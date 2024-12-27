Police: Double Homicide on Miami Street

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—Two women are dead of gunshot wounds in what police are calling a double homicide Thursday.

According to police, officers responded to a home in the 300 block of Miami Street to investigate a report of a gunshot victim inside the residence. The call came in on Thursday, December 26th, 2024, at approximately 6:08 p.m., police said in a statement.

Upon arrival, officers forced entry into the residence and discovered two unresponsive adult females. There were two children in the home, too, both unharmed, police said.

Both women, aged 30 and 51 years old, had apparent gunshot wounds. One victim was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the other was transported to a local hospital. There, she later succumbed to her injuries. The children were also transported to local hospitals for medical treatment as a precaution.

Double Homicide an Isolated Incident

The initial investigation indicates this was an isolated incident, as the victims and the suspect were acquainted. Police stressed that this is an active investigation and expected to release more information later.

The South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force has been activated, and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigation Unit was called to assist the Park Forest Investigations Unit.

Police encourage anyone with information regarding this crime to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Unit at (708) 748-1309.

