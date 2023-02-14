Felony DUI for Chicago Woman Who Allegedly Flees Police and Offroads Between Oly. Fields Homes

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Police charged a Chicago woman with felony DUI and multiple other charges after she allegedly ran red lights on Orchard Drive and drove offroad between homes in Olympia Fields.

That report follows an instance where police charged a Chicago Heights man with criminal damage to property after allegedly kicking and damaging a door to an apartment.

Criminal Damage to Property

Police arrested Brandon R. Lashley, 23, 1938 Cambridge St., Chicago Heights, on January 21. He faces charges of one count of criminal damage to property and one count of disorderly conduct . . .