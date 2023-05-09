Two Men Arrested for Allegedly Robbing Armored Truck in Homewood

Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Two men were arrested on federal charges for allegedly robbing an armored truck at gunpoint in Homewood earlier this week.

DEVONTE DAVIS and DARRELL SINGLETON robbed the Brink’s armored truck on Tuesday morning in Homewood, IL, according to a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Chicago. The robbery occurred as two guards were picking up money from a bank inside of a grocery store in the 3100 block of 183rd Street in the Chicago suburb, the complaint states. During the robbery, one of the robbers struck a guard in the head with a firearm, the complaint states. Law enforcement on Tuesday afternoon located the defendants in a residence in Calumet Park, Ill., and took them into custody.

The government will seek to have both defendants remain detained pending trial. Davis, 26, of Chicago, is scheduled for a detention hearing on May 8, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. before U.S. Magistrate Judge M. David Weisman. Singleton, 18, of Chicago, waived his right to a detention hearing. His case is scheduled for a status hearing on May 10, 2023, before Judge Weisman.

The complaint and arrests were announced by Morris Pasqual, Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois; and Robert W. “Wes” Wheeler, Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Field Office of the FBI. Substantial assistance was provided by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives in Chicago, Calumet Park Police and Fire Departments, Homewood Police Department, Chicago Police Department, Country Club Hills Police Department, Evergreen Park Police Department, Calumet City Police Department, Dolton Police Department, Alsip Police Department, Orland Park Police Department, Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Lansing Police Department, and Illinois State Police. The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Elie Zenner and Kirsten Moran.

The public is reminded that a complaint is not evidence of guilt. The defendants are presumed innocent and entitled to a fair trial at which the government has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

The robbery charge is punishable by a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison. If convicted, the Court must impose reasonable sentences under federal statutes and the advisory U.S. Sentencing Guidelines.

This is a release from the United States Department of Justice.