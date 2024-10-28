Cook County Releases Results of Environmental Justice Survey

Public input will guide County environmental justice policymaking.

Chicago—(ENEWSPF)—Cook County’s Department of Environment and Sustainability (DES) released its Environmental Justice Survey Report, which summarizes the results of an online environmental justice survey launched in June 2024.

The survey encouraged those who live and work in Cook County to share their concerns about environmental impacts on their communities. The county sought feedback to help inform its work on establishing such a justice policy. This will guide programming and policy decision-making across the Offices Under the President.

A Critical Component

Environmental justice is a critical component of DES’ mission. It is one of the objectives of the Cook County Policy Roadmap and its Sustainable Communities pillar. Furthermore, it focuses on advancing environmental justice by investing equitably across the County to address historic disinvestment and inequitable pollution overburden. Crucial aspects of the County’s Policy Roadmap entail responding to the compounding effects of environmental inequities.

In June, Cook County launched an online survey. This encouraged residents and workers to share their concerns about environmental impacts on their communities. The survey drew 1,158 responses. The Cook County Environmental Justice Survey Report, released today, summarizes the survey results.

Topics report addresses include:

People are most concerned about environmental justice issues. These include access to clean drinking water, safe and healthy housing, and access to healthy food

differences in concerns between geographic regions of the County

a map illustrating where survey responses originated by zip code.

Top suggestions as to what the County should be doing to address these environmental justice issues: focused on categories such as regulation, industry, transportation, community involvement, disinvested communities, flooding, and more



“Establishing an environmental justice policy is a priority for my administration. Feedback from our residents is vital in ensuring that those impacted by our policies have a real voice in helping to shape them,” said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. “The County’s dedication to environmental justice work showcases our commitment to lead with policy that puts compassion and equity first.”

The County will release a public draft of the policy in early 2025. People can comment at public town hall meetings and a second survey.

Environment and Sustainability Chair Commissioner Bridget Degnen

“As an environmental engineer, environmental justice is always top of mind for me. Communities of color have been overburdened by the effects of industrial waste, lead, pollution, food insecurity and heat,” said Environment and Sustainability Chair Cook County Commissioner Bridget Degnen. “Since residents know best how to improve their community, I am thrilled to see the environmental justice survey responses released. It’s clear that people want and deserve green spaces, clean drinking water, access to healthy and local food, and a resilient and sustainable future.”

Environment and Sustainability Committee Vice-Chair Commissioner Josina Morita

“This survey illustrates that fighting climate change and advancing environmental justice is a priority for Cook County residents from flooding and clean water to housing and access to healthy food,” said Environment and Sustainability Committee Vice-Chair Cook County Commissioner Josina Morita. “These are environmental issues and these are equity issues. These results call for a robust and multifaceted approach to environmental justice for Cook County.”

The creation of this policy was requested in the Cook County COVID-19 Response Plan, the recommendations of the Cook County Equity Fund Taskforce, and Cook County Board Resolution 23-1092.