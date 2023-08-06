Police: Allegedly on Drugs, Man Injured Officers – Reports

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- As we move further into the second quarter of the year, we get to a week that appears more busy for police. It was April. There were several incidents. Those we track here lead up to one where a man allegedly on drugs injured officers as they attempted to arrest him, according to police. The report says officers sustained minor injuries.

The last report here is the only one where there were injured officers.

There were other incidents where other people sustained injuries. In one case, one of these people was a child.

Catching Up from a Backlog

Some readers have asked why our reports are only current through April. I am working from a backlog of information. There was a shooting in Park Forest on April 7. According to the Gun Violence Archive (GVA), this incident qualifies as a mass shooting. The GVA says mass shootings “have a minimum of four victims shot, either injured or killed, not including any shooter who may also have been killed or injured in the incident.”

According to the GVA, there have been three such instances since 2014. The incident on April 7 of this year is the most recent. It is also the only “mass shooting” in our town where someone was killed.

We do not wish to see any more of these events.

However, after that mass shooting in Park Forest last April, I needed a break from reporting on crime. I needed to step away. I apologize for not explaining at the time. It’s only now, I suppose that I realize the reason for that lull.

We have all the reports. I assure our readers I am diligently making my way through them. My goal is to have all reports of crime and police activity online by the end of this weekend. We cover crime comprehensively, not just names and charges.

I want the record to be complete for the public.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Through April 17, 2023

Violation of an Order of Protection

David A. Gonzalez, 50, 390 W. 16th St., Chicago Heights, was processed and charged on April 14 with violation of an order of protection and additionally processed on a bond forfeiture warrant. An officer was dispatched to an address on North Orchard Drive on April 11 to investigate a violation of an order of protection. The complainant told police that she filed and was granted an order of protection against Mr. Gonzalez in February 2023.

The complainant said she allegedly saw Mr. Gonzalez parked outside her place of employment, according to police. An officer checked the FLOCK cameras and saw Mr. Gonzalez his Nissan, traveling eastbound on Route 30 at Dettmering Street, about 1.27 miles from the complainant’s address. Police went to Mr. Gonzalez’s residence and ordered his Nissan towed, according to police. At the time, Mr. Gonzalez spoke to officers through the front door but refused to come outside, according to police. He later turned himself in at the Park Forest Police Department on April 14, according to police.

Violation of an Order of Protection

Cornelius Harper, 49, 1939 Concord Dr., Chicago Heights, Was arrested and charged with violating an order of protection when police responded to an address on Allegheny Street to investigate a report of someone allegedly violating an order of protection.

Domestic Battery

Police arrested Ashley Green, 23, 314 Manitowac St., Park Forest, on April 15 and charged her with two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery. They also processed her on an outstanding warrant out of Cook County.

Police responded to an address on Western Avenue after a man alleged that his child’s mother physically battered a child at that location, according to police. The man said she was threatening to leave both of their children on the porch, according to police.

Previous Responses

According to the report, the responding officer had previously responded to that location about disputes between the two regarding custody of their children. When police arrived, Ms. Green sat with both children on the residence’s rear porch. Ms. Green initially said that nothing happened and denied striking either of her children, according to police. The officer wrote in the report that Ms. Green spoke “in a confused manner and appeared intoxicated,” according to police.

Report: A Child Injured

In the report, the officer describes seeing a child who appeared to be in discomfort with a fresh abrasion on her left arm, according to police. Then, a few minutes later, Ms. Green began to cry and allegedly said she lost control and was very angry, according to the report. Ms. Green reportedly said, “I grabbed [redacted] by the arm,” according to the report.

Ms. Green became apologetic and appeared distressed about allegedly grabbing [redacted] by the arm. She reportedly told the officer that the bruise he saw was from her grabbing [redacted’s] arm, according to police. An officer spoke with another person who described Ms. Green allegedly punching in his face and causing his nose to bleed, according to police.

Resisting a Peace Officer

Police arrested James T. Travis, 22, 14050 S. Tracy Ave. #2E, Riverdale, on April 16, charged him with one count of resisting a peace officer. An officer responded to a business in the 300 block of Main Street to assist other officers already on the scene conducting a premise check of the area that later developed into a disturbance, according to police. It was 2:52 AM.

The officer saw a large group of men arguing on the sidewalk with another man, later identified as James Travis, according to police. Two other officers separated the group of men from Mr. Travis, who they determined was the alleged aggressor during the incident, according to the report. Police heard Mr. Travis allegedly yell at an officer, “If any officers touch me, they’re getting their sh*t rocked,” according to the report.

Officer Holds a Man Back

One officer held Mr. Travis back while the other told the large group to leave the scene. According to the report, the large crowd appeared calm, walking away from the area towards their vehicles, according to police. Then officers with the large group heard Mr. Travis from down the street allegedly antagonizing the group and threatening to assault them, according to police. Mr. Travis had bloodshot eyes, and police smelled the aroma of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath, according to police.

Allegedly Trying to Push Past Police

Mr. Travis then allegedly tried to push past the officer holding him back. It appeared that Mr. Travis wanted to rush toward the large group and fight, according to the report. Another officer rushed to assist the officer holding back Mr. Travis, according to police. Mr. Travis allegedly pushed this officer’s arm several times, disobeying the officer’s command to leave, according to police. Police placed Mr. Travis under arrest, according to the report.

Aggravated Domestic Battery

Police arrested Jaylynn A. Williams, 18, 219 Nauvoo St., Park Forest, on April 16 and charged him with one count of aggravated domestic battery, a felony. Police responded to an address on Nauvoo Street to investigate a domestic disturbance at 12:06 PM.

According to a person at the scene, Mr. Williams had been at that address for approximately five days after being kicked out of his former address in Minnesota, according to police. He had been homeless for three days in Minnesota before coming to Illinois, according to police.

Mr. Williams and a friend were speaking when she asked him if he was still talking to the people who kicked him out of the house, leaving him homeless, according to police. Mr. Williams reportedly became angry at her questioning and began to call her vulgar names, according to police. Mr. Williams allegedly grabbed her neck, but she removed his hands from her neck, according to police. Mr. Williams then reportedly grabbed her neck a second time, and both fell to the floor, according to police. While falling to the floor, the woman grabbed the bed’s footboard, which broke.

The Alleged Choking Continues

According to the report, Mr. Williams allegedly continued to choke her by squeezing both hands around her neck, according to police. She told police that she was initially unsure of the amount of time he allegedly choked her, according to police. She later stated he reportedly choked her for about one minute, according to police.

She said Mr. Williams released her, and they both left the bedroom. She went downstairs to dial for police assistance, according to police.

The Other Side

Mr. Williams spoke with officers separately and denied hitting or choking the complainant, according to police. An officer saw red bruises and red marks on both sides of the complainant’s neck, according to police. She also complained of pain in the left side of her back and left arm, according to police.

She denied medical attention, according to police.

The Will County States Attorney’s Office approved one count of aggravated domestic battery against Mr. Williams, according to police.

Warrant

Police arrested Richard A. Troiani, 33, 281 Leonard Ave., Chicago Heights, on April 17 and processed him on a warrant out of Will County after police responded to the first block of Apache Street. Chicago Heights police were there seeking to locate a vehicle allegedly involved in an incident, according to police. Chicago Heights police alleged that Richard Troiani took that vehicle without permission, according to the report. When police checked Mr. Troiani’s name, they discovered he had a valid Will County arrest warrant, according to police.

Park Forest police processed Mr. Troiani on the warrant at the PFPD. They released him after he posted the required bond, according to police. They provided him with a Cook County court date and transferred him to the custody of the Chicago Heights Police Department upon their request, according to police.

Battery

Police arrested Shontrice D. Daniels, 36, 144 Lester Rd., Park Forest, on April 17 and charged her with battery. Police responded to Lester Road to investigate a report of a neighbor problem, according to the report. It was 4:56 PM.

When police arrived, an officer saw a woman exit a residence. The officer asked her what was happening between her and her neighbors. The woman said that her neighbor’s son had several friends over, and they were playing loud music. She alleged they were smoking marijuana, according to police.

She said she went to the basement and asked the young people to lower their voices and the music. The juveniles agreed but turned the music back up a short time later.

Another Person Arrives

While speaking with this woman, Shontrice Daniels arrived “highly irate and immediately began yelling,” according to the report. She allegedly approached the first woman as if she was going to hit her, according to police.

An officer stepped between the two to prevent them from fighting, according to police. Meanwhile, the two allegedly continued to argue and yell at each other, according to police.

Ms. Daniels then put the items she was carrying on the ground as if she was preparing to fight, according to police. According to the report, she allegedly did so despite the officer telling her to stop and back away several times. The responding officer requested additional units to the scene.

Reportedly Tries to Get Around the Officer

Ms. Daniels reportedly walked around the officer and allegedly began to yell and scream at the first woman. She reportedly put her hands in the woman’s face in a taunting manner, according to police.

After trying to keep the women apart, the officer removed her Taser and told Ms. Daniels she would get tased if she continued attempting to fight the other woman, according to police.

Several of Ms. Daniels’s family members came out of the residence and tried to get her to calm down, to cooperate with the officer, according to police.

Charges

Eventually, Ms. Daniels backed away from the woman and began to walk towards the driveway, according to police. The other woman alleged that Ms. Daniels placed her hands and fingers on her face and chin area while yelling at her, pushing her face, according to police.

That woman said she wished to sign a criminal complaint against Ms. Daniels, charging battery, according to police.

A man at the scene alleged that he saw Ms. Daniels hit the woman from his vantage point, according to police.

Police listed three prior noise complaints between the neighbors, one in 2022 and two in 2023, according to the report.

Domestic Battery

Police arrested William A. Michael, 27, 255 Krotiak St., Park Forest, on April 17 and charged him with domestic battery when police responded to an address on Kodiak Street to investigate a domestic complaint. Mr. Michael allegedly pushed a woman on the upper body during a verbal dispute, according to police. The woman reportedly tripped over a 24-pack of water and fell backward, striking the back of her head on the wall, according to police.

Felony Aggravated Resisting Arrest, Battery

Police arrested Jose L. Santoyo, 40, 309 Meota St., Park Forest, on April 17 and charged him with felony aggravated resisting arrest, misdemeanor battery, and parole violation.

Police responded to an address on Meota Street at 8:42 PM regarding a reported domestic disturbance. SouthCom advised that the complainant said a man at the home was “high on cocaine and hitting other household members,” according to the report.

When police arrived, a woman was trying to get her brother, later identified as Jose Santoyo, to leave the home. She said he just had a “wrestling match” with another man, according to police. She said she didn’t think it was safe if Mr. Santoyo stayed at the home and wanted him removed, according to police. According to the report, she told an officer that Mr. Santoyo was “all coked up” and wanted him to leave before things got more serious.

The officer advised that he couldn’t forcefully remove Mr. Santoyo from the residence as he lived there. The officer said she would have to go through an eviction process, according to police.

Another Allegation

Police spoke with the man who alleged that Mr. Santoyo tried to assault him sexually, according to the report. The officer asked him what he meant by that. At that moment, the people inside the home began arguing, according to police. The responding officer asked for additional units, and a Commander arrived on the scene a short time later, according to police.

The original responding officer took the man alleging sexual assault to the driveway with him without interruption, according to police. The man said that Mr. Santoyo tried to “rape him” as the man was holding his 10-month-old son, according to police. He alleged that Mr. Santoyo grabbed his penis and wouldn’t let go, according to police. He said he put Mr. Santoyo into a chokehold to stop him from grabbing his genitals, according to police.

Complainant: Remove or Arrest

He told the officer he wanted Mr. Santoyo removed from the home or wanted him arrested, according to police.

Meanwhile, Mr. Santoyo arranged for an Uber so he could leave the residence. When his Uber arrived, he would leave the home, according to police. An officer told him that if he did not go willingly, [redacted], the complainant wanted to sign criminal complaints, according to police. Mr. Santoyo refused to leave, according to police. Therefore, police told him he was under arrest on a domestic battery charge, according to police.

As officers grabbed him, he allegedly began to “flay his arms” and refused to put them behind his back to “defeat the arrest,” according to police.

While allegedly fighting with the officers, Mr. Santoyo said he would step outside and leave in the Uber, according to police.

Report: Police Struggle to Arrest

Officers struggled to put Mr. Santoyo’s hands behind his back. Eventually, police placed three sets of handcuffs on him, according to police. However, because he allegedly fought them, officers were unable to check for proper fitting, according to police.

Mr. Santoyo allegedly continued to resist by kicking the officers, according to police. Police then took him to the ground, correctly placing the handcuffs on him, according to the report.

They then escorted Mr. Santoyo to a squad car, at which time he allegedly refused to get in the rear of the vehicle, according to police. At one point, Mr. Santoyo reportedly kicked off the squad car itself. When he did so, the officers lost their grip on him. He fell onto his back, according to police.

Officers told him to get in the squad vehicle, or else they would Tase him according to police.

Injured Officers

Mr. Santoyo then allegedly shouted that someone should call the Park Forest Police, according to the report. An officer told him they were the police.

Eventually, officers grabbed Mr. Santoyo by both legs and shoulders and were able to slide him into the vehicle, according to police.

During the altercation, police report finding him extremely difficult to deal with. The arresting officer wrote that Mr. Santolo “showed strength of a subject under narcotics,” [sic] according to police.

According to the report, there were injured officers after this incident. The officers sustained minor injuries during the encounter, according to police.

About Police Reports

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use the word “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those arrested and/or charged have committed any offenses. We report on what is in the media reports furnished by police. As those charged are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

eNews Park Forest has always published the addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those who have been charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest to not remove items in the public record from publication. If your name is listed in the police reports, we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g. “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

All of the incidents in this report were captured on body-worn and/or dash-mounted cameras by officers at the respective scenes, according to police. All Park Forest police officers wear body-worn cameras. These devices are now typically abbreviated BWC in the reports.

Persons wishing to leave anonymous information on any criminal matters including narcotics or gang activity are encouraged to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.