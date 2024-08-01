Chicago LGBT Hall of Fame Announces 2024 Inductees

Chicago, IL—(ENEWSPF)—The Chicago LGBT Hall of Fame, the only city-sanctioned LGBT Hall of Fame in the world, announces its slate of 2024 inductees: 19 LGBT-identiﬁed individuals, two LGBT-identiﬁed organizations, and one “Friend of the Community” (ally).

This year’s 2024 inductees, who represent a broad cross-section of the diverse Chicago community, include Lori Lightfoot, former Mayor of Chicago; WGN Weekend Morning News co-anchor Sean Lewis; Reverend Charles Straight, senior pastor of the Faith United Methodist Church; John von Rhein, longtime music critic of the Chicago Tribune; and LaTony Alvarado Rivera, executive director of the Chicago Freedom School.

Inductee “Mama Gloria” Allen

“Mama Gloria” Allen is a posthumous inductee who pioneered a “Charm School” at the Center on Halsted, conducting life lessons on appearance, etiquette, personal interaction, job-interview comportment, hygiene, safe sex, healthy relationships, and self-respect to predominantly young unhoused transgender people.

Inductee Dr. Daniel S. Berger

Dr. Daniel S. Berger, founder of Northstar Medical Center (Wellness Home at NorthstarHealthcare), a pioneering researcher in the treatment of HIV through drug therapies, and a nationally noted art collector and dealer, for his lifetime of work in health/medicine, civic involvement, and leadership in the arts.

Inductee Amailia Black

Amailia Black is an advocate for trans rights and visibility, a former Special Projects of National Signiﬁcance researcher, a Volunteer and Community Engagement specialist, and the executive assistant to the CEO of Howard Brown Health.

Inductee Bonsai Bermudez

Bonsai Bermudez MSW is co-founder and executive artistic director of the Youth Empowerment Performance Project (YEPP). YEPP is a program that creates a brave environment for LGBTQI+ youth experiencing homelessness to learn new ways to address their struggles and celebrate their strengths through personal leadership and community involvement.

Inductee Daniel Dever

He is a former Howard Brown Memorial Clinic and Children’s Place Association development director. Daniel Dever has long been a volunteer with Equality Illinois. He also volunteered with the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois, Rainbow Railroad, and other organizations. He is currently a board member of the Reader Institute for Community Journalism.

Inductee John Foos, aka Miss Foozie

Character artist John Foos, aka Miss Foozie, has been a fundraiser and entertainer since 1997. Foos is passionate about making people feel welcome and have fun at community events. These include the Northalsted Halloween Parade and the Proud Pet Parade.

Inductee Timothy K. Frye

Timothy K. Frye is the lead coordinator of PrideChicago. He was the longtime co-coordinator of Chicago’s annual LGBT Pride Parade. He did this with his husband, Hall of Fame inductee Richard PfeiMer, until PfeiMer’s death in 2019. Following a two-year pandemic-related hiatus, Frye started the Pride Parade tradition again in 2022, continuing to lead the annual event.

Inductee Demetrius “Dem” Hopkins

Demetrius “Dem” Hopkins is a posthumous inductee, attorney, and music entrepreneur. His inﬂuential music nightclub Oz helped establish Chicago’s 1980s punk rock scene nationally. In the 2000s, he served on the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless board. He helped forge a lasting relationship between CCH and Riot Fest.

Inductee Antonio King

Antonio King is the ﬁrst gay/bi Black man to serve as LGBTQ Health Outreach Liaison at the Chicago Department of Public Health. He is also a founding member of the Chicago Black Gay Men’s Caucus. He is dedicated to the art of female impersonation and pageantry, which has been a cornerstone of his advocacy work for over 25 years.

Inductee Sean Lewis

Emmy Award-winning broadcast journalist Sean Lewis is Chicago’s ﬁrst out gay news anchor for WGN/Channel 9. Sean has also volunteered to host events for community organizations, including Chicago House, Equality Illinois, The Legacy Project, Test Positive Aware Network, and Brave Space Alliance.

Inductee Lori Lightfoot

Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot served from 2019 through 2023. She was the city’s ﬁrst Black female and ﬁrst out LGBT mayor. She is the ﬁrst openly lesbian Black woman to serve as mayor of a major American city. This made Chicago the ﬁrst and still only one of the United States’ three largest cities to boast an out LGBT chief executive.

Inductee Kenneth Martín-Ocasio

Kenneth Martín-Ocasio is a former president of the DuPage Hispanic Task Force, a former co-chair of the Latino Consortium, and a longstanding board member of the Association of Latinos Motivating Action (ALMA). He is dedicated to advancing professional, social, economic, and educational opportunities within the Latinx and LGBTQ+ communities.

Inductee Ken Mejia-Beal

Ken Mejia-Beal is an advocate and trailblazer in the Black LGBTQ community. He is a leader in numerous political, media, advocacy, and community organizations within and outside the LGBTQ+ community. In a history-making move, Ken was the ﬁrst Black openly gay elected chair of the DuPage County Democratic Party.

Inductee Channyn Lynne Parker

Channyn Lynne Parker is the CEO of Brave Space Alliance, the ﬁrst Black-led, trans-led LGBTQ+ center on Chicago’s South Side. She is recognized for her visionary approach to human rights and social justice. Her advocacy began with achievements at the Cook County Department of Corrections. There, she was the ﬁrst openly transgender woman and advocated vigorously for those in protective custody.

Inductee John Peller

John Peller has been president/CEO of AIDS Foundation Chicago (AFC) since 2014. His keen understanding of how health care and policy intersect and his support for innovative practices have established him as a national leader in the HIV ﬁeld, greatly improving the quality of life and health for the LGBTQ+ community in Chicago and beyond.

Inductee LaTony Alvarado Rivera

LaTony Alvarado Rivera is the executive director of the Chicago Freedom School. This 17-year-old nonproﬁt organization equips young people and adult allies with the tools to develop strategies for social change. He began his activism at 18 with the Coalition for Sexual Orientation (Illinois Safe Schools Alliance) and served on the education subcommittee for Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson’s transition team.

Inductee W. Robert Schultz III

W. Robert Schultz III is a campaign organizer for the Active Transportation Alliance, whose mission is to advocate for walking, bicycling, and public transit to create healthy, sustainable, and equitable communities. He has led activist eMorts in Illinois, ranging from the successful eMort to repeal the death penalty to marriage equality. He also serves on the board of Howard Brown Health and was a founding editor of BLACKlines magazine, as well as a founding member of the Lakeside Pride Music Organization.

Inductee Rev. Charles Straight

Reverend Charles Straight, senior pastor of the Faith United Methodist Church, president of The People’s Lobby Education Institute, and volunteer coordinator for Kupona Network, the ﬁrst Black HIV service organization in Chicago. He has more than 35 years of committed service in the ministry.

Inductee John von Rhein

John von Rhein, classical music critic for the Chicago Tribune for 40 years, whose reviews and features played a signiﬁcant role in establishing Chicago as a world-class cultural center. His involvement with the Rainbow Railroad, an international organization dedicated to providing life-saving assistance to LGBTQ+ individuals and families ﬂeeing violence and persecution around the world, exempliﬁes his steadfast commitment to protecting the most vulnerable among us.

Organizations

Organization: STUD4LIFE

STUD4LIFE is a non-proﬁt organization founded in 2012 whose mission is to give back and mentor underserved juvenile LGBTQ individuals.

Organization: Womyn of All Cultures Together

Womyn of All Cultures Together (WACT), founded in 1993, has made a signiﬁcant long-term contribution to advocacy and education in Chicago’s lesbian community.

Friend of the Community

Inductee Sol Flores

Sol Flores is the founding executive director of La Casa Norte, an organization dedicated to helping thousands of young people and families escape homelessness. She is also a former Deputy Governor in Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s administration. Her advocacy and leadership have created safe, inclusive spaces for LGBTQ+ youth and families in Chicago.

Induction Ceremony: October 1, 2024

The Annual Chicago LGBT Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, October 1, 2024, at the Chicago History Museum, 1601 N Clark, Chicago. The Mayor of Chicago traditionally gives out plaques to the new inductees. Mayor Brandon Johnson has been invited, and we hope he will participate this year.

The Chicago LGBT Hall of Fame remains the only city-sanctioned LGBT Hall of Fame in the world. It was founded in 1991 to honor Chicago’s people and entities nominated by the community. The Hall of Fame recognizes those who significantly contributed to the quality of life or well-being of the LGBT community and Chicago.

The first Chicago Gay & Lesbian Hall of Fame ceremony occurred during Pride Week 1991 at Chicago City Hall. Then, Mayor Richard M. Daley hosted the ceremony, and afterward, photos of the inductees were displayed in City Hall. The Hall of Fame maintains a website that allows anyone to visit the Hall of Fame at any time. Find it at https://chicagolgbthalloffame.org. Traditionally, the City of Chicago has displayed the Hall of Fame materials during induction periods, Pride Month, and in October for LGBT History Month.