Rochester Man Sentenced to Probation with Required Mental Health Treatment after Threatening Voicemail Message to U.S. Congressman

Justice outside the Albert V. Bryan District Courthouse in Alexandria, VA. (Photo: Tim Evanson – Flickr – CC license)

Springfield, IL-(ENEWSPF)- U.S. District Judge Sue E. Myerscough Friday sentenced a Rochester, Ill., man, Randall E. Tarr, to serve two years of probation with a requirement that Tarr complete mental health counseling and treatment after he pleaded guilty to leaving a voicemail message in which he threatened to shoot U.S. Congressman Rodney Davis. In addition, Tarr, 65, was ordered to pay a fine of $2,000.

The government, in consultation with the victim, and in joint agreement with defendant’s counsel, recommended to the court that Tarr serve two years of probation with the additional condition that he be required to participate in mental health counseling and treatment as directed by the U.S. Probation Office. Tarr was also ordered to have no contact with the Congressman, his office, and members of his family.

In July 2020, Tarr pleaded guilty to calling the Decatur, Ill., office of Congressman Davis in the early morning hours of Nov. 25, 2019. Tarr then left a profanity-filled voicemail message in which he threatened to shoot the congressman.

According to court documents, the voicemail message was forwarded to U.S. Capitol Police, in Washington, D.C. Through caller ID, police identified Tarr as the alleged caller and U.S. Capitol Police contacted the Rochester Police Department to ask officers to contact Tarr. Rochester police officers made initial contact with Tarr on Nov. 25, at his residence, and FBI special agents subsequently interviewed Tarr.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tanner K. Jacobs represented the government at today’s hearing. The U.S. Capitol Police, the FBI, and the Rochester Police Department conducted the investigation.

This is from a release from the United States Department of Justice.