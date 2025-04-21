Kilmar Ábrego García Could Be Any One of Us as Donald Trump Claims Impotence and Shreds the Constitution

A man identified by Jennifer Vasquez Sura as her husband, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, is led by force by guards through the Terrorism Confinement Center in Tecoluca, El Salvador. Photo Date: undated. (Credit: CASA)

By Gary Kopycinski | [email protected] | eNews Park Forest

Kilmar Abrego Garcia is today in a notorious prison in El Salvador. U.S. President Donald Trump will not rise to level of the oath he swore on January 20.

The oath in the United States Constitution is simple, clear, and direct:

“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

Simple, clear, and direct: Execute the Office of the President of the United States and preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States. It is the same oath that elected and appointed officials in the state of Illinois take as they take office, with the addition of “the Constitution of the State of Illinois” in that oath.

Now, Donald Trump professes impotence before the President of El Salvador. Donald Trump, the man who claimed he could do all, whose supporters likened him to Jesus Christ Himself, professes he is unable to bring Abrego Garcia home.

A mere year ago, during Holy Week, then-candidate Donald Trump compared himself to Jesus Christ:

He took to his social media platform to share a post an unidentified person sent him comparing him to Jesus in relation to his separate civil business fraud case, sharing the Bible verse, Psalm 109:3–8. “Received this morning — Beautiful, thank you! ‘It’s ironic that Christ walked through His greatest persecution the very week they are trying to steal your property from you. But have you seen this verse…?'” he wrote.

President Donald Trump admits to an inability to bring Abrego Garcia home to his family in the United States. Mr. Abrego Garcia is a citizen of El Salvador. However, he had legally been granted “withholding of removal” in 2019 by a United States immigration court because of his fear of persecution by gangs in El Salvador.

Any one of us could be the next Abrego Garcia, especially Bulls fans. One officer who arrested Mr. Abrego Garcia said a Chicago Bulls baseball cap, which he wore in 2019, was evidence enough that Mr. Garcia was a member of the MS-13 gang.

Like Abrego Garcia, anyone running with the Bulls is now suspect.

Clarence Page writes in the Chicago Tribune Sunday:

A federal appeals court on Thursday scolded the Trump administration for its handling of the case. ”It is difficult in some cases to get to the very heart of the matter. But in this case, it is not hard at all,” wrote Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson III, in an opinion this past week for a panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. “The government is asserting a right to stash away residents of this country in foreign prisons without the semblance of due process that is the foundation of our constitutional order.” Wilkinson’s no bleeding heart liberal. The Reagan appointee, as Politico pointed out, “has been on the bench for 41 years and is one of the nation’s most prominent conservative appellate judges.”

A man, a lawful resident of the United States, is in prison in a notorious prison in El Salvador. Donald Trump dismisses the Constitution and the oath he swore. This must not stand.

Bring Kilmar Abrego Garcia home.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, detained by federal immigration agents while his son, pictured here, was in the backseat., (Photo Date: undated. Credit: CASA)

Gary Kopycinski is editor and publisher of eNews Park Forest.