Seasonal Illnesses on the Rise: Protecting Your Health

Park Forest advises residents to take precautions as seasonal illnesses increase statewide.

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—The Village of Park Forest is warning residents about increasing seasonal illnesses currently spreading in the community.

Margaret Lewis, the Assistant Director of Recreation, Parks & Community Health, stated that the Illinois Department of Public Health announced this week that the state’s overall respiratory illness level has risen from low to moderate.

“We are witnessing a rise in seasonal respiratory illnesses coinciding with the onset of winter,” said Lewis. “As many people gather with family and friends during the holiday season, it is essential to take precautions to protect those at the highest risk for severe outcomes. This includes individuals aged 65 and older, very young children, and those who are immunocompromised.”

Lewis noted that data indicates increased hospital admissions for COVID-19, flu, and RSV. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 13 states had high or very high flu-like illnesses, approximately double the number from the previous week.

Free PPE Bags

“Most of those states are located in the south,” Lewis said. “However, we are also seeing rising numbers here in Illinois and our neighboring states. Therefore, it is important to wash your hands and wear a mask.”

To help residents, the Village offers free COVID testing kits while supplies last. Additionally, Lewis mentioned that they have limited PPE bags containing hand sanitizer and masks.

“Residents can come to Village Hall and stop by the Recreation, Parks & Community Health window to request a PPE bag,” Lewis said. “Our goal is to keep everyone safe and healthy during the holiday season.”

This is news from the Village of Park Forest.