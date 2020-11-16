Marian Catholic Employs Health Assessment App Every Day

The VOLO health assessment survey. (Photo: VOLO)

All students and staff are required to use VOLO Health Self-Assessment App

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Every student, every staff member, every day: on Tuesday, September 8, Marian Catholic added another tool to its COVID-19 Health & Safety Procedures: the VOLO Health Self-Assessment app. Students and staff have used the app every day since.

Thus far, no one has contracted COVID-19 while at school.

“The priority of Marian Catholic High School’s return-to-school plans was to provide a safe environment for students, faculty, and staff while maintaining the level of instruction Marian Catholic is known for,” the school said in a statement. “Thanks to the cooperation of the Marian Catholic community, we have been able to do just that.”

In addition to Marian Catholic’s current morning protocols, the school has implemented a health assessment app that all students and staff on campus are required to use. Every morning, students and staff members receive an email with a link to a brief health survey consisting of approximately five questions asking about their health and COVID-19 symptoms. An option is available to opt-in to the survey via text messaging.

After completing the survey, individuals receive a customized instruction page. A green check mark confirms the student or staff member may return to school where they will have their temperature taken. A red caution symbol means they will not be permitted to enter the building. All students and staff are required to show the results of their survey to the person taking temperatures BEFORE their temperature is taken. Because an individual will not be allowed to enter the building if they have a red screen, students and staff are advised to take the survey before leaving for school.

Some examples of assessment questions include:

Are you experiencing any of the following symptoms: a persistent cough with unknown cause, shortness of breath or chest tightness, sore throat, body aches, loss of taste and or smell, diarrhea with unknown cause, nausea, vomiting, or a fever of 100.4 and above?

Have you or anyone in your family tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 14 days?

Do you AGREE that you will follow these guidelines: Wear a face-covering over your nose & mouth at all times? Wash hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds or more, regularly sanitize your hands, and report to the nurse immediately if not feeling well?

Marian Catholic is dedicated to the safety and well-being of our students, families, faculty, and staff. Implementing the use of the VOLO Health Assessment app is an example of our pledge to work to the best of our ability to provide a safe and healthy environment in the school building.

This is news from Marian Catholic High School.