Teen Faces Drawn Weapon After Allegedly Fleeing Stolen Car: Police Reports Through May 26, 2020

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A teen not old enough to drive found himself facing an officer with a drawn weapon after he allegedly ran from a car that had been reported stolen.

These police reports include arrests through May 26, 2020. Charges for those arrested include possession of a stolen motor vehicle, resisting a peace officer, and felony residential burglary.

Providing more details than readers will find in any other police beat reports

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Through May 26, 2020

Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle

A juvenile was arrested on May 20 and processed on charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, resisting a peace officer, failure to signal, improper lane usage, no valid driver’s license, fleeing and attempting to elude, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, disobeying a stop sign.

Police responded to the 200 block of Westwood Drive at 11:32 PM to investigate a report of a stolen vehicle. The man had gone inside a residence in that block and left his vehicle running with the keys in the ignition and the doors unlocked, according to police. When he returned outside the vehicle was gone.

Police located the car near the Tennis and Health Club in Park Forest. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the vehicle proceeded at a slow rate of speed and ended up in the front yard of a home in the first block of East Rocket Circle, at which point the driver got out of the vehicle and ran, according to police.

Police located the driver, whom they later learned was a 15-year-old juvenile, in front of another home in the first block of East Rocket Circle.

The arresting officer quickly responded and pointed his department-issued pistol at the teen and gave verbal commands, according to the report. The juvenile was handcuffed and taken into custody and later charged, according to police.

The teen told a relative that he was out late in Park Forest on May 20 because he was trying to see a girl, according to police.

The arresting officer completed a Use of Force report. This incident was captured on body-worn cameras and dash cameras by the officers on the scene, according to police.

Felony Residential Burglary

Brittany M. Redmond, 28, 300 N. Bluff St. #303, Joliet, and Brieanna C. Thompson, 26, 14402 Jefferson Ave., Plainfield, were arrested on May 24 and charged with felony residential burglary when police were dispatched to the 300 block of Sioux Street at 7:38 PM to investigate a report of a disturbance.

SouthCom Dispatch told police that a man was fighting with women in front of the residence and that the man allegedly made threats to shoot the women, but no weapons were observed, according to the report.

When police arrived, they observed no fight in progress. One woman, later identified as Brittney M. Redmond, was laying on the grass near the residence and a second woman, Brieanna C. Thompson, was next to her, according to police.

An officer spoke with Ms. Redmond first who said that the women were at a barbecue party at the home, according to police. She said the homeowner left and when he returned he allegedly began “beating the f*** out of us” for no reason, according to police.

Ms. Thompson allegedly told police that the homeowner allegedly punched Ms. Redmond in the face, slammed her, causing an injury to her lower right leg, according to police. She said the homeowner later threw Ms. Redmond’s phone away, possibly on top of a neighboring house, according to police.

While still on the scene, Ms. Redmond told police that she and Ms. Thompson were inside the residence, they never left, and the homeowner came and started beating both of them, according to police.

An officer interviewed the homeowner who said that Ms. Redmond and Ms. Thompson attended the party as guests of his ex-girlfriend, according to police. After the party was over and all the guests had left, the homeowner left the residence with his friend. The homeowner said that Ms. Redman and Ms. Thompson were standing on Sioux Street in front of the home waiting for someone to come pick them up, according to police.

The homeowner then received a call from a friend who told him that Ms. Redman and Ms. Thompson were allegedly breaking into his house, according to police.

The homeowner returned to the residence and saw that the front window of the home was open and the blinds on the inside were broken, according to police. He told police that he was gone for about three minutes before returning home.

He entered the home and allegedly observed Ms. Redmond and Ms. Thompson standing in the kitchen, according to police. Ms. Redman and Ms. Thompson were allegedly holding liquor bottles and packs of beer in their hands which belong to the homeowner and the women were allegedly attempting to leave with the items, according to police.

In addition to the alcohol, the two women also allegedly had the homeowners Apple watch, Apple iPad, and Apple iPhone in their hands when he found them, according to police.

Both women allegedly threw the bottles of liquor at the homeowner and later allegedly pushed him, according to police.

The homeowner said he blocked the liquor bottles with his arms from hitting his face but was later hit by a beer bottle in the face, according to the report.

The homeowner was not sure if anything was missing from the home. He told police that he never allowed Ms. Redmond and Ms. Thompson to take the alcoholic beverages, according to police.

Police spoke with witnesses who said that after the homeowner left the residence they saw Ms. Redmond and Ms. Thompson allegedly open the front window of the residence and climb inside, according to police.

Obstruction, Misdemeanor Battery

Brandon E. Cash, 27, 818 Notre Dame Dr., Matteson, was arrested on May 26 and charged with resisting a police officer, attempted obstruction of justice, and misdemeanor battery.

An officer on patrol at 12:05 AM saw a man later identified as Mr. Cash walking slowly toward the Marathon Gas Station on Sauk Trail, “slowly walking and staggering slightly,” according to the report. Mr. Cash stopped in front of the Marathon Gas Station for approximately two minutes before he entered, according to police.

Mr. Cash was inside the station for approximately five minutes before exiting, according to police.

Afterward, Mr. Cash proceeded to “walk/stagger” behind the now-closed Speedway Gas Station where the officer lost sight of him, according to the report. The officer drove his squad with headlights off to the rear of the former Speedway to see if Mr. Cash was still on the scene.

The officer observed Mr. Cash sitting on the electrical box behind the building in the darkened parking lot, according to police. Mr. Cash was hunched over and not reacting to the sound of the officers approaching squad car.

Due to the way Mr. Cash walked and his lack of response, the officer believed Mr. Cash to be intoxicated or requiring medical assistance, according to the report. The officer also had knowledge that in the past people have littered or used illegal drugs and alcohol behind this vacant business, according to police.

The officer approached Mr. Cash on foot at which point Mr. Cash stood up and began to walk away westbound, according to police.

The officer turned on his flashlight and asked Mr. Cash if everything was okay but Mr. Cash failed to respond and continued to walk away, according to police.

The officer informed Mr. Cash that he was with the Park Forest Police Department and was there to make sure everything was okay, according to police.

Mr. Cash allegedly did not stop walking until the officer stepped in front of him to block his path, according to the police.

Mr. Cash initially requested that the officer keep his distance due to social distancing, which the officer granted, according to police. The officer explained the circumstances and requested identification. Mr. Cash said that he felt that he was being harassed by the officer as he was just walking home from work, according to police.

The officer again explained the reason for the investigation and requested at least four more times that Mr. Cash provide identification, according to police.

Mr. Cash allegedly failed to comply and proceeded to turn away from the officer, walking southwest toward the Taco Bell Drive-Thru, according to police.

The officer informed Mr. Cash that he would be arrested on suspicion of obstructing if he did not stop and/or failed to comply with the officer’s commands, according to police. Mr. Cash allegedly continued to walk away and appeared to quicken his pace, according to the report.

Believing that Mr. Cash might attempt to flee, the officer approached Mr. Cash and reached toward him in hopes of stopping him from fleeing. Upon doing so, Mr. Cash turned toward the officer and allegedly pushed the officer while screaming, “No, no,” while backing away, according to police.

The officer again tried reaching for Mr. Cash but again Mr. Cash allegedly pushed the officer, according to police. This caused the officer’s glasses to get pushed up on his four head causing a superficial laceration to the left side of the officer’s left eyebrow, according to police. This also knocked the personal protective facemask that the officer wore from his face, according to police.

The officer was able to grab the strap of Mr. Cash’s backpack, but Mr. Cash was able to get the backpack off while still walking away backward screaming, “No, no, no,” according to the report.

Finally, the officer took his department-issued Taser from its holster and turned the laser on and pointed it at Mr. Cash while commanding him, “Get on the ground now,” according to the report. Mr. Cash allegedly walked backward at a quickened pace approximately 30 to 50 feet so the officer advance toward him once again and ordered him to get on the ground or he would be tased, according to police.

With that, Mr. Cash stopped and said he would cooperate, according to police.