police responded to a report of domestic battery on Marquette Street at 1:48 PM. SouthCom Dispatch told officers two men were involved in a physical altercation, and one man had a gun, police said. SouthCom informed officers that the alleged offender was attempting to leave the scene in a grey Jeep.

A responding officer saw a grey Jeep traveling southeast on Marquette Street. He gave verbal commands for the driver, later identified as Jason L. Hill, to stop. Mr. Hill was the sole occupant of the Jeep. When police searched him and the vehicle, they found no weapons.

The complainant said that he and Mr. Hill exchanged punches, according to police. This ultimately led to Mr. Hill allegedly choking the complainant, according to police.

About Police Reports

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those police arrested and charged committed any offenses. We report on what is in the reports that the police furnish to us. As those accused are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

eNews Park Forest has continuously published the addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

Presumption of Innocence

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. The law presumes all those whom police arrest are innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest not to remove items from the public record from publication. Suppose you find your name in the police reports. Our policy is that we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g., “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

We do not strike, “unpublish,” or delete news.

According to police, officers captured all the incidents in this report on body-worn and dash-mounted cameras at the respective scenes. All Park Forest police officers wear body-worn cameras. Officials typically abbreviate these devices as BWC in the reports.

We encourage persons wishing to leave anonymous information on any criminal matters, including narcotics or gang activity, to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.