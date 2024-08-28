Rockford Woman Faces Two Counts of Child Endangerment in DUI Arrest

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—A woman from Rockford is facing two counts of child endangerment in connection with a mid-June arrest on a DUI charge.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Through June 13, 2024

Warrant

Police arrested Justin D. Joiner, 28, of the 100 block of Lois Pl., Joliet, on June 3 and processed him on a failure to appear warrant out of Madison County for a theft charge. An officer pulled over Mr. Joiner’s vehicle near Indianwood Boulevard and Sauk Trail just after 9:32 PM. According to police, the vehicle Mr. Joiner was driving had expired registration.

Ticket: Possession of Cannabis

An officer issued a municipal citation charging possession of cannabis to Joshua J. Hale of the first block of Ash Street, Park Forest, on June 4. At 1:09 AM, an officer saw a tan Toyota exiting Ash Street at the entrance. Ash Street is a one-way street. According to police, Mr. Hale was the driver of the car.

Domestic Battery—Bodily Harm

Police arrested Yvette Y. Silva, 52, of the 200 block of Allegheny St., Park Forest, on June 6 and charged her with one count of domestic battery – bodily harm.

Police responded to a home on Allegheny Street at 5:42 PM to investigate a report of a stabbing. The complainant told SouthCom a woman stabbed him in the face and stomach. When police arrived, they found the complainant outside the house. He was bleeding from above his left eye.

A woman, later identified as Yvette Y. Silva, came out of the house. An officer ordered her to approach him and detained her, placing her in handcuffs.

Alleged Choking

Police spoke with Ms. Silva, who said she lost her job and is having difficulty with her finances. She said that earlier that day, she became upset with the complainant and started moving his things from her home, according to police. Then, an altercation began, according to police. She alleged that during their altercation, the complainant started to choke her in the hallway of the first floor of the home, according to police. She said she had trouble breathing.

To defend herself, she allegedly told police she stabbed the complainant with a pair of scissors, according to the report. She said that after she stabbed the complainant, she was able to get away. She said the complainant then called 911 for assistance.

An officer saw minor redness on Ms. Silva’s chest and neck area and a small scrape on the inside of her left wrist, according to police.

Alleged Stabbing

The complainant told police he lives with Ms. Silva. On that day, they argued about the money that he owed her. He said he told Ms. Silva he could not pay her all that he owed on that day, according to police. This upset her, he said and alleged that she began to stab him with a piece of glass from a picture frame, according to police. He said he did not know how many times she allegedly stabbed him, according to police.

Police saw a stab wound above his left eye and inside of his left forearm. He said he had pain in his left hip, but his skin there did not break because of a hip pad he wears from a previous injury, according to police. He denied that he choked Ms. Silva and said he did not touch her, according to police.

Police were unable to locate the alleged weapon, according to the report. Due to his physical injuries and conflicting statements from both of them, police determined to arrest Ms. Silva on suspicion of domestic battery, according to police.

DUI, Two Counts of Child Endangerment

Martha Maurry faces two counts of child endangerment. (Park Forest booking photo)

Police arrested Martha Maurry, 36, of the 100 block of S. Hinckley Ave., Rockford, on June 12 and charged her with driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI), two counts of endangering the life and health of a child, and failure to signal when required.

According to police, an officer patrolling at 12:32 AM saw a red vehicle heading north on Western Avenue from Algonquin Street at a high rate of speed. The car had no rear tail lights illuminated, and while merging lanes, it allegedly did not signal when required.

The officer got behind the car, which he identified as a red 2006 Chevrolet. According to police, the Chevy continued to drive northbound and made an abrupt right-hand turn into the Shell Gas Station in Chicago Heights, 2035 Western Avenue.

Traffic Stop

The officer activated his emergency lights and initiated a traffic stop on the car. He told the driver, Martha Maurry, why he stopped her. Another officer arrived on the scene to assist. While speaking with Ms. Maurry, the officer noticed her slow and slurred speech. He further noted an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her breath. The officer asked Ms. Maurry to leave the car, and she complied.

He asked her how many alcoholic drinks she had consumed. She allegedly said, “Half a pint of Hennessy,” according to police.

The officer asked Ms. Maurry to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. She agreed, according to police. After the testing, the officer told her he was arresting her on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. Police handcuffed her and transported her to the police department.

Two Children in the Car: Two Counts Child Endangerment

There were two children in the car, girls aged 12 and 15. Police took them to the Park Forest Police Department in protective custody.

Ms. Maurry submitted a breath sample on three attempts but provided an insufficient sample, according to police. According to the report, this constituted a refusal. Police charged her and provided her with a form noting a mandatory court date of July 26 at the Markham Courthouse. They later released her from custody.

Domestic Battery

Police arrested Kali A. Bradley, 24, of the 23400 block of S. Western Ave., Park Forest, on June 12 and charged her with domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.

Police responded to an address on South Western Ave. at 8:26 AM to investigate a domestic incident report. SouthCom Dispatch said a woman stated that her ex-boyfriend is known to carry a weapon. She alleged he was at her apartment threatening to kill her, according to police. SouthCom also noted that the woman was whispering her apartment unit number.

When police arrived, a woman, identified as Kali A. Bradley, waived them down. She was standing in her first-floor apartment’s sliding screen doorway, according to police. She said there was a man in her apartment. Police asked her if there was anyone else in there. She told them only the man, according to the report.

A Man Screaming

An officer saw a man in blue boxers screaming that his face was burning and he could not breathe, police said. The officer instructed him to calm down and go into the kitchen to rinse his face. The man continued screaming and alleged that Ms. Bradley sprayed him in the face, according to police. The officer once again redirected him to the kitchen.

The officer met with the man, who said Ms. Bradley texted him on June 11 and later picked him up from Chicago. He stated that while lying in bed asleep, Ms. Bradley allegedly sprayed him in the face with pepper spray and called him a bitch.

After she reportedly sprayed him, he said she told him to leave her home because she already called the cops, according to police.

The man alleged that Ms. Bradley went through his phone and learned he was talking to another woman. He said there was a prior no-trespassing order in place at that residence against him, according to police. However, he said Ms. Bradley invited him to the home. Further, he said he had video footage of them having sex during the night, according to police. He said there was video footage inside the apartment and asserted he was not volatile at any time.

Police: Inconsistencies in a Story

Because of the pepper spray, SouthCom dispatched the Park Forest Fire Department to conduct a medical evaluation. The man refused transportation to a hospital for further medical treatment.

According to the report, police determined that Ms. Bradley’s account of the incident was inconsistent and had been changed multiple times. They found no firearms in the apartment.

One officer took possession of a Sabre handheld pepper spray and entered it into evidence. The Will County Sheriff notes Ms. Bradley’s booking on June 12, 2024, at 7:40 PM and released on June 13, 2024, at 5:20 PM.

Resisting and Obstructing

Police arrested Jehari J. Butler, 27, of the 500 block of Landau Road, University Park, on June 13 and charged him with resisting and obstructing.

Police responded to an address on Lester Road at 3:57 AM to investigate a call about an unwanted subject. The caller said Jehari J. Butler would not leave her car, a red 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE, according to police.

Officers saw Mr. Butler leaning on the complainant’s vehicle when they arrived. The complainant said she just wanted to park her car in the driveway. However, she alleged that Mr. Butler would not move away from her vehicle and prevented her from getting into it by leaning on the driver’s door, according to police.

According to police, she entered the vehicle through the passenger side door. She started her car and was about to drive. However, she alleged that Mr. Butler then stood in front of her vehicle, preventing her from moving, according to police.

Police: Man Refuses to Move

Police ordered Mr. Butler to move, but he allegedly refused to comply. Officers attempted to move him. However, he reportedly tensed his body and stood in the same spot, according to police.

According to police, police advised Mr. Butler that they were now arresting him on suspicion of resisting and obstructing. They then attempted to take him into custody. However, Mr. Butler allegedly continued to tense his body and did not move. Officers tried to put his hands behind his back. Mr. Butler allegedly tensed his arms and kept them at his side, according to police.

Taser

After more struggles, police brought Mr. Butler to the ground. They struggled to put his arms behind his back and instructed him numerous times to put his hands behind his back, according to police. One officer warned that if Mr. Butler did not comply, the officer would taser him, according to the report.

Mr. Butler allegedly continued to resist by strongly tensing his left arm and keeping it at his side, according to police. The officer then drew his Taser and issued another warning to Mr. Butler. He allegedly did not comply. The officer then initiated a drive-stun to Mr. Butler’s left hip.

Mr. Butler then complied, and police handcuffed him.

