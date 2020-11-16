Park Forest Police advise everyone to wear a mask. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- These police reports include arrests through September 1, 2020. Charges for those include one arrest on a domestic battery charge and three others who received municipal citations.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Through September 1, 2020

Domestic Battery

Jarron C. Echols, 28, 502 Wildwood Dr., Park Forest, was arrested on August 27 and charged with domestic battery, interference of 911, and processed on two outstanding warrants. Police responded to the first block of Marquette Street to investigate a report of domestic battery. Mr. Echols allegedly attacked a woman verbally and made “physical contact of an insulting nature by placing both hands” on her shoulders and neck, according to police.

Municipal Citatioins: NO ARRESTS

Arriel Lee, 18, 229 Berry St., Park Forest, was issued a municipal citation on August 28 charging possession of cannabis by a minor (under 21 years old) after police were dispatched to the 200 block of Illinois Street to investigate a report of a suspicious person.

Phael Parham, 20, 245 Miami St., Park Forest, ‘swas issued a municipal citation charging trespassing on September 1 after police were dispatched to the first block of Elm Street to investigate a report of an unwanted subject. The complainant wish to have Phael Pharham banned from her residence, according to police.

Juan Jose Innez, 46, 512 Lakewood Blvd., Park Forest, was issued a municipal citation on September 1 charging unlawful use of cannabis in a public place after police were dispatched to the Aqua Center, 30 N. Orchard Drive, to investigate a report of a suspicious subject.