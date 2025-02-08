PFPD: Country Club Hills Teen Drives Into Fleeing and Eluding Charge

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—Police charged a teen from Country Club Hills with fleeing and eluding after he allegedly took police from three jurisdictions on a ride. Officers impounded the car. The teen allegedly fleeing was driving a vehicle with no headlights or tail lights.

In addition to that incident, police responded to domestic calls.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Beginning November 20, 2024

Domestic Battery

Police arrested Ashley S. Johnson, 28, of the 100 block of N. Arbor Trl., Park Forest, on November 20 and charged her with domestic battery.

Police responded to North Arbor Trail at 12:53 AM to investigate what was initially classified as a citizen assist. SouthCom told responding officers that the caller, later identified as Ashley Johnson, told dispatch that she was stranded at her mother’s house and hung up. When dispatch called her back, she advised there was a “disagreement,” according to police.

Police arrived at the home, and upon someone opening the door, officers observed what appeared to be a domestic-related dispute. There were five people, including a child, gathered about yelling and cursing, police said.

One person approached an officer and immediately alleged that Ms. Johnson had hit and kicked her several times, police said. This person wanted to press charges. She alleged that Ms. Johnson knocked her to the ground, striking her in the face and body and kicking her several times.

Domestic Battery

Police arrested Ronald C. Felder, 48, of the 300 block of Blackhawk Dr., Park Forest, on November 20 and charged him with domestic battery and resisting.

Police responded to a home on Blackhawk Drive at 6:41 AM to investigate a domestic incident report. Before arrival, SouthCom Dispatch advised officers that the complainant alleged that a man was punching a woman outside the home.

When police arrived, they saw someone standing outside the home. A man, Mr. Felder, exited the house and approached one of the officers. The officer advised him to stay where he was, but Mr. Felder allegedly refused to listen, police said. He attempted to walk back inside the home, police said.

According to the report, Mr. Felder was “extremely hostile” towards the officer. The officer verbally commanded Mr. Felder to turn around so he could be detained for further investigation. Mr. Felder did not comply, police said. At this point, the officer grabbed Mr. Felder in an attempt to turn him around and place handcuffs on him, according to police. Mr. Felder “actively resisted by tensing up,” police said in the report.

Police successfully put Mr. Felder in handcuffs after the arresting officer performed a “knee strike,” according to police.

The victim told police she and Mr. Felder were in an argument that became physical. While speaking with her, the arresting officer observed a minor laceration on her face along with bloodstains on her clothing, police said. A witness advised another officer that she saw Mr. Felder hit the alleged victim several times with his fists, according to police.

Teen Allegedly Fleeing and Eluding

Police arrested Marshaun M. Otis, 18, of the 4500 block of Provincetown, Country Club Hills, on November 20. Police issued citations charging no head/taillights, disregarding a traffic control device, and no driver’s license, and charged the teen with fleeing and eluding.

An officer was traveling northbound on Western Avenue from Main Street at 11:35 PM. As he approached Fir Street, he saw a black Ford pull out of one of the E-Courts between Fir and Elm Street. According to the report, the vehicle had no activated headlights or taillights.

The officer also noted that the car braked several times for no apparent reason.

Attempted Traffic Stop

The officer initiated a traffic stop on the Ford on Western Avenue near the intersection with Route 30. The car turned into the parking lot of Food 4 Less and again alternated between breaking and accelerating, police said.

The vehicle then made an abrupt right-hand turn onto westbound Route 30, police said. It then allegedly disregarded the traffic signal at the intersection with Western Avenue, accelerating through the intersection while the traffic signal was red, police said. The police said the vehicle did so shortly after a southbound car cleared the intersection.

Police: Officer briefly loses sight of teen fleeing.

The officer turned off his overhead lights and saw the car half-mile to one mile ahead of his squad. As the officer approached the intersection with Orchard Drive, he no longer saw the vehicle ahead of him or to his left on Orchard Drive. He suspected that the car had turned right or north.

Approaching the T-intersection of Orchard Drive and London Drive, the officer did not see any vehicles or brake lights to the east. Then, approximately one-third of a mile west of his squad, the officer saw a brake light from a vehicle. As the car released the brakes, the taillights were not visible, just as the Ford had exhibited earlier, according to police.

At one point, the vehicle allegedly turned and began accelerating toward the front of the officer’s squad. It then abruptly swerved to the side, passing on the officer’s driver’s side. The driver appeared to be in his late teens or early twenties, according to police.

Police Identify the Vehicle

The report goes on to describe the officer pursuing the vehicle. Matteson police then advised that they saw the car. It still had no illuminated head or tail lights, according to police. Police were able to read identifying information from the vehicle.

At around midnight, Country Club Hills officers went to the registered address for the Ford in the 4500 block of Provincetown Drive. They reported that the vehicle was not in the parking lot for the residences, and no one answered when they knocked and rang the doorbell.

At about 12:23 AM, the Ford registered on a Flock camera traveling southbound on Crawford Avenue. At approximately 12:50 AM, the vehicle registered a hit on a Flock camera traveling westbound on Provincetown Drive. Due to the Flock hit, the Country Club Hills officer returned to the registered address of the home. He saw a man enter the house, leaving the garage door partially ajar and turning off the interior lights of the residence, police said. The Park Forest officer then relocated to Ford’s registered address and requested that Coy’s Towing remove the vehicle. A company tow truck showed up shortly and took possession of the Ford.

The officer knocked on the home door. A man told the officer through a Ring doorbell that he would be right down. Moments later, the man opened the door and permitted officers inside to speak with him. The man told them the registered owner of the Ford was also home and would talk to the police.

The couple told police their grandson, Marshaun Otis, was the only other person home. When police asked who might have been driving the car, the man said, “My grandson probably,” and allegedly added that he “probably stole it,” police said.

Mr. Otis was also in the room with the police. Mr. Otis allegedly told police that he had been out since 7 PM with several friends and young women in the area, according to the report. The officer from Park Forest asked Mr. Otis if he would like to call one of the girls to confirm his story, saying that he had been with them all evening. Mr. Otis called a woman and permitted the officer to speak with her. She told the officer that she just woke up a few minutes prior and was not with Mr. Otis that night, according to police. She added that she had several missed calls from him throughout the night, police said.

Domestic Battery

Police arrested Valencia M. Green-Cobb, of the first block of Marquette St., Park Forest, on November 21 and charged her with domestic battery.

Police responded to a home on Marquette Street at approximately 8:26 AM to investigate a report of a domestic battery. According to the report, Ms. Green-Cobb told SouthCom Dispatch that a family member punched her in the face, and she required paramedics.

When officers arrived, Ms. Green-Cobb was “highly intoxicated and uncooperative” while speaking with police, police said. According to the report, she repeatedly changed her story about what happened. Police found her evasive in answering questions, the report said.

A family member told police that Ms. Green-Cobb struck and bit him, according to police. An officer noted a cut that was bleeding on the man’s arm, police said. The officer saw a “clear bite mark” on the man’s arm and fresh scratches on his face, police said.

About Police Reports

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those police arrested and charged committed any offenses. We report on what is in the reports that the police furnish to us. As those accused are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

eNews Park Forest has continuously published the addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

Presumption of Innocence

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. The law presumes all those whom police arrest are innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest not to remove items from the public record from publication. Suppose you find your name in the police reports. Our policy is that we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g., “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

We do not strike, “unpublish,” or delete news.

According to police, officers captured all the incidents in this report on body-worn and dash-mounted cameras at the respective scenes. All Park Forest police officers wear body-worn cameras. Officials typically abbreviate these devices as BWC in the reports.

We encourage persons wishing to leave anonymous information on any criminal matters, including narcotics or gang activity, to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.