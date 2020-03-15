Salute the Troops: Marines Take a Rigid Ride

Marines operate a rigid-hull inflatable boat near the USS New York. (Photo: Department of Defense)

U.S. Department of Defense-(ENEWSPF)- We continue with our new series at eNews Park Forest called “Salute the Troops.” This daily will include photographs from the U.S. Department of Defense as well as stories of those from the area currently serving in the Armed Forces and local veterans.

All of their stories are important.

Today’s photo is called “Rigid Ride.” According to the Department of Defense, we see here Marines operate a rigid-hull inflatable boat near the USS New York during a visit, board, search and seizure drill in the Red Sea, Jan. 13, 2020.

Oorah!