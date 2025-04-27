Police Recover AR-15 Pistol After Foot Chase Through Cedarwood

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—Police engaged in a foot chase with an alleged offender who they said threw an AR-15 pistol under a car in a Cedarwood Co-op parking lot. A Park Forest officer was aware of a law enforcement bulletin depicting a shooting incident in University Park, allegedly involving a man the officer knew from a previous interaction.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Beginning January 1, 2025

Two Counts of Assault

Police arrested Larry L. Thomas, 38, of the 300 block of Main St., Park Forest, on January 1 and charged him with one count of assault, one count of assault against a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer, and resisting a peace officer.

Police responded to an address on Main Street at 9:01 PM to investigate a domestic incident. Before arrival, SouthCom Dispatch advised hearing an argument possibly between a man and a woman. SouthCom further informed officers that there had been multiple domestic incidents at that location.

When police arrived, Larry L. Thomas met them at the front door. According to police, Mr. Thomas stood at the front door and was uncooperative. He was sweating profusely and extremely angry at officers for responding to the home, police alleged in the report.

There was a woman in the living room who argued with Mr. Thomas about wanting to leave the home. Mr. Thomas left the living room, at which time officers requested permission to enter. The woman permitted them, police said.

When they entered the home, they saw a knife in the woman’s pants pocket. They asked about the knife. She said she did not feel safe with Mr. Thomas. She then voluntarily gave the knife to the police. The woman was in the process of collecting her belongings and preparing to leave the home. As she did so, Mr. Thomas returned to the living room and asked officers to leave. Police advised him that they would not leave until the woman had collected her belongings and was able to leave safely.

Suspect allegedly approaches an officer “in an aggressive manner.”

Mr. Thomas then approached one officer “in an aggressive manner,” police said. At this point, the officer put up his left hand toward Mr. Thomas to prevent him from advancing or committing a battery, the report said. The officer believed he was going to be the victim of a battery, according to the report. Police gave Mr. Thomas verbal commands to back up. He allegedly refused, police said. An officer then advised Mr. Thomas to put his hands behind his back and informed him that the police were arresting him. Mr. Thomas reportedly refused and walked backwards, away from police, the report said.

Two officers and Mr. Thomas then engaged in a struggle, according to police. Mr. Thomas pulled away from officers, which caused him to fall backwards to the ground, police said. He tensed his arms to avoid arrest, police said. One officer conducted a knee strike to the side of Mr. Thomas. This was ineffective, police said. That officer then deployed his Taser, activated the laser, and pointed the Taser at Mr. Thomas’ back. This was effective, police said. Mr. Thomas complied and put his hands behind his back. Police handcuffed him and placed him in the rear of a squad vehicle.

Felony Unlawful Use of a Weapon, 2 Counts

Police arrested Geno L. Ashford, 18, of the 800 block of Blackhawk Dr., University Park, on January 2 and charged him with unlawful use of a weapon (a rifle longer than 16 inches), aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, obstructing, fleeing, reckless driving, and failure to notify of a property damage accident.

An officer was patrolling at 8:06 PM. The officer had already read a law enforcement bulletin depicting an alleged shooting incident involving Geno L. Ashford and his vehicle, a green 2005 Ford Explorer SUV. The officer knew that Mr. Ashford had an arrest warrant charging assault – aggravated battery from the Steger Police Department. Furthermore, his vehicle was in the LEADS system as a felony vehicle, police said.

The officer drove southbound on Forest Boulevard from Main Street while another officer traveled eastbound on Main Street from Forest Boulevard. They were attempting to locate and apprehend Mr. Ashford.

Police: Flock Safety Cameras Locate Offending Vehicle

At 8:01 PM, the Flock Safety Cameras located Mr. Ashford’s vehicle traveling northbound on Western Avenue at Exchange Street in University Park. At approximately 8:06 PM, one officer saw Mr. Ashford’s green Ford Explorer pull into the parking lot of CVS at 1 Main St. The officer followed the vehicle as it reversed into a parking stall. The officer then notified SouthCom Dispatch of the discovery and the vehicle’s status, while additional Park Forest units responded to the scene to assist.

At this time, the officer activated the spotlight on the patrol vehicle, illuminating the passenger area. The officer saw only one occupant, the driver. The officer activated the emergency lights on the patrol vehicle and began yelling to the driver to show their hands. The driver rolled down the passenger side window, where the officer was able to identify the driver as Mr. Ashford positively.

Officer Draws His Weapon

The officer drew his department-issued firearm in a low and ready position. He began to approach the Explorer as he saw both of Mr. Ashford’s hands. Mr. Ashford then shifted the vehicle into Drive and fled the parking lot, police said.

The Ford turned onto Western Avenue traveling southbound, where it lost control and slid from side to side. The SUV then continued southbound in the oncoming lanes of traffic, police said. It then turned onto Cedar Street, where it collided with a gray Volkswagen, police said. Due to the proximity of the distance traveled by Mr. Ashford, police were unable to initiate a vehicle pursuit. They arrived at the scene of the accident.

Two officers then saw Mr. Ashford get out of his vehicle and flee on foot, police said. He held an object which police believed was a firearm, police said.

An officer notified SouthCom Dispatch of the incident’s status and pursued Mr. Ashford on foot. They ran southbound through the cooperative and parking lots, police said. Another officer assisted in the foot pursuit, police said. Police then requested additional units from outside agencies to form a perimeter and apprehend Mr. Ashford.

One officer instructed another to watch over a parking lot area while he and a third officer continued to track Mr. Ashford. At this time, the police lost sight of Mr. Ashford. However, due to freshly fallen snow, police saw shoe impressions and began to follow them. They followed the tracks toward the intersection of Michael Road and Dunlap Road. There, they took Mr. Ashford into custody.

Police Retrieve AR-15 Pistol from Under a Car on Cedar Street

The AR-15 pistol police recovered from under a car in a parking lot on Cedar Street. (Photo: PFPD)

Shortly after police took Mr. Ashford into custody, a resident from Cedar Street called SouthCom dispatch and related that the person police were chasing threw an object under her vehicle in her parking stall. Officers responded and saw a short-barrel AR-15 pistol lying partially under the parked vehicle, police said. A Ring doorbell recording allegedly showed Mr. Ashford running, falling, and then throwing the AR-15 pistol under the car before he continued fleeing.

Police note that Mr. Ashford is under 21 years of age and does not possess a Firearm Owners Identification card or a Concealed Carry License. The Cook County State’s Attorney’s office approved two felony weapons charges on Mr. Ashford, police said.

Violation of an Order of Protection

Police arrested Justin L. Johnson, 26, of the first block of Norwood Boulevard, Park Forest, on January 4 and charged him with violation of an order of protection.

An officer responded to the Park Forest Police Department at 8:06 p.m. regarding a report of a domestic incident, which was later reclassified as a violation of an order of protection. According to police, the complainant obtained an emergency order of protection (EOP) against Justin L. Johnson from the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois, the previous day. The next hearing on the order was scheduled for later in January. The complainant asked the responding officer to serve Mr. Johnson with the Order of Protection (OOP) and remove him from the residence.

The complainant provided the Park Forest Police Department with a copy of the court order. The officer filled out the Short Form Notification to serve Mr. Johnson and advised the complainant to meet the officer at her home. That officer and another responded to the house where the complainant let them into the residence.

The first officer who responded spoke to Mr. Johnson, who was lying in bed in a bedroom. The officer advised him that he had to leave the home due to the outstanding order of protection (OOP). The officer offered Mr. Johnson a ride to make it easier for him to leave the house.

After being asked to leave the residence multiple times, Mr. Johnson allegedly refused and told police that he was not going anywhere, according to the police. The officer asked Mr. Johnson if he was willing to go to jail by refusing to leave the home. Mr. Johnson allegedly argued with police that they did not have the authority to remove him from the home. Police advised Mr. Johnson that they were arresting him.

About Police Reports

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those police arrested and charged committed any offenses. We report on what is in the reports that the police furnish to us. As those accused are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

eNews Park Forest has continuously published the addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

Presumption of Innocence

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. The law presumes all those whom police arrest are innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest not to remove items from the public record from publication. Suppose you find your name in the police reports. Our policy is that we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g., “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

We do not strike, “unpublish,” or delete news.

According to police, officers captured all the incidents in this report on body-worn and dash-mounted cameras at the respective scenes. All Park Forest police officers wear body-worn cameras. Officials typically abbreviate these devices as BWC in the reports.

We encourage persons wishing to leave anonymous information on any criminal matters, including narcotics or gang activity, to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.