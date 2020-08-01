Cubs and Sox Complete First Week of Regular Shortened Season

Steve Garcia. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

By Steven S. Garcia

Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Major League Baseball’s shortened season for both Chicago teams were underway with the Cubs and White Sox starting the year at their respective home ballparks.

The Cubs (4-2) wound up taking two-of-three against the Milwaukee Brewers while the Sox (2-4) were able to take one game against the Minnesota Twins.

Following their first series, both clubs traveled to Ohio with the Northsiders taking on the Reds and the Southsiders squaring-off versus the Indians.

Monday and Tuesday saw the Cubs take the first two games of the series 8-7 and 8-5 respectively, giving the Northsiders a 4-1 record to start the season.

Wednesday evening, the Cubs were seeing red as Cincy took Game 3 in a convincing 12-7 fashion.

Thursday’s fourth and final game of the set on was postponed due to rain and a make-up day is yet to be determined.

After Monday’s series opener was rained out in Cleveland, the Sox and Indians played a doubleheader on Tuesday with the Southsiders dropping both games 4-3 and 5-3.

The Sox got some redemption with a 4-0 win in the third and rubber game. The Sox received a strong pitching performance by Lucas Giolito, who pitched six solid innings of shutout ball and rookie sensation Luis Roberts’ 2-RBI game. It was Roberts’ second multi-RBI game over the last four contests.

Friday, the Cubs (4-2) return to the Friendly Confines as the Pittsburgh Pirates (2-4) come to town for a three-game series set for 7:15 PM.

The Cubs will send Yu Darvish (0-1 6.75) to the bump to face Trevor Williams (0-1 7.36).

After Thursday’s scheduled day off, the Sox (2-4) travel to Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City to take on the Royals (3-4) with the series opener also on Friday at 7:05 PM.

Game 1 will see a pair of southpaws go head-to-head with Dallas Keuchel (1-0 3.38) vs. Kris Bubic, who is making his MLB debut.