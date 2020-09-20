Drama Group Kicks Off 2020-2021 Season with Live-streamed Play The Voice of the Prairie

The Drama Group presents The Voice of the Prairie. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- While theatres across America remain dark due to CoVid-19, The Drama Group has been working hard to find a way to bring live streaming theatre back to its audience in the Southland. We are proud to kick off our 90th Anniversary season this month. Our new chapter begins as The Drama Group proudly presents a live-streamed, fully-staged play reading of The Voice of the Prairie on our brand-new YouTube Channel.

On September 26 from 12:01am until 12:01am September 27, become a part of Drama Group history as we present our first Staged Reading on The Chicago Heights Drama Group’s YouTube channel. We hope you will take the time to watch and experience theatre with us. However, the video will only be available to view on our YouTube channel for 24 hours, so save the date!

The Voice of the Prairie by John Olive will be performed in socially distant style by three well-known Drama Group actors Geoff Purvis, Sara Witasik, and Kenny Garner. These actors winningly take on more than 20 roles with only an occasional hat to delineate each character.

Join them as they guide the audience through a nostalgic journey of young love on the run and middle-aged longing. Journey back to a sepia-tinged early America of prairie lands and radio days, “a strange and lovely world where wooden boxes can pull ghosts out of the sky.”

The Voice of the Prairie is directed by Suzanne Ashlock and will be filmed by The Drama Group’s Video Production team consisting of Samm Hilger, Brett Casey, Tim Campos, and Barb Whitney.

You can find the YouTube link on https://www.dramagroup.org/ or use the following link: https://www.youtube.com.

Currently closed to the public, The Drama Group Studio Theatre is located at 330 W. 202nd Street in Chicago Heights. For information regarding Drama Group activities, please visit our Facebook page or our Web site at www.dramagroup.org.