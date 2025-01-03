Driver With 12 Driving Convictions Felt “Entrapped”: Police Reports

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—A Dolton man police said had at least 12 previous driving convictions said he felt “entrapped” because the officer checked his vehicle’s registration.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Beginning Week of October 14, 2024

Municipal Citation/Ticket: Assault

Police issued a municipal citation charging assault to Qwashawn J. Felton, 23, of the first block of Brooke Park Ln., Park Forest, on October 15. Police responded to Brooke Park Lane at 6:03 PM regarding a neighbor dispute. The complainant alleged that he saw Qwashawn J. Felton driving northbound at high speed on Brooke Park Lane. He said he confronted Mr. Felton about this, and they exchanged words.

During the argument, the complainant alleged that Mr. Felton threatened to hit him with his vehicle the next time he stood in the roadway, police said. The complainant said he wanted to sign complaints against Mr. Felton.

Police interviewed Mr. Felton. While driving northbound on Brooke Park Lane, he said he saw the complainant in the roadway looking at him while clutching his waistline, police said. He said he pulled into a driveway, where the two began to argue. He allegedly admitted that during their argument, he threatened to hit the complainant with his vehicle if he stood in the roadway, police said.

Mr. Felton alleged that the complainant threatened him with the same.

The complainant denied making such a threat. Mr. Felton had an optional court date at Park Forest Municipal Court on November 7. The officer advised both men to stay away from each other and to learn to coexist if they were going to be neighbors.

A municipal citation or ticket is not a criminal matter or arrest.

No-Bond Will County Warrant

Police arrested Amia N. Banks, 21, of the 20300 block of Crawford Ave., Matteson, and processed her on a no-bond warrant out of Will County, charging failure to appear. An officer patrolling at 7:58 PM in the area of Main Street and Western Avenue saw a white Infinity QX30 traveling northbound on Western Avenue with no front plate, according to police. Ms. Banks was the driver.

Domestic Battery

Police arrested Terry A. Patrick Jr., 29, of the 1500 block of South State Street, Chicago, on October 16 and charged him with domestic battery.

Police responded to the 1900 block of Lincoln Highway at 11:12 PM in Sauk Village to investigate a report of domestic battery that allegedly occurred in Park Forest. Officers from that jurisdiction asked Park Forest police to respond as the event reportedly occurred on Leims Road.

These officers said they learned of a domestic dispute that happened earlier between Terry A. Patrick and a female complainant. They alleged that Mr. Patrick was the aggressor, police said.

The complainant told police she and Mr. Patrick began to argue earlier in the evening. She alleged that Mr. Patrick began to hit her on her body while they were driving, police said. Mr. Patrick then allegedly pulled over in a neighborhood off of Western Avenue. He reportedly grabbed her by the arm, pulled her hair, and continued to hit her in an attempt to get her out of the car, police said.

The complainant said she ultimately exited the vehicle and began to run to houses, asking for help.

Will County Warrant

Police arrested Pinchello L. Bell, 42, of the 16,200 block of Plymouth Dr., Markham, on October 17 and processed him in connection with a Will County warrant. Mr. Bell was already in custody at the Will County Detention Center concerning two outstanding Cook County warrants. Park Forest police were instructed to go to that Detention Center at 2:38 PM to take custody of Mr. Bell. They transported him to the Park Forest Police Department, where he was processed on his warrants, police said.

Suspended Driver’s License

Police arrested Angela D. Jackson of the first block of McCarthy Rd., Park Forest, on October 17 and charged her with a suspended driver’s license, uninsured motor vehicle, and registration suspended for mandatory insurance.

An officer stationed in a parking lot at Western Avenue and 26th St. saw a red four-door Hyundai Elantra heading southbound on Western Avenue that was stopped at a red light. The officer checked the vehicle through LEADS and found that the plate returned showing suspended because of alleged mandatory insurance, police said.

When the light turned green, the Hyundai drove southbound on Western Avenue. The officer followed and curbed the vehicle in the first block of Main Street.

The driver, Angela D. Jackson, told the officer she was unaware that her registration was suspended. The officer asked Ms. Jackson for her license and insurance. Ms. Jackson allegedly said she did not have that on her person.

The officer took Ms. Jackson’s personal information – name and date of birth – and asked SouthCom Dispatch to conduct a LEADS check on her. The officer learned that Ms. Jackson’s driver’s license was suspended out of Georgia, and Ms. Jackson had two active Cook County warrants. According to the report, the officer arrested Ms. Jackson at 8:03 PM.

Domestic Battery

Police arrested Wayne Oliver Jr., 34, of the 300 block of Waldman Dr., Park Forest, on October 18 and charged him with domestic battery.

Police responded to an address on Waldman Drive at 5:33 PM to investigate a domestic incident. While on their way, SouthCom Dispatch told officers that the female complainant alleged that her boyfriend battered her and was still inside the home, police said.

When police arrived, they spoke with the complainant, who said that she and Mr. Oliver had verbally argued over cleaning the home. While arguing, Mr. Oliver allegedly struck the complainant in the right side of her head with a closed fist, according to police.

Felony Possession of a Firearm Without a FOID Eligibility

Police arrested Samuel D. Heatly, 19, of the first block of Abbey Ln., Park Forest, on October 19 and charged him with one felony count of possession of a firearm without a FOID eligibility.

Police responded to the first block of Abbey Lane at 6:37 PM to investigate a report of a subject with a firearm. The complainant told SouthCom that Samuel D. Heatly was “tearing up the residence” and that he had a gun under his pillow in his bedroom, according to police. The complainant alleged that Mr. Heatly had anger issues, police said.

When police arrived, they announced their presence, and Mr. Heatly came downstairs without incident.

Inside Mr. Heatly’s bedroom, police found a firearm that had a magazine with live ammunition but was not chambered, according to police. The gun was a silver and black Smith & Wesson SD 9, 9 mm with the magazine. There were four rounds of ammunition, according to police.

DUI BAC Over 0.08

Police arrested Valencia M. Green-Cobb, 47, of the 4000 block of Charleston Rd., Matteson, on October 19 and charged her with DUI, DUI BAC over 0.08, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and improper lane usage.

Police responded to the intersection of Blackhawk Drive and Somonauk Street at 3:42 PM to investigate a report of a traffic crash involving a vehicle that allegedly fled the scene. While en route, SouthCom Dispatch told officers the offending vehicle fled the scene but crashed again a short distance away.

When police arrived, they found a Nissan with a woman in the driver’s seat. The police said the Nissan was off the roadway and crashed into a parking sign. The driver was Valencia M. Green-Cobb.

Officer Suspects DUI

Valencia M. Green-Cobb. (Photo Courtesy: PFPD)

Upon approach, an officer noted a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle. Ms. Green-Cobb initially told police she didn’t know what happened and that whatever the witnesses saw was true, police said. Then she allegedly said she was returning home from KFC when a vehicle was parked over the median and in the roadway and that she hit the car, police said.

Police asked Ms. Green-Cobb why she didn’t stop after hitting the parked car. She allegedly said she was trying to slow down to avoid hitting other vehicles, police said. However, she reportedly changed her story. She said that the car she struck was pulling out and that the driver hit her, police said.

Police asked Ms. Green-Cobb to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. After the tests, police told her they were arresting her on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. At the Park Forest Police Department, Ms. Green-Cobb submitted a breath sample. This indicated a BAC of 0.225, according to police.

Felony Aggravated Driving While License Revoked: Felt “Entrapped”

Police arrested Rahi L. Daniel, 48, of the 14600 block of Dante Avenue, Dolton, and charged him with one count of possession of cannabis by a driver and one felony count of aggravated driving while his license was revoked.

Police patrolled at 10:30 PM in the first block of South Orchard Drive and saw a black Ram pickup not parked in a parking spot, police said. Instead, the vehicle was parked perpendicular to the curb, which could obstruct traffic flow in and out of the parking lot, police said. The officer checked Ram’s registration if the officer issued a parking citation. The registration was valid, police said. However, the registered owner, Rahi Daniel, had a revoked license, according to police.

Several minutes later, the officer saw a man walking toward the Ram pickup, police said. He opened the driver’s door, entered the truck, and drove eastbound. He went through the parking lot toward Orchard Drive, police said. The officer followed and got behind the Ram truck. It turned left onto Lakewood Boulevard and then right onto westbound Sauk Trail. The officer initiated a traffic stop on the truck on Sauk Trail near Blackhawk Drive.

Driver Felt “Entrapped”

The driver, Mr. Daniel, provided the officer with an identification card and valid insurance. He allegedly added that he did not possess a valid license, police said. Mr. Daniel told the officer he felt the officer “entrapped” him by running his registration and then pulling him over a short distance later while he was driving, police said. Mr. Daniel allegedly told the officer he did not believe the officer could conduct a LEADS check on any registration. He asked if there were other reasons the officer pulled him over, police said.

While standing at the driver’s window speaking with Mr. Daniel, the officer noted the odor of fresh cannabis coming from inside the truck. SouthCom confirmed the status of Mr. Daniel’s license, at which time he exited the vehicle without incident, according to police. The officer placed him in handcuffs, police said.

Inside the truck, the officer found three packages of cannabis, each weighing approximately 7 g. The police said they were not packaged as required by law.

At the Park Forest Police Department, a LEADS check of Mr. Daniel’s driving history showed at least 12 convictions of driving at the same time his license was suspended, including two after the initial revocation date of November 26, 2015, according to police.

About Police Reports

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those police arrested and charged committed any offenses. We report on what is in the reports that the police furnish to us. As those accused are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

eNews Park Forest has continuously published the addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

Presumption of Innocence

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. The law presumes all those whom police arrest are innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest not to remove items from the public record from publication. Suppose you find your name in the police reports. Our policy is that we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g., “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

We do not strike, “unpublish,” or delete news.

According to police, officers captured all the incidents in this report on body-worn and dash-mounted cameras at the respective scenes. All Park Forest police officers wear body-worn cameras. Officials typically abbreviate these devices as BWC in the reports.

We encourage persons wishing to leave anonymous information on any criminal matters, including narcotics or gang activity, to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.