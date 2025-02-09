Park Forest Enters New Two-Year Electric Municipal Aggregation Program

Community Pricing Remains

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—The Village of Park Forest has launched a new Electric Municipal Aggregation Program that will begin in April. This initiative supports the Village’s Climate Action and Resilience Plan, which aims to reduce emissions by 26 percent below 2010 levels by this year.

Earlier this winter, the Village Board approved a 24-month electric aggregation agreement renewal with MC Squared Energy Services, LLC (MC²), a Chicago-based company. This agreement will provide eligible residents and small business customers with an electric supply price equal to the ComEd rate for 24 months starting with the April 2025 ComEd meter read cycle.

Sustainability Coordinator Carrie Malfeo emphasized that residents will be charged the same rate as they would be with ComEd.

“I cannot stress enough that Park Forest residents and business owners won’t pay one cent more under this new two-year program,” Malfeo stated. “This program allows the Village to find the most sustainable supplier, which has always been our goal.”

Malfeo mentioned that this electric aggregation program will generate over 8,000,000 kWh of renewable energy, allowing Park Forest to maintain its status as an EPA Green Community for the fifth consecutive year. Residents and business owners will receive letters with information about the program and instructions on opting out in the coming weeks. The only noticeable change for participants will be the supplier name—MC Squared—appearing on their bills.

“You are still a ComEd customer,” Malfeo assured. “If the lights go out or you have questions about your bill, ComEd will remain your point of contact.”

For more information about Park Forest’s Aggregation Program, please click here.

This is news from the Village of Park Forest.