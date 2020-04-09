Two Vehicles Exchange Gunfire on Western Ave.

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Police say two vehicles exchanged gunfire at the corner of 26th Street and Western Avenue on April 3 in the middle of the afternoon.
According to police, at approximately 3:20 p.m. at that intersection, gunshots were exchanged between two vehicles.
“It appears that the victim vehicle was targeted and it was not a random act,” police said in a statement.
No one was injured in the shooting.
Police are investigating.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.
You have used up your free articles for this month. To continue reading click here to login or subscribe.