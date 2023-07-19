PFPD: Chicago Man Sleeping in Car on Illinois Street Charged with DUI

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- An officer discovered a man sleeping in his car on Illinois Street and charged the man with a DUI after administering field sobriety tests. The officer determined that the man was under the influence of alcohol, according to police.

Police arrested Yexx K. Lejeune, 36, 12505 S. Lowe Ave, Chicago, on February 11 and charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol, improper parking on a roadway, and illegal transportation of alcohol.

An officer was on patrol at 2:12 AM when he saw a white sedan running and facing westbound on Illinois Street. He saw the vehicle, a Nissan, parked within 20 feet of the intersection’s crosswalk. This violated an Illinois vehicle code, according to police.

The arresting officer knocked on the vehicle’s window, but the driver did not respond. The officer saw the driver slumped at the wheel, according to police. He saw a Coors light aluminum beer bottle from outside the vehicle and a red Solo cup in the center console cup holder, police said. The officer later learned that the red Solo cup contained suspect red wine, according to police.

Yexx K. Lajeune. (Photo: PFPD)

According to the report, Mr. Lejeune told the officer he was going home from a bar and felt tired. The officer describes Mr. Lejeune’s eyes as “glassy and dilated,” the report says. The officer reports finding it challenging to understand when he answered questions, that his speech was “slow and confused,” according to police.

Field Sobriety Tests on Illinois Street to DUI Charge

The officer conducted Standardized Field Sobriety Tests with Mr. Lejeune. The report details the tests the officer administered. According to police, Mr. Lejeune showed “a lack of smooth pursuit in both eyes.” According to the report, he allegedly “did not count aloud” during the “Walk and Turn” portion of the test, made an improper turn, and took the wrong amount of steps.

After the tests, the officer took Mr. Lejeune into custody. Mr. Lejeune refused a breathalyzer test at the station.

