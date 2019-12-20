Police Discover Cocaine During Traffic Stop: Arrest Reports Through November 19, 2019

Community Engagement Coordinator Rachel Wax and Records Clerk Brittani Barnett are check-in applicants at Freedom Hall for the Park Forest Police Department’s new applicant orientation on October 15, 2019. (Photo: PFPD)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- These police reports include arrests through November 19, 2019. Charges for these reports include DUI, driving while license was suspended (DWLS), domestic battery, assault, and possession of a controlled substance: cocaine.

Providing more details than readers will find in any other police beat reports, we invite readers to subscribe to get the whole story, every day.

eNews Park Forest has always published addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those who have been charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest to not remove items in the public record from publication. If your name is listed in the police reports, we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g. “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

Persons wishing to leave anonymous information on any criminal matters including narcotics or gang activity are encouraged to call the Park Forest Police DepartmentInvestigations Division at (708) 748-1309.

eNews Park Forest reports this information because the public in the United States has the right to know. When that information is withheld or under-reported, it leaves questions. We also want to show the work that the police force does every day that is not reported. Police in Park Forest respond to thousands of calls per year, the vast majority of which do not end up with arrests. Whether it’s conducting a routine investigation, pulling over a drunk driver, or responding to a possible theft at a store, the work of the police officer deserves acknowledgment by the public.

DUI, DWLS

Damaus C. Viverette, 36, 60 Hemlock St., Park Forest, was arrested on November 2 and charged with DUI, driving while license suspended (DWLS), and no proof of insurance. Officers responded at 1:54 AM to the area of Westen Avenue and Birch Street to investigate a report of a subject slumped over the wheel of a vehicle that was in the roadway.

When police arrived, they observed a Jeep Renegade in the northbound lane facing east with the front of the vehicle resting on the curb, according to police. There was a man in the driver’s seat, later identified as Damaus C. Viverette, passed out and drooling, according to police.

One of the officers unlocked the doors to allow the other officer to enter through the passenger side and place the vehicle in Park. One of the officers was able to gain Mr. Viverette’s attention.

Police could smell a strong odor of alcohol emanating from inside the vehicle and from Mr. Viverette’s breath when he spoke, according to police.

Police repeatedly asked Mr. Viverette if he knew where he was, and he mumbled, “Yeah,” according to police, stating that he was coming from “his sister’s crib,” the report said.

Mr. Viverette’s eyes were bloodshot and red and he had a hard time speaking clearly, police said.

Police asked Mr. Viverette for his identification. He produced his state ID card. Police ran his information through a law enforcement database and learned that Mr. Viverette’s driving privileges had been suspended, according to police. Officers advised him that he was being placed under arrest on suspicion of driving while license suspended.

They transported him to the Park Forest Police Department where they administered field sobriety tests. After the field tests, police asked Mr. Viverette to submit to a breath test and he refused, according to police.

Domestic Battery, Aggravated Assault

Marcus J. Powell, 36, 10013 S. Merril Ave., Chicago, was arrested on November 13 and charged with domestic battery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm without the requisite FOID card after police were dispatched to the first block of Cunningham Lane at 10:45 AM to investigate a report of a domestic battery.

The complainant told dispatch that a man, later identified as Marcus J. Powell, allegedly pointed a gun at her.

When police arrived, they saw Mr. Powell walking away from the residence to which they responded towards an SUV parked on the roadway. An officer instructed Mr. Powell to put his hands on his head. Mr. Powell placed his hands in the air but allegedly began to walk away from the officer, according to police.

The officer took his firearm from its holster and pointed it in the direction of Mr. Powell ordering him to stop walking and to place his hands on his head, according to police. That officer and another approached Mr. Powell and placed him into handcuffs, according to police.

The complainant told police that she is dating Mr. Powell and discovered that he is married and that on the date of this incident she had contact with Mr. Powell’s wife over the phone, according to police. She said that both of them went to that residence on Cunningham Lane to confront Mr. Powell, according to police.

The complainant said she went upstairs and woke up Mr. Powell who was asleep since he worked during the night, according to police. Mr. Powell allegedly woke up enraged and yelled at the complainant to get out of the residence, according to police.

The complainant said she stood in the hallway outside the bedroom at which time Mr. Powell exited the bedroom and allegedly pointed a black firearm at her telling her to leave the residence, according to police. Mr. Powell then allegedly shoved her to the ground before allegedly grabbing her by the hair and dragging her down the stairs and allegedly forcing her out of the residence, according to police.

Police recovered a Ruger SR49 black/chrome firearm from the residence and a box of 20 jacketed hollowpoint Sig Sauer elite performance ammunition, according to police. Police also recovered Mr. Powell’s FOID card and discovered that it had been revoked, according to the report.

Driving While License Suspended

Mark Isom, 21, 407 Hamlin St., Park Forest, was arrested on November 15 and charged with resisting a peace officer, driving while license was suspended, speeding in a school zone, and no proof of insurance.

An officer was conducting radar speed enforcement at 7:33 AM on Illinois Street, east of Early Street. The posted speed limit on Illinois Street was 30 mph and the posted school zone speed limit was 20 mph on school days when children are present, according to the report.

The officer observed a white 2014 Jeep Patriot traveling eastbound on Illinois Street from Illinois School. Using the in-squad mounted radar, the officer determined that the Jeep was traveling at 38 mph, according to police. The officer turned his squad around and began catching up to the Jeep.

The Jeep turned southbound on Todd Street from Illinois Street and then pulled into a driveway in the 300 block of Todd Street. The officer activated the emergency lights of his vehicle and pulled up behind the Jeep.

As the officer was parking his squad behind the Jeep, a man, later identified as Mark Isom, allegedly exited the driver’s seat of the Jeep and began walking away southbound, according to police. The officer exited his squad and told Mr. Isom, “Sir, get back in your car, this is a traffic stop,” according to police. Mr. Isom allegedly told the officer that he was already parked and allegedly refused to get back inside the Jeep, according to police.

The officer requested a second unit to assist.

The officer told Mr. Isom repeatedly to get back inside the Jeep or he would be arrested. Mr. Isom allegedly refused to get back into the Jeep and kept saying he hadn’t done anything wrong and that he was already parked, according to police. Mr. Isom allegedly told the officer that he knows his rights and started walking northbound on the sidewalk away from the scene, according to police.

The officer followed Mr. Isom and told him to stop and put his hands behind his back. Mr. Isom stopped and the officer escorted him to the Jeep and told him he was under arrest, according to police.

When the officer attempted to place Mr. Isom’s hands behind his back in order to handcuff him, Mr. Isom allegedly pulled his arms away from the officer to prevent himself from being handcuffed and was yelling, “Record me,” multiple times two unknown people down Todd Street, that the officer was violating him, according to police.

The officer called for responding units to hurry to the scene.

The officer eventually pushed Mr. Isom against the front driver’s side of the Jeep and was able to handcuff him, according to police.

Other officers arrived to assist. The first officer at the scene had SouthCom Dispatch conduct a LEADS inquiry and learned that Mr. Isom’s license was suspended, according to the report.

Driving While License Revoked

Lucciano B. Mosby, 38, 441 Springfield St., Park Forest, was arrested on November 16 and was charged with driving while license revoked (actual physical control), obstructing identification, resisting arrest, illegal transportation of alcohol, and illegal operation of a sound amplification system when police responded to the 400 block of coquetry at 5:05 AM to investigate a noise plate.

When police arrived, they discovered a gray Ford Taurus parked in the 400 block of Springfield Street with its engine running, headlights illuminated, and loud music playing. The loud music could be heard from a distance of approximately 150 feet away as one of the officers approached the area, according to police.

Police found a man, later identified as Lucciano B. Mosby, sleeping in the driver’s seat, according to police.

Responding officers attempted to make contact with the driver, calling out to him repeatedly and rocking the vehicle from side to side in an attempt to wake him up. After approximately four minutes, Mr. Mosby woke up and appeared to be confused and disoriented by the lights, according to police.

Officers asked him to provide his driver’s license on approximately nine separate occasions, according to the report. Officers also asked him his name on three separate occasions, according to the report. Mr. Mosby allegedly refused to provide his name or driver’s license each time he was asked, according to police.

Police advised Mr. Mosby that he was under arrest on suspicion of obstructing identification.

Approximately 13 minutes after police made initial contact, Mr. Mosby exited his vehicle and said, “lmma get out my car actually, and if this man put his hands on me, then we gon’ see,” according to the report.

Mr. Mosby allegedly attempted to walk past officers and he was again advised that he was not free to leave because he was under arrest, according to police. Police gave him the opportunity to either take a ticket for the alleged noise violation or be placed under arrest, according to police.

Mr. Mosby allegedly responded, saying, “I would rather be under arrest,” according to police.

Active Warrants

Patrick M. Turner, 24, 224 Yates Ave., Calumet City, was arrested on November 16 after an officer affected a traffic stop on a 2018 gray Honda. The driver, Mr. Turner, was found to have two active warrants from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, one on a charge of escape/violation of electronic monitoring and the other in connection with alleged traffic violations, according to police.

Domestic Battery, Battery

Aqua T. Richard, 33, 222 Tampa St., Park Forest, was arrested on November 16 and charged with domestic battery and battery after police responded at 2:11 PM to the 200 block of Tampa Street to investigate a report of a disturbance. Ms. Richard allegedly struck a man on the side of his face with a closed fist and allegedly scratched another man on his right upper arm causing swelling and bleeding, according to police.

Possession of a Controlled Substance: Cocaine

Jorge E. De Jesus Ortega, 26, 543 14th Place #1, Chicago Heights, was arrested on November 17 and charged with possession of a controlled substance – cocaine, driving while license was suspended, and speeding.

An officer was on patrol at 8:07 AM facing west on Lincoln Highway stopped at Western Avenue for a red light, according to police. The officer was in the far-right lane.

When the traffic light turned green, the officer saw a maroon Chevy accelerate quickly and continue to increase speed, according to police.

The officer followed the vehicle westbound as it passed Brookwood Drive. The Chevy continued to increase speed, according to police.

The officer followed the vehicle and, using the in-car radar system, tracked the car at 65 mph in a 40 mph zone, according to police.

The officer activated his emergency light as the vehicle continued west past Orchard Drive and curbed the vehicle at Lincoln Highway and Indiana Street, according to police.

The driver identified himself as Jorge De Jesus Ortega using an Illinois temporary visitor’s license, according to police. The driver also provided valid proof of insurance for the vehicle.

The officer ran Mr. De Jesus’ driver’s license and learned that his driving privileges had been suspended, according to police.

The officer had Mr. De Jesus exit the vehicle and he was placed under arrest without incident, according to police.

During a custodial search of Mr. De Jesus, the officer recovered a small clear baggie containing a white powdery substance, suspected cocaine, according to police.

The officer placed Mr. De Jesus in the rear of a squad vehicle and transported him to the Park Forest Police Department. His vehicle was towed and administratively seized per village ordinance, according to police.

Active Investigation: Theft of Package

The Park Forest Police Department on Thursday, December 19, that it is investigating the theft of a package from a porch in the 300 block of Minocqua Street. Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the offender in the video is encouraged to call 708-748-4701.

“Thefts of packages tend to occur more frequently this time of year,” the PFPD said in a statement. “Keep a watchful eye over your neighborhood and report possible grinches to PFPD.”