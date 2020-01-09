Obstruction and Possession: Police Reports Through December 12, 2019

Police remind residents to avoid a $25 ticket and move their vehicles from designated snow routes when there will be at least 2 inches of snow. (Photo: PFPD)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- These police reports include arrests through December 12, 2019. Charges reported include obstructing identification and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

eNews Park Forest has always published addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those who have been charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest to not remove items in the public record from publication. If your name is listed in the police reports, we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g. “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

eNews Park Forest reports this information because the public in the United States has the right to know.

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance

Keante D. English, 24, 220 Westgate Ave., Chicago Heights, was arrested on December 11 and charged with one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance after an officer met with two Matteson police officers at the Park Forest Police Department regarding a warrant service.

At approximately 10:02 PM, the Matteson Police Department had arrested Keante D. English at the McDonald’s in Matteson, 4010 W. 211th St., regarding a Cook County Warrant, according to police.

In the booking room of the Park Forest Police Department, the Park Forest officer conducted a custodial search of Mr. English and discovered one pill which the officer suspected to be MDMA/Ecstasy in Mr. English’s right front pants pocket, according to police. The pill tested positive for the presumptive presence of MDMA/Ecstasy, according to police, and was entered into evidence at the Park Forest Police Department.

Obstructing ID

Hakeem M. Shores, 22, 311 Sioux St., Park Forest, was arrested on December 12 and charged with misdemeanor obstructing ID and issued a traffic citation charging failure to signal when required.

An officer was conducting a premise check in the parking lot of 7-Eleven, 425 Sauk Trail, when a Buick sedan entered the parking lot and quickly exited back onto Sauk Trail apparently after observing the officer’s patrol vehicle, according to police. While the vehicle was in the parking lot, the officer saw that the front windshield of the Buick had a large crack in it, according to police.

The officer exited the parking lot and followed the Buick, which turned southbound onto Westwood Drive, according to police. The officer curbed the vehicle and made contact with the driver and sole occupant.

The driver allegedly stated that he did not have any picture ID on his person and provided his name verbally as a 21-year-old, according to police. The officer checked the name provided through a law enforcement database which showed a valid Illinois driver’s license for that person, according to police.

Since the driver did not have any form of identification and the vehicle he was driving was not registered to the name he provided, the officer instructed the driver to follow him to the Park Forest Police Department for identification purposes and to receive citations, according to police.

The officer checked a law enforcement database and discovered a picture of the person the driver named and saw that picture did not match the driver, according to police. Another search revealed a Hakeem M. Shores with the picture that did match the driver, according to police.

The officer proceeded to conduct a fingerprint inquiry on the driver at which time the driver again was asked to spell his name. The driver allegedly again provided the same name he had given previously to the officer, according to police.

The fingerprint inquiry later returned the name Hakeem M. Shores, according to the police.

At that point, the officer confronted the driver, showing him both pictures, at which time he confirmed that he was Hakeem Shores, according to police.

Mr. Shores allegedly told the officer that when he was stopped the provided a different name because he wasn’t sure if his driver’s license was valid, according to police.

The vehicle Mr. Shores was driving was towed and seized per local ordinance, according to police.