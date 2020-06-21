Vehicular Hijacking: Police Reports Through June 2, 2020

Sergeant Julius Moore of the Park Forest Police Department. (Photo: PFPD)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- These police reports include arrests through June 2, 2020. Charges for those arrested include battery, domestic battery, and aggravated vehicular hijacking.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Through June 2, 2020

Battery

Reginald M. Turnbo, 32, 11024 S. Normal Ave., Chicago, was arrested on May 29 and charged with misdemeanor battery after police responded to the 300 block of Waldmann Drive to investigate a report of a domestic incident. While they were on their way, SouthCom Dispatch informed officers that the alleged offender had left the scene and was last seen walking southbound on Waldmann Drive, according to police.

When police arrived, one officer saw a man walking down the driveway who was bleeding from his mouth and the neckline of his shirt was covered in blood, according to police.

An officer requested that Park Forest paramedics respond to the scene.

The man told police that he lives at the house with his girlfriend. Her son, Reginald M. Turnbo, came to the residence to visit for his birthday and to buy a car from someone, according to police. Mr. Turnbo drank a 1.75 litre bottle of vodka while in the living room with another family member and was drunk, according to police.

Mr. Turnbo allegedly began acting out and the man asked him to stop, according to police. The man’s girlfriend explained how she felt when Mr. Turnbo drank, which led to a verbal argument between her and Mr. Turnbo, according to police. The woman tried to take the bottle of vodka away from Mr. Turnbo and Mr. Turnbo attempted to stop her from doing so, according to police.

The man eventually escorted Mr. Turnbo out of the residence. As Mr. Turnbo and the man approached the driveway, Mr. Turnbo allegedly punched the man on the left side of his jaw with a closed fist causing a laceration inside the man’s mouth, according to police.

Police searched the area and found Mr. Turnbo in the backyard of a home, according to police. Police took Mr. Turnbo into custody, according to the report.

Mr. Turnbo was given a court date of July 13 at Markham Courthouse.

Domestic Battery

Marcus O. Luckey, 45, 1033 Brampton Ct., University Park, was arrested on May 31 and charged with two counts of domestic battery and processed on a warrant out of Will County after police responded to the 23400 block of South Western Avenue at 8 PM to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance.

When police responded, they saw the alleged offender, later identified as Marcus O. Luckey, outside. An officer spoke with Mr. Luckey while another officer responded to the apartment to speak with the complainant.

The complainant said she lived at the apartment with Mr. Luckey. She said she arrived home at approximately 4 PM and was confronted by Mr. Luckey who felt she was gone for too long, according to the report. By the time officers arrived, the complainant and Mr. Luckey had been arguing for about four hours, according to police.

At one point, the complainant said Mr. Luckey allegedly grabbed her by the shoulders and allegedly choked her, according to police. She said she scratched Mr. Luckey in self-defense and was successful in fighting him off, according to police.

Mr. Luckey then picked up an unopened beer can and allegedly threw it in her direction, according to police. She moved out of the way to avoid being struck by the beer can, according to police. The beer can then struck her daughter who she did not know what was behind her, according to police.

Mr. Luckey then left the apartment and the complainant dialed for police assistance, according to police.

Mr. Luckey was taken to the Park Forest Police Department and then transported to Will County for a bond hearing, according to the report.

Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking

Tony Clark, 5339 S. Woodlawn Ave., Chicago, and Jaquan R. Watson, 6201 S. Indiana Ave., Chicago, were arrested on June 2 and each charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking after police responded to the area of Western Avenue and Indianwood Boulevard to investigate a report of vehicular hijacking.

While they were on their way, SouthCom advised police that the alleged victim was a driver for Amazon who had his work vehicle allegedly taken from him at gunpoint, according to police.

The driver said he was making a delivery on Indianwood Boulevard when he exited his work van but left the keys in the vehicle with the engine running, according to police. After delivering a small package in the 3300 block of South Western Avenue, he started back to his vehicle and was approached by two men wearing hoodies who were running in his direction, according to police.

He told police that as the men got closer to him, he saw one of them allegedly remove a dark gray handgun from his waistband or pocket, according to police. “In a split second,” the man with the gun allegedly pressed the barrel of the gun into the driver’s chest while the other man allegedly entered the vehicle from the driver’s side door, according to police.

The driver said he put his hands in the air and the man with the gun allegedly said to him, “You don’t want to die today,” while he continued to press the gun into the driver’s chest, according to police.

The driver said he took a couple of steps back at which time that man got into the vehicle and the two allegedly drove off, according to police.

According to a statement by Park Forest Police on this incident, the alleged offenders fled with the van. Responding Park Forest Police Officers located the stolen van and the driver allegedly refused to stop and fled northbound on I-57, according to police.

Illinois State Police, Matteson Police and Olympia Fields Police Officers assisted in the pursuit, which ended when the stolen van collided with two trucks at 111th and I-94, according to police.

None of the parties in the victim vehicles were injured.

“Both suspects, ages 20 and 21 and Chicago residents, were apprehended and a pistol recovered, with the Chicago Police Department assisting at the scene,” police said in the statement.

One of the men sustained minor injuries in the crash and was transported to the hospital for medical treatment but remained in police custody, according to police.

The alleged victim of the hi-jacking was not physically injured.

“We ask anyone who may have additional information regarding this incident to please contact the Park Forest Police Department Investigation Division at 708-748-1309,” police said in the statement.

“The Park Forest Police Department thanks our law enforcement partners who assisted in the successful apprehension of these violent offenders,” police said in the statement.