Park Forest Public Library Celebrates Black History Month, Valentine’s Day, and More

Park Forest Public Library

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—Celebrate Black History Month and Valentine’s Day with special events at the Park Forest Public Library in February. Also scheduled are a community book giveaway, two virtual talks from noted authors, a computer class for older patrons, and a film about the singer James Brown.

The Park Forest Library has two events to help kids celebrate Black History Month. (Image PFPL)

Celebrating Black History Month

The Park Forest Public Library has two give-away events to help kids celebrate Black History Month.

During the week of February 3, books related to Black culture are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration is necessary.

Swag bags for kids commemorating Black History Month are available for pick-up the week of February 17, again while the supply lasts.

For information on both giveaways, contact Miss Nikki in the Kids’ Zone at (708) 748-3731, extension 231.

Kids can pick up a Valentine’s Day swag bag of gifts the week of February 10. (Image PFPL)

Valentine’s Day Swag Bag for Kids

During the week of February 10, kids can stop by the library for a unique Valentine’s Day swag bag. For more information, contact the Kids’ Zone at (708) 748-3731, extension 231. Bags are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

Computer Classes for Older Patrons

A class on computer skills, such as word processing, is on Saturday, February 15, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Targeting older people, the session answers questions and covers topics to help build confidence and digital skills. There is only so much space, so registration is necessary. For more information, contact Katherine at (708) 748-3731, extension 223, or by email at [email protected].

Chocolate Lovers Cooking Class (virtual)

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Kristyn Slick returns in February for a virtual class to teach techniques for tempering chocolate, making ganache, and creating other chocolate desserts. The class is on Zoom on Wednesday, February 12, at 6:30 p.m. Registration is necessary. For more information, email Kaitlyn at [email protected] with “Chocolate Lovers” in the subject line.

Copies of “The Inheritance” by Trisha Sakhlecha will be available to Park Forest Library patrons starting February 3. (Image PFPL)

“No Pressure” Community Read

Patrons can stop by the library starting February 3 to pick up a free copy of “The Inheritance” by Trisha Sakhlecha.

The novel occurs on an island off the coast of Scotland where the Agarwal family is gathers. Raj, the family patriarch, is about to announce the succession plan for his multi-million-dollar company based in Delhi. All the family members involved have personal troubles, secrets, and a stake in Raj’s plans.

Books are available while the supply lasts.

Two Virtual Events from Illinois Libraries Present

February offers two virtual events via Zoom from the Illinois Libraries Present series.

Author James McBride will be in a virtual event on February 4. (Image PFPL)

The first session on Tuesday, February 4, at 7 p.m., features author, musician, and screenwriter James McBride. A recipient of the Library of Congress Prize for American Fiction, McBride is popular for his 1995 memoir, “The Color of Water.” This describes his growing up in an African American family led by an ethnically Jewish mother.

McBride’s 2013 novel, “The Good Lord Bird,” became a Showtime series by the same name, detailing abolitionist John Brown’s life. His latest work, “The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store,” was the 2023 Book of the Year by Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

A registration link for this event is here. Registrants can expect a Zoom link to access the presentation.

“The Joy of Luck Club” author Amy Tan will discuss her latest work in a virtual session on February 19. (Image PFPL)

The second virtual session features writer Amy Tan, most well-known for her novel “The Joy Luck Club,” which later became a 1993 film. Tan’s virtual appearance is on Wednesday, February 19, at 7 p.m.

In addition to the “Joy Luck Club,” Tan authored several other novels centered around the Chinese experience in the United States and two children’s books.

During the pandemic, Tan began studying the behavior of wild birds in her yard as a coping mechanism and subsequently published the illustrated “The Backyard Bird Chronicles” in 2024.

A registration link for this event is here. Registrants will receive a Zoom link to access the presentation.

Dr. Frank Vaught will discuss senior health and wellness at the library on February 8. (Image PFPL)

Health and Wellness for Older People

Chiropractic physician Dr. Frank Vaught returns in February to share tools and techniques for natural healing and boosting immune systems during a talk on Saturday, February 8, from 1 to 2 p.m. Registration for this event is encouraged and opens on February 1.

Memory Café

Judy Philips from the RUSH University Alzheimer’s Disease Center will present at the Memory Café on Tuesday, February 18 at 11 a.m. The session is open to all adults with or without current memory concerns. Light refreshments will be served.

Registration is encouraged and opens on February 11. Contact Katherine at (708) 748-3731, extension 223, for more information.

“Get On Up,” starring Chadwick Boseman, recounts the life of singer James Brown. (Image PFPL)

February Movie Matinee

February’s movie matinee is “Get On Up,” a biographical film on the life of singer James Brown. It will be shown at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25.

Starring Chadwick Boseman as Brown, the cast also includes Dan Aykroyd, Viola Davis, and Octavia Spencer. The film traces Brown’s life as a boy with abusive parents through the highs and lows of his musical career and many personal trials and tribulations.

The movie has a rating of PG-13. Light refreshments will be available. Registration is encouraged but not required and opens on February 18.

Library Hours and Information

Additional details and registration links for all February events appear on the library’s monthly water bill insert (shown below) or the library website. Information on the remaining January events can be found here.

The library at 400 Lakewood Boulevard is open for all services from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday.