Two Vehicles Exchange Gunfire on Western Ave.

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Police say two vehicles exchanged gunfire at the corner of 26th Street and Western Avenue on April 3 in the middle of the afternoon.

According to police, at approximately 3:20 p.m. at that intersection, gunshots were exchanged between two vehicles.

“It appears that the victim vehicle was targeted and it was not a random act,” police said in a statement.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Police are investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.