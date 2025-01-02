Snow Begone Kenobi Wins “Name the Snowplow Contest”

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—The Village of Park Forest Department of Public Works announced the winner of its “Name the Snowplow Contest”: Snow Begone Kenobi.

Community residents submitted 18 name suggestions in response to a call for proposals. This allowed them one week to brainstorm and contribute their ideas. Once the submissions were gathered, the Department of Public Works reviewed all entries to select the most compelling and fitting suggestions. This selection process culminated in a voting phase, allowing residents to weigh in on their favorites, such as Snow Begone Kenobi.

This event marked a milestone. It was the department’s inaugural year to host such a contest to foster community engagement. Director Roderick Ysaguirre highlighted the department’s objective of encouraging participation. This helped create a sense of ownership and pride among residents in the naming process, particularly with names like Snow Begone.

“We wanted to come up with something and have everyone engaged,” Ysaguirre said. “So having the community name one of the snow fighters was a great way to do so.”

Ysaguirre said officials will contact the contest winner next week so they can receive their $50 gift card. He will schedule the day the Park Forest Board of Trustees will recognize them at a board meeting next month. Additionally, the winner will get an opportunity to take a picture with the plow.

Ysaguirre mentioned that next winter season, they’ll hold the contest again and hope it continues to grow. The runner-up name suggestions included Blizzy, which came in second place. Betty Whiteout and Darth Blader tied for third.

This is news from the Village of Park Forest.