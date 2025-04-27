Cook County Moves Forward With $15M Relief Fund to Support Homeowners Facing Property Tax Increases

County to provide $1,000 payments to residents hit hardest while long-term reform efforts continue.

Cook County, IL—(ENEWSPF)—The Cook County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution establishing the eligibility criteria for the Cook County Homeowner Relief Fund. This is a $15 million relief program. It is designed to assist homeowners who have experienced a substantial increase in their property tax bills.

This program will provide immediate relief to residents. Cook County will continue to pursue long-term property tax reform efforts at the state and local levels. The Property Tax Reform Group (PTAX) is leading these broader efforts. These include the separately elected offices that make up the property tax system. The County recognizes the need to identify and advance system-wide reforms.

$15M Relief Includes $1,000 Payments to Eligible Households

The Homeowner Relief Fund will provide one-time payments of $1,000 to eligible households. The application is expected to open this summer, with the payments issued shortly after. The Cook County Bureau of Economic Development will oversee the $15M relief program.

“It is vital that we provide relief to homeowners throughout the County who are experiencing hardship due to their property tax bills increasing,” said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. “This fund will provide short-term support to those who need it most while my administration continues to work with the PTAX Reform Group to develop long-term solutions.”

Applicants must have an income at or below 100 percent of the Area Median Income for their respective household size. Under these guidelines, for example, a four-person household making $119,900 or less would be eligible. The property tax bill for applicants must have increased by at least 50 percent in any year since the 2021 tax year.

AidKit, Inc., will serve as the administrator for this program. It will create an application website, offering support to applicants. The company will review applications and provide the $1,000 payments. If needed, the Bureau of Economic Development and AidKit will implement a lottery system to select applicants.

Genesis of the $15M Relief Program

Commissioner Bridget Gainer (10th District) convened a public hearing in September to discuss the issue and hear directly from homeowners.

“As we’ve met with over a thousand homeowners during the last few years to assist with property taxes, we’ve heard firsthand the need for a lifeline. Property taxes are rising faster than homeowners’ ability to pay, forcing people to leave neighborhoods they love and undermining the best ability to build wealth—homeownership,” said Commissioner Bridget Gainer. “I’m proud of the work we’ve done to launch the Homeowner Relief Fund and provide much-needed relief in the short term, while we seek solutions for sustainable property tax relief in Springfield.”

Following that hearing, in October 2024, the County Board approved the creation of the $15M Homeowner Relief Fund. The board then included this program in the county’s 2025 budget, which was approved in November.

Source: https://www.cookcountyil.gov/