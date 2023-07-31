Three Arrests, One a DUI

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- In the first week of March 2023, only three arrests were reported by police. There was one DUI and two incidents of domestic battery.

We continue to get all arrests to the public and clear our backlog. Look for the rest of these reports Monday and Tuesday of this week.

I had debated writing the bare minimum for some time. If I had, the public would get the information from these incidents more quickly, but only name, date, and charges. Our readers, however, are accustomed to details. We also believe at eNews Park Forest that the details of these incidents are essential. As much as we respect our police–and we do–we must also remain vigilant. We serve as part of the “checks and balances” in the system. Toward that, we respect as well those who our police encounter.

Our police know this. We continue to find this department incredibly transparent.

So, two calls on domestic battery and one resulting in a DUI charge follow.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Through March 6, 2023

Domestic Battery

Lason M. Ward, 22, 188 Ash St., Park Forest, was arrested on March 1 and charged with domestic battery when police were dispatched to the one hundred block of Ash Street to investigate a domestic battery report.

Mr. Ward allegedly threatened the woman with a knife, tackled her to the ground outside of her vehicle, and reportedly punched her in the face several times, according to police. Police noted in this report several reports of domestic disturbances between Mr. Ward and the woman in 2022, including all case numbers.

Domestic Battery

Police arrested Phillip J. Hubbard Jr., 28, 3616 Western Ave., Park Forest, on March 4 and charged him with violating an order of protection, domestic battery, resisting a peace officer, and criminal damage to property.

Police responded to an address on Western Avenue to investigate a domestic disturbance at 7:29 PM. When police arrived, one officer saw a man fitting Mr. Hubbard’s description walking north from the area where police responded, according to police. Police already confirmed that Mr. Hubbard had an order of protection issued against him at that address, according to the report.

Alleged Resisting

This officer, locating Mr. Hubbard, approached him and told him to put his hands behind his back. He told him to remove his hands from his pockets, according to police. Another officer arrived on the scene.

According to police, Mr. Hubbard allegedly began to resist by balling his fist and tensing his arms. Police told Mr. Hubbard that they would execute a “takedown” if he did not comply, according to the report.

Police then moved Mr. Hubbard into a grassy area, where they took him to the ground and handcuffed him, according to police. Mr. Hubbard then allegedly refused to get up from the grass and yelled at officers, according to police.

On the Domestic Call

Regarding the alleged victim of this complainant, Hubbard reportedly choked a woman, according to police. Mr. Hubbard allegedly “squeezed her neck with both hands for approximately 20 second [sic] causing her to struggle to breathe,” according to the report.

In a previous incident on February 18, 2023, police charged Mr. Hubbard with domestic battery. In that report, police note three calls regarding her Hubbard in 2021 and three in 2022, according to police.

One DUI, Obstructing Identification

Marvin A. Young. (Photo: PFPD)

Police arrested Marvin A. Young, 31, 15128 Western Ave. #1R, Harvey, on March 5 and issued traffic citations to him charging the following:

Disobeying a traffic control signal,

Improper lane usage,

Expired registration,

Operation of an uninsured motor vehicle,

Driving while license was suspended,

Illegal transport of alcohol,

Driving under the influence of alcohol, and

DUI with a breath alcohol content greater than .08.

Police also charged Mr. Young with one count of obstructing identification.

Vehicle Allegedly Runs a Red Light Just in Front of an Officer

An officer was driving northbound on Western Avenue at approximately 3:03 AM. He approached the traffic signal at the intersection of Western Avenue and Main Street. The signal was green for the officer.

Just before the officer went through the intersection, a silver Toyota allegedly traveled eastbound on Main Street, disregarded the red traffic signal, and made a left turn onto northbound Western Avenue, according to police. This alleged action force the officer to break to avoid a collision with the Toyota, according to police.

The Toyota then continued northbound on Western Avenue in the left lane. It veered into the right lane with both tires crossing the striped line, according to police. The Toyota then regained the left lane. It then allegedly shifted into the center two-way turn lane before again regaining the left lane, according to police.

One DUI: Registration Expired, Police Say

The officer checked the Illinois registration on the car and learned that the registration expired in September 2022, according to police. The officer activated the emergency lights on his patrol vehicle and curbed the Toyota on Western Avenue at Algonquin Street, according to police.

Another officer arrived on the scene.

The officer who pulled over the vehicle spoke with the driver, later identified as Marvin Young, according to police. Mr. Young told the officer that he only had insurance and did not have his driver’s license with him, according to police. He told the officer that he was unaware that he drove through a red light, according to police.

Mr. Young searched his vehicle for the insurance card. He then gave the officer the vehicle’s registration card instead, according to police. The officer told Mr. Young that he provided the wrong information, according to police. Mr. Young allegedly responded, “‘Cause I just literally came outside,” according to the report.

Police: Driver Gives Officer Insurance for a BMW, Not a Toyota

Mr. Young then provided the officer with insurance for a BMW, according to police. The officer asked Young his name. Mr. Young allegedly gave the officer a false name, according to police. He also reportedly told the officer that he was 31 years old, according to police.

The officer discovered that the name Young provided belonged to a 33-year-old man with a valid Illinois license, according to police.

Suspicion of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol

The officer detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Mr. Young’s breath, according to police. Mr. Young also had bloodshot, glassy eyes and slurred speech. He appeared to have significant difficulties opening the insurance card holder, according to police.

According to the report, Mr. Young allegedly told the officer that he had one beer approximately two hours prior.

The officer administered Standard Field Sobriety Tests. After the tests, police took Mr. Young into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

BrAC of .213, According to Police

After a 20-minute observation at the Park Forest Police Station, the arresting officer administered a breathalyzer test which yielded a .213 BrAC, according to police. While examining Mr. Young’s property, the arresting officer found an Illinois State Identification Card belonging to Mr. Young.

The officer inspected the ID and confirmed that Young was the person in custody, according to police.

Mr. Young allegedly told the officer that he gave a false name due to a warrant for his arrest, according to police. At 7:51 AM, issued Mr. Young an I-bond and turned him over to the Villa Park Police Department on the original arrest warrant. That warrant was on a charge of domestic battery, according to police.

