PFPD: Woman Bares Breasts to Neighbor – Reports Through April 14, 2020

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- These police reports include arrests through April 14, 2020. Charges for those arrested include disorderly conduct, violation of an order of protection, and domestic battery. In one incident, a woman allegedly bared her breasts to a neighbor during in what police call a “neighborhood problem.”

Please note that we repeatedly say "according to police" in these reports and often use the word "allegedly." We are not asserting in any way that those arrested and/or charged have committed any offenses. We report on what is in the media reports furnished by police. As those charged are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

eNews Park Forest has always published addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those who have been charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest to not remove items in the public record from publication. If your name is listed in the police reports, we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g. “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

Persons wishing to leave anonymous information on any criminal matters including narcotics or gang activity are encouraged to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.

eNews Park Forest reports this information because the public in the United States has the right to know. When that information is withheld or under-reported, it leaves questions. We also want to show the work that the police force does every day that is not reported. Police in Park Forest respond to thousands of calls per year, the vast majority of which do not end up with arrests. Whether it’s conducting a routine investigation, pulling over a drunk driver, or responding to a possible theft at a store, the work of the police officer deserves acknowledgment by the public.

Disorderly Conduct: No Arrest

Yolanda Glasper, 39, 201 Westwood Dr., Park Forest, was issued a municipal citation on April 8 charging disorderly conduct with a mandatory court date of May 14th, 2020, at the Park Forest Police Department after police responded to the 100 block of Westwood Drive in reference to a report of a neighborhood problem.

The complainant reported having issues with her neighbor, Yolanda Glasper, for years, according to the report. The alleged issues only occur during the spring or summer months when the weather is nice, according to the report.

On this date, Ms. Glasper was allegedly playing loud music and yelling at her children, according to the report. Ms. Glasper then allegedly slapped one of her children on the back of the head while yelling, according to police.

Ms. Glasper then allegedly exposed herself to the complainant by revealing her breasts and shaking them at her while the complainant was looking at Ms. Glasper through her window, according to police.

The complainant provided officers with video footage of the incident, according to police.

The complainant said she has taken a number of steps to resolve issues with Ms. Glasper but has not had any success, according to the police. The complainant said she wished to sign complaints, according to the report.

A responding officer viewed the camera footage from the complainant and observed Ms. Glasper allegedly yelling at her child outside of her residence, allegedly slapping the child in the back of the head, and allegedly revealing her breasts and shaking them, according to police. The complainant forwarded the footage to a responding officer, according to the report.

Police issued the municipal citation to Ms. Glasper but she allegedly refused to sign the citation and told police to put the citation in her mailbox, according to police.

The report shows five previous incidences between the two neighbors dating back to 2017, according to the report.

Domestic Battery

Jordan A. Boss, 26, 313 Somonauk St., Park Forest, was arrested on April 12 and charged with violation of an order of protection, domestic battery, and resisting after police were dispatched to the 300 block of Somonauk Street in reference to a report of a domestic incident.

SouthCom informed officers that a man, later identified as Jordan A. Boss, allegedly threw a grill at the complainant’s house window and broke the window, according to police.

The complainant told the police that he and Mr. Boss were involved in a verbal and physical altercation. The complainant said that Mr. Boss allegedly broke his window and threw food on the ground, according to the police.

While the officer was speaking with the complainant, Mr. Boss was standing in the front window holding a beer, allegedly yelling out the window saying, “Asked my mother, he started it,” according to police. An officer attempted to calm down Mr. Boss and get his side of the story at which point Mr. Boss said, “Believe me, you’re gonna have to shoot me today,” according to police. An officer attempted to talk to Mr. Boss “but he continued to yell suicidal statements,” according to the report.

Police were eventually able to gain entry to the residence and took Mr. Boss into custody, according to the report.

Mr. Boss was subsequently transported to St. James Olympia Fields to be evaluated. After he was discharged from the hospital and brought to the Park Forest Police Department, he was processed on the charges, according to police.