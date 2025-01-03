Park Forest Garbage Collection Costs Increase on Jan. 1

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—Starting Jan. 1, residents of Park Forest who live in single-family homes will see a 3.5% increase in their monthly bills for essential waste management services. This includes the residential electronics recycling program, garbage collection, recycling, and yard waste disposal. The current rate, which consists of the contract and administration fee, is $27.65—an increase of nearly one dollar from last year.

This adjustment is a component of the yearly rate modifications the Village of Park Forest and Homewood Disposal Services established in a multi-year contract.

Rates to Increase Every Jan. 1 Through Dec. 2033

Under this agreement, the rates will increase annually every Jan. 1 until the arrangement concludes in Dec. 2033. This structured increase is part of an ongoing partnership to ensure residents have reliable and effective waste collection services within the community. The new rates specifically target all households classified as single-family residences, ensuring these essential services remain accessible to all families.

The partnership between Park Forest and Homewood Disposal Services existed for over 20 years. This demonstrates a long-standing commitment to effective waste management solutions in the area. Homewood Disposal also maintains a significant operational presence within the Park Forest Business Park, situated on South Street, further emphasizing its investment in the local community.

Weekly garbage collection at single-family homes is conducted throughout the Village every Tuesday. Residents are kindly reminded to place their garbage bins at the curb by 7 a.m. to ensure timely pickup. Suppose a holiday—such as Christmas Day, New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, or Independence Day (Jul. 4)—occurs on a Sunday, Monday, or Tuesday. In that case, garbage collection will shift to Wednesday of that particular week.

A Tour in 2012

This news item is from the Village of Park Forest. The photo gallery and video belongs to eNews Park Forest.