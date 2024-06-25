Police: Man Inappropriately Touches Young Teen

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—A Park Forest man allegedly touched a young teen inappropriately and reportedly told paramedics he did so. He reportedly told medical personnel that he touched her and wanted to have sexual intercourse with her, police said.

This and other reports follow.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Through April 9, 2024

Aggravated UUW, DUI BAC over .08

Kreon J. Roberts. (Photo: PFPD)

Police arrested Kreon J. Roberts, 46, Crete, on April 7 and charged him with one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, driving under the influence of alcohol with a BAC greater than .08, improper parking on the roadway, and disobeying a traffic control device.

At 7:46 PM, an officer was stationary in the parking lot of Lifetime Automotive, watching traffic on Western Avenue. SouthCom Dispatch reported receiving a call about a white SUV on the railroad tracks just north of the officer’s location. SouthCom said the vehicle was now driving slowly southbound on Western Avenue.

The officer did not see a white SUV matching that description. A few minutes later, the officer noticed a black SUV facing southbound on Western Avenue at 26th Street. The vehicle was in the left turn lane, and the traffic signal was a solid green arrow. The SUV did not turn or move, and traffic had to drive around it to turn, according to police.

Police: Driver Asleep at the Wheel

The officer positioned his vehicle behind the SUV, which he now saw was a black 2017 Ford Explorer. The officer walked up to the car and saw that the driver was asleep and slumped over the steering wheel, according to police.

Another officer arrived to assist.

The officers each placed tire deflation devices under the tires of the SUV. They knocked on the windows to wake the driver, later identified as Kreon J. Roberts. Mr. Roberts was the only occupant of the vehicle.

According to police, he woke up and appeared disoriented. He had difficulty understanding simple directions, such as putting the vehicle in Park. Instead, he began manipulating the radio.

Eventually, Mr. Roberts put the car in Park and rolled down his window. He told officers he was on his way home to Crete but was unable to provide his address, according to police. He gave them his house number and city but appeared to forget his street. Mr. Roberts provided police with his Illinois driver’s license. He also had a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification card (FOID). He did not have a concealed carry license, according to police.

“Bloodshot, Glassy Eyes”

According to the report, police noticed that Mr. Roberts had bloodshot, glassy eyes, and his speech had a distinct slur. There was a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from him, according to police. An officer asked him how much he had to drink. Mr. Roberts replied, “I don’t know,” according to police. He allegedly admitted he had something to drink but wouldn’t elaborate on what, according to police.

He later told one of the officers he had two shots of tequila, according to police.

Police find a loaded firearm.

Police asked him to get out of his vehicle, and he complied. An officer conducted a patdown of Mr. Roberts and found a folding pocket knife, according to police. Police asked him if he had a firearm in the vehicle. He told them he had a one on the front seat. An officer looked in the passenger seat and saw an SCCY CPX-2 9mm handgun. The handgun was in a holster underneath a plastic food bag and a safety vest. There was no round in the chamber, but the firearm had a loaded magazine with eight live rounds of ammunition, according to police.

An officer secured the firearm in the rear of his squad vehicle.

Police asked Mr. Roberts to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, and he agreed. After the tests, police arrested him on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. At the Park Forest Police Department, Mr. Roberts provided a breath sample, which indicated a BAC of .218, according to police. He had an initial court date of April 8, 2024, at the Markham Courthouse.

Domestic Battery

Police arrested Derrick L. Gulley, 54, Park Forest, on April 9 and charged him with domestic battery when police responded to North Arbor Trail to investigate a report of an unwanted subject.

The complainant alleged that Mr. Gulley inappropriately touched a young teen girl. A witness reported seeing Mr. Gulley touching the girl while she slept from her shoulders down to her back and buttocks, according to police.

Police told Mr. Gulley they were arresting him on suspicion of domestic battery. He told officers he was very sick and on medication. One officer retrieved a plastic grocery bag of multiple prescription medications. Police requested that Park Forest Paramedics respond to the scene.

Alleged Statements About Young Teen to Paramedics and Medical Staff

While paramedics evaluated him, Mr. Gulley allegedly made statements of trying to have sexual intercourse with the 16-year-old girl, according to police. He then asked to be taken to the hospital. While at the hospital, Mr. Dolly allegedly made statements again, admitting to touching the young teen girl and statements of having sexual intercourse with her, according to police. He also reportedly made inappropriate comments to the medical staff and “was observed masturbating,” according to the report.

Police processed him on one count of domestic battery, and an officer transported him to the Will County Courthouse, according to police. Officers reported the incident to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS).

Domestic Battery

Police arrested Jessica Morgan, 31, Bourbonnais, Illinois, and charged her with domestic battery. Ms. Morgan allegedly slapped the complainant in the face with an open hand, according to police.

