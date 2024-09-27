Mobile DMV Unit Coming to Park Forest Village Hall, Sept. 30

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—A mobile DMV unit will come to Park Forest soon. People seeking to renew their driver’s license or obtain a REAL ID can now do so more conveniently at Park Forest Village Hall.

The Mobile Driver Services Unit from the Office of the Illinois Secretary of State will be at Park Forest Village Hall, 350 Victory Drive, on Monday, Sept. 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Village partnered with Green Oaks Assisted Living to host the event. Assistant Director of Recreation, Parks & Community Health Margaret Lewis said it’s an excellent opportunity for residents.

“For one day, people can take care of their business at Village Hall, such as paying a water bill or inquiring about programs, while attending to personal matters like getting their ID renewed,” Lewis said. “Also, don’t forget the deadline for the Real ID, which is coming next year, and you can get that here too.”

After multiple extensions, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will enforce REAL ID requirements for airline passengers effective May 7, 2025. However, the TSA has proposed a more flexible approach to the rollout, hoping to now achieve full enforcement by May 2027. Nevertheless, Lewis asked why wait for your REAL ID in Park Forest.

“The biggest advantage is there’s no long waiting,” Lewis said. “You can call and schedule your appointment with Thomas Johnson, the marketing director of Green Oaks Assisted Living, by calling 708-427-9887.”

Mobile DMV Services Include:

Driver’s License (Renewal Duplicate, Corrected)

State Identification Card (First Time, Renewal, Duplicate, Corrected)

Vehicle Registration Stickers (Registration expiring within the current year)

Organ & Tissue Donor / Voter Registration (Only with License or ID application

REAL ID

Acceptable Forms of Identification

All acceptable documents for verification or proof must be valid, current, and not expired. You must provide acceptable identification to verify your name, date of birth, Illinois residency, Social Security number, and signature. Some examples of acceptable documents include:

Illinois Driver’s License

U.S. Voter Card

DD-214

US Resident Card

Illinois State ID Card

Credit/Debit Card

Bank Statement

Valid U.S. Immigration Documents

U.S. Passport

Social Security Card

U.S. Birth Certificate

W-2

Required for REAL ID

Proof of Identity – A certified U.S. birth certificate, a U.S. passport, an employment authorization document, a permanent resident card, or a foreign passport with an approved I-94 form.

Proof of Signature – A credit/debit card, canceled check, or current Illinois DL/ID.

Two Current Residency Documents with the Applicant’s Name—a utility bill, rental agreement, deed/title, or bank statement. Account numbers must be visible.

Proof of Full Social Security Number (SSN) – An SSN card, a W-2, or a pay stub with your whole SSN.

A complete list of available documents is available at ILSOS.GOV.

Acceptable Forms of Payment

Visa, Mastercard, AMEX, Discover Credit, and Debit Cards (all credit or debit payments incur a transaction fee)

Personal Check/Money Order (must be exact amount with date of transaction/not post-dated)

Residents aged 65 and older are eligible for a No-Fee State ID Card. The Mobile DMV is unable to administer written or road exams if required.

To register, call Thomas Johnson at 708-427-9887.

We share this news from the Village of Park Forest.