Warrant on Alleged Sex Offense, Resisting

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- As the second quarter of 2023 began, police still worked to clear warrants. Police took one Park Forest man into custody in connection with a warrant out of Missouri in connection with an alleged sex offense.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Through April 3, 2023

Warrant on Charge of Alleged Sex Offense

Officers arrested Kenneth C. Foster, 57, 400 Shabbona Dr., Park Forest, on March 29 with a nationwide extraditable warrant out of Missouri concerning an alleged sex offense. Police arrived at that address at 7:18 PM to investigate a wanted person. One of the officers was aware of the warrant against Mr. Foster, according to police. There was no bond in connection with the warrant concerning the alleged sex offense, according to police.

Resisting

Police arrested William M. Drake, 1541 Deer Creek Lane, Ford Heights, on April 2. They charged him with two counts of resisting. Police responded to the area of Lincoln Highway and Indiana Street at 12:15 PM to investigate a check well-being call.

While responding, dispatch told officers that a motorist saw a man lying in the street rolling around, according to police.

Upon arrival, an officer saw a man lying on the sidewalk waving one of his legs in the air, according to police. Officers approached the man, later identified as William Drake, to perform a well-being check on the man. Mr. Drake allegedly stood up as the officers arrived and began to walk away, according to police.

Man Walks Out Into Rt. 30 Traffic

An officer told Mr. Drake to stop and speak with them to make sure he was okay. Police said they wanted to make sure he was not in need of medical assistance, according to police. As officers got closer to Mr. Drake, he allegedly began to walk faster into oncoming traffic. The traffic was heading eastbound on Lincoln Highway, according to the report. There were vehicles near him traveling at a high speed, according to police.

According to the report, one officer rushed into the traffic to grab Mr. Drake. The officer tried to pull him out of the street, fearing for his safety.

Mr. Drake then allegedly began to resist the officer by pulling away from him and grabbing the side of his outer carrier fist, according to police. Mr. Drake told the officer not to touch him. The officer said he was pulling Mr. Drake out of the street to safety, according to police.

Mr. Drake allegedly drew his right arm backward, again telling the officer not to touch him, according to police. It appeared as if he was going to punch the officer, according to police. Police then used control tactics on Mr. Drake by performing a takedown on him to place him in handcuffs, according to the report. Police said Mr. Drake continued to resist the officer’s attempts to put him in handcuffs, at one point attempting to bite one officer’s hands as she tried to handcuff him, according to the report.

Bond Forfeiture Warrant

Police arrested Robert C. Arnold, 44, 132 Marquette St., Park Forest, on April 2 when police responded at 6:42 PM to the Park Forest Police Department’s north parking lot regarding a request for officers to be present during a child exchange in which one party had an active order of protection against the other.

Before officers arrived at the location in the parking lot, dispatch informed them that the man, Roberts the Arnold, had an active Cook County bond forfeiture warrant on a charge of violation of an order of detection. After the exchange of the children, police took Mr. Arnold into custody. According to the report, the Cook County Sheriff’s office confirmed the validity of the warrant with a bond set at $80,000, 10% plus $75.

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use the word “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those arrested and/or charged have committed any offenses. We report on what is in the media reports furnished by police. As those charged are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

eNews Park Forest has always published the addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those who have been charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest to not remove items in the public record from publication. If your name is listed in the police reports, we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g. “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

