Salute the Troops: Sweet Sailor

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Ilexis N. Morton gives candy to a girl. (U.S. Department of Defense)

U.S. Department of Defense-(ENEWSPF)- We’re starting a new daily series at eNews Park Forest called “Salute the Troops.” This will include photographs from the U.S. Department of Defense as well as stories of those from the area currently serving in the Armed Forces and local veterans.

All of their stories are important.

Today we bring our readers Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Ilexis N. Morton gives candy to a girl during a community relations event in Rayong, Thailand, March 9, 2020, according to information provided by the Department of Defense.

The DoD calls this photo “Sweet Sailor.”