Police: Man Followed a Drunk Driver Who Allegedly Hit His Car

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—A man allegedly struck by a drunk driver reportedly followed him to his destination in Chicago Heights and then called 911.

A Chicago Heights man found himself with an aggravated DUI charge, a felony after police said he was driving with a revoked license. The man also allegedly caused an accident on Rt. 30.

These reports include three additional incidents, two with theft charges and one driving with a suspended license.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Through March 28, 2024

Aggravated DUI

Adrian A. Martinez. (Photo: PFPD)

Police arrested Adrian A. Martinez, 41, Chicago Heights, on March 24 and charged him with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol while his license was revoked for DUI, DUI, DUI with a BAC over 0.08, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and driving while his license was revoked.

Police responded to a report of a hit and run at 4:37 PM at West 15th Street, Chicago Heights, on March 24. According to the report, SouthCom Dispatch told officers that the accident happened in the area of Orchard Drive and eastbound Lincoln Highway.

Upon arrival, police spoke with a man who said he was traveling east on Lincoln Highway when a green 2004 GMC sped around from behind him and turned into his lane, striking the front passenger side of his vehicle. The man said he pulled over into the closest parking lot. The other driver, later identified as Adrian Martinez, allegedly got out of the GMC and started yelling at him. Mr. Martinez then reportedly left the parking lot in his vehicle without exchanging information or waiting for police, according to the report.

Complainant Follows Driver He Alleges Hit Him

The complainant called 911 and followed Mr. Martinez until he stopped in the alley behind a residence on West 15th Street, Chicago Heights.

A Chicago Heights officer arrived and waited for Park Forest Police to come, standing by as backup.

The Chicago Heights officer told Park Forest police that Mr. Martinez had a revoked license because of a DUI, according to police.

An officer from Park Forest spoke with Mr. Martinez, who had difficulty understanding English. According to the report, another officer from Park Forest, Officer Goycochea, translated for the arresting officer.

Report: The driver said he didn’t know he had to wait for the police.

Mr. Martinez allegedly told police he was driving east on Lincoln Highway when he changed lanes, and his car and the complainant’s vehicle collided. According to police, Mr. Martinez reportedly said he left the scene because he didn’t know he had to stay and wait for police.

He said he was dropping off his friend at the home in Chicago Heights.

According to police, Mr. Martinez said he knew his license was suspended.

Police Suspect Alcohol

An officer noted a strong smell of an alcoholic beverage coming from Mr. Martinez’s breath. The officer detected that Mr. Martinez had slurred speech and glassy eyes. Mr. Martinez allegedly had a difficult time answering the officer’s questions, and he used his car for balance, according to police.

Police told him they were arresting him on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license. They took him to the Park Forest Police Department.

At the police station, Officer Goycochea, who speaks Spanish, administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests on Mr. Martinez. After the tests and a 20-minute observation, Mr. Martinez consented to a breathalyzer test, according to police. According to the report, the results showed a BAC of 0.267, over three times the legal limit.

An officer spoke with an Assistant State’s Attorney who approved one count of aggravated DUI against Mr. Martinez.

According to police, Mr. Martinez’s initial court date was March 25, 2024, at the Markham Courthouse.

Retail Theft

Police arrested Jermaine Fowlkes, of Park Forest, on March 25 and charged him with retail theft.

An officer responded to a business on the first block of Main Street at 9:17 AM to investigate a retail theft report. SouthCom Dispatch told police that the subject the business reported left the area and was walking west on Main Street toward the downtown.

A responding officer saw a man matching the description walking southbound on Forest Boulevard from Main Street. According to police, the man, Jermaine T. Fowlkes, had a Dollar General shopping bag containing doughnuts, a box of Little Debbie Oatmeal Cream Pies, and a box of Oreo Ice Cream Bars.

Man Says He Paid

According to police, Mr. Fowlkes told the officer that he used a Link Card to pay for the items. The officer responded to Dollar General and spoke with a cashier. She alleged that Mr. Fowlkes tried to pay for the items with his card, but the card had insufficient funds. After multiple unsuccessful attempts, Mr. Fowlkes allegedly took possession of the bag items without paying and left the store.

Mr. Fowlkes had an initial court date of April 17, 2024, at the Markham Courthouse.

Driving While License Was Suspended, Uninsured Motor Vehicle

Police arrested Jasmine L. Barner, 25, Richton Park, on March 26 and charged her with obstructing identification, driving while her license was suspended, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and disobeying a stop sign.

Two officers patrolling in a semi-marked squad vehicle allegedly saw a southbound silver 2019 Ford Fusion disregard a stop sign at Main Street and Forest Boulevard, according to police. Police followed the car, which turned into Court G-6.

Police discovered that Jasmine L. Barner, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, had a valid license. However, according to police, Ms. Barner did not match the physical descriptors associated with the person on the license.

Police learned that the vehicle’s registered owner was Jasmine Barner, who had a suspended driver’s license, according to police.

Theft of a Package

Police arrested Mannoah L. Sesay, 18, on March 28 and charged him with theft.

Police responded to North Arbor Trail on March 27 at 3:16 PM to investigate a report of a package theft. The complainant reported that someone was stealing her packages and wanted to make a report.

According to the report, the complainant received a pair of AirPods that arrived that morning at 8:37 AM, according to UPS. The complainant had information on her phone regarding the order and delivery. The complainant took screenshots of this information and emailed them to the responding officer.

Police View Video

Police then viewed surveillance footage from the apartment complex on March 28 at around 11 AM. The officer saw a young man and woman enter the apartment building and enter the lobby area, where the woman pointed to a package on the bench. The young man allegedly picked up the package “without hesitation” and returned to the woman.

They got in the elevator to go upstairs.

The officer learned the identity of the woman from management.

Two officers visited her apartment on March 28 at 1:48 PM and spoke with the woman. She said the young man was her boyfriend. The young man, Mannoah L. Sesay, was there at the time. Police told the young man and woman to retrieve the AirPods and bring them out.

The woman asked if they could avoid court if they returned the item. Police said no.

Police Return AirPods to Owner

The woman went into the apartment and returned with the AirPods, according to police. Police then took Mr. Sesay into custody.

An officer asked him if he grabbed a package and then went upstairs. Mr. Sesay allegedly said, “Yes,” according to police. The officer then issued him a Will County Site and Release form charging theft under $500 with a court date of April 22, 2024, at the Will County Courthouse.

According to police, police called the AirPods’ owner, who later responded to the station to retrieve them.

Police captured all the incidents in this report on body-worn and dash-mounted cameras by officers at the respective scenes, according to police. All Park Forest police officers wear body-worn cameras. Officials typically abbreviate these devices as BWC in the reports.

We encourage persons wishing to leave anonymous information on any criminal matters, including narcotics or gang activity, to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.