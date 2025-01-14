Psilocybin Mushrooms, Cash, 1-plus Pound Cannabis, Defaced Weapon Bring Felony Charges: Police

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—A Park Forest man allegedly had psilocybin mushrooms, cannabis, a defaced weapon, and over $1500 cash when an officer pulled over his vehicle. Because of previous felony convictions, the psilocybin mushrooms and everything else police found brought felony charges.

Given the amount of drugs officers found, police also charged the man with possession with intent to distribute.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Beginning November 6, 2024

Two Felony Weapons Charges

Psilocybin Mushrooms, Much Cash, Pounds of Cannabis, and a Defaced Weapon

Police arrested Vernon G. Pettaway, 47, of the 200 block of Blackhawk Dr., Park Forest, on November 6 and charged him with one felony count of armed violence (class X) and one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon by someone convicted of a felony (class III). In addition to the felony charges, police charged Mr. Pettaway with possession with intent to distribute cannabis above 500 g, possession of cannabis over 500 g, possession of a controlled substance, and speeding.

An officer patrolling at 10:47 AM was stationary on Blackhawk Drive just south of Miami Street when he saw a black sedan heading north on Blackhawk Drive. The officer noted that the vehicle was traveling 38 mph in the posted 30 mph zone, according to the officer’s dashboard-mounted radar unit, police said. As the vehicle got closer, the officer identified the car as a black 2009 Nissan Maxima. He “immediately recognized the vehicle” from two prior incidents that both involved a firearm, police said. The officer also knew that the alleged offender in both incidents was Vernon G. Pettaway, someone convicted of a felony in California with a lengthy criminal history, including vehicular manslaughter, police said.

Officer Suspects a Weapon

The Nissan passed the officer, who conducted a U-turn and positioned his vehicle behind the Nissan. He activated his emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop. As the car stopped, the driver allegedly leaned his upper body forward as if he was reaching for and manipulating an object, police said. Given the nature of his movements, the officer suspected that the driver was hiding firearms.

Approaching the car’s passenger side, the officer spoke with the driver and sole occupant, who was later confirmed to be Mr. Pettaway. The officer requested his license and proof of insurance. Mr. Pettaway allegedly told the officer he knew he was driving over the speed limit and had just left his home to get coffee from a nearby convenience store.

Mr. Pettaway appeared nervous, and his hands trembled, according to police. He gave the officer a temporary driver’s license, which returned valid.

Two other officers arrived on the scene. The officer with Mr. Pettaway detected the smell of fresh cannabis coming from the interior of the vehicle, police said. When the officer asked Mr. Pettaway to exit the car, he complied without incident. Police patted him down with negative results. The officer asked Mr. Pettaway if he had anything illegal inside the vehicle. He said he did not consent to a search and had nothing illegal.

Psilocybin Mushrooms, Cash, Cannabis, and Defaced Weapon

Based on the officer’s prior knowledge of the recent incidents involving Mr. Pettaway, his “violent history,” according to the report, and his movement consistent with concealing a firearm, the officer searched the passenger compartment. He found a black .45 caliber Smith & Wesson M&P Shield with an obliterated serial number, according to police. The weapon did not have a live round in the chamber but did have seven live rounds in the ammunition magazine.

Mr. Pettaway did not have a valid FOID card or a concealed carry license, according to police.

In the trunk of the car, police found a backpack that allegedly contained a large amount of cannabis, police said. It was not in a sealed, odor-proof, child-resistant container, according to police. The cannabis had a combined weight of 1.05 pounds, police said. Officers found other drugs as well, including the psilocybin mushrooms, police said. Mr. Pettaway also had over $1500, which police seized per Article 36 of the Criminal Code.

Felony Aggravated Driving with License Revoked

Police arrested Abimael Garcia-Sosa, 44, of the first block of Sangamon Ct., Park Forest, on November 6 and charged him with felony aggravated driving with his license revoked and speeding.

An officer on patrol at 8:30 AM saw a blue Hyundai Entourage going southbound on Western Avenue near Court E-7 at 51 miles per hour in the 35 mph zone, according to police. The officer identified the driver as Mr. Garcia-Sosa, who reportedly told the officer he did not have a driver’s license.

The officer learned that Mr. Garcia-Sosa had a revoked license since November 11, 2012, because of a DUI and another revocation on December 21, 2016. Mr. Garcia had at least one conviction on a charge of driving while his license was suspended/revoked and for current statutory summary suspensions, according to police.

Because of his prior convictions, police charged Mr. Garcia-Sosa with one felony count of aggravated driving while his license was revoked.

Domestic Charge

Police responded to an address on Fir Street on November 8 at 8:58 PM to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance. There was one arrest on a domestic charge. Given the nature of the call, we will report no names.

Criminal Damage to Property

Police arrested Brea N. Moore, of the 300 block of Merrimac St., Park Forest, and charged her with criminal damage to property after police responded to a home on Merrimac Street at 2:05 AM about a report of a disturbance.

Fleeing a Police Officer

Police arrested Walter L. Ward Jr., 42, of the 100 block of Nauvoo St., Park Forest, on November 10 and issued citations alleging driving too fast for conditions, improper lane use, fleeing a police officer, and failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

An officer patrolling at 1 AM was heading eastbound on Sauk Trail from the area of S. Orchard Dr. A moderate rain was falling and had been for some time, police said. This caused the roads to be slick.

As the officer navigated the road, an SUV approached him from behind, according to police. The officer drove at “approximately the speed limit,” and the SUV drove an estimated 15 mph faster than the officer, police said. As the vehicle approached the rear of the patrol vehicle, it veered into the right lane, drove beside the patrol vehicle, and gave a sustained honking of its horn before driving off, police said. The officer identified the car as a maroon GMC Envoy.

Police: Vehicle Changes Lanes with No Signal

As it passed the patrol vehicle, police said it veered into the left lane without signaling and back into the right lane. The officer activated the emergency lights on his patrol vehicle. The Envoy continued a short distance east on Sauk Trail, signaled for Western Avenue, and turned right onto Western Avenue. The car continued nearly to Monee Road before stopping, police said.

After stopping, the vehicle’s rear lights showed that the driver had put the Envoy into reverse. Another officer arrived to assist.

The officer who curbed the vehicle spoke with the driver and lone occupant, Walter Ward. According to police, Mr. Ward gave signs of impairment, including the smell of an alcoholic beverage coming from his vehicle, slurred speech, and slow, uncoordinated movements.

Driver Accuses Police

Mr. Ward accused the officer of swerving the patrol vehicle in an attempt to run Mr. Ward off the road, police said. Mr. Ward did not tell police where he was coming from “and was generally being difficult,” the report said. This officer instructed the officer who responded to move his patrol vehicle as it was blocking the left lane since Mr. Ward initially had the Envoy in reverse. When doing so, the officer instructed Mr. Ward not to move his car.

Mr. Ward allegedly positioned himself as if he was driving, police said. He had one hand on the wheel and held his head perched up so he could see where he was driving, according to police. The officer instructed Mr. Ward to turn the vehicle off. Instead, Mr. Ward pressed the accelerator, causing the engine to rev. He then allegedly put the car in Drive and fled the scene westbound onto Monee Road.

Officers did not pursue, according to policy.

Driver Later Surrenders to Police

Later that day, on November 10, a sergeant called the officer who pulled over Mr. Ward. He said Mr. Ward called the Park Forest Police Department and wanted to turn himself in. The sergeant instructed Mr. Ward to come to the police station on November 13, 2024, at 7 PM.

Mr. Ward responded on that date at 6:45 PM. The officer who pulled him over asked if he wanted to discuss the incident. Mr. Ward said he spoke with his lawyer, who advised him not to say anything.

The officer issued the citations. Mr. Ward had an initial court date on December 19, 2024, at the Markham Courthouse.

Domestic Battery

Police arrested Sheenia D. Foreman, 42, of the 3200 block of Western Ave., Park Forest, on November 11 and charged her with domestic battery. Police responded to an address on Western Avenue at 2:50 AM to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance. While they were at the home, officers allegedly observed Ms. Foreman grab a man by the legs and drag him off a couch while simultaneously kicking him, according to police.

About Police Reports

Please note that we repeatedly say "according to police" in these reports and often use "allegedly." We are not asserting in any way that those police arrested and charged committed any offenses. We report on what is in the reports that the police furnish to us. As those accused are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

eNews Park Forest has continuously published the addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

Presumption of Innocence

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. The law presumes all those whom police arrest are innocent until proven guilty.

We do not strike, “unpublish,” or delete news.

According to police, officers captured all the incidents in this report on body-worn and dash-mounted cameras at the respective scenes. All Park Forest police officers wear body-worn cameras. Officials typically abbreviate these devices as BWC in the reports.

We encourage persons wishing to leave anonymous information on any criminal matters, including narcotics or gang activity, to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.