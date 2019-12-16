Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Through November 5, 2019

K9 Officer Charles Karl, recipient of the Park Forest Police Department’s Term Award for the 2nd Quarter of 2019. (Photo: PFPD)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- These police reports include arrests through November 5, 2019. They also include two items from October where we had to seek more information. Police are always forthcoming with these requests.

Charges in these reports include a felony violation of an order of protection, disorderly conduct, and criminal damage to property. The latter allegedly occurred when three people involved in a consensual sexual relationship gathered “to discuss the boundaries and regulations of the lifestyle relationship” the three had, according to the report.

Persons wishing to leave anonymous information on any criminal matters including narcotics or gang activity are encouraged to call the Park Forest Police DepartmentInvestigations Division at (708) 748-1309.

Felony Violation of an Order of Protection

Eric P. Torres, 29, 369 Miami St., Park Forest, was arrested on October 13 and charged with one felony count of violation of an order of protection after police responded to the 300 block of Miami Street to investigate a 911 hang-up.

According to police, SouthCom dispatch was unable to reach the caller after numerous attempts. When police arrived, they located a man identified as Eric P. Torres walking northbound on Miami Street just northbound of the address to which they had responded, according to the report.

The police recognized Mr. Torres “from numerous prior law enforcement encounters,” according to the report.

According to police, prior to their arrival, Mr. Torres was at the residence, but he was allegedly intoxicated, even though there is a court order prohibiting him from being intoxicated in/at the residence, according to police.

According to police, an officer detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from Mr. Torres’ breath. Mr. Torres also had slurred speech and bloodshot glassy eyes, according to police.

Disorderly Conduct

Tabian R. Batchelor, 41, 366 Blackhawk Dr., Park Forest, was arrested on October 24 and charged with disorderly conduct when police responded to the 300 block of Blackhawk Drive in reference to a report of a domestic dispute.

According to police, Ms. Batchelor allegedly got into an argument with a person at the residence to which police responded. During the argument, Ms. Batchelor allegedly left the room where they were and returned with a hammer, allegedly saying she would strike the door to the room with the hammer, according to police.

Criminal Damage to Property

Corey J. Freeman, 40, 422 Westgate Dr., Park Forest, was arrested on November 1 and charged with criminal damage to property after police responded to the 400 block of Westgate Drive to investigate a report of a disturbance.

According to the complainant, he had been invited to Mr. Freeman’s home “to discuss the boundaries and regulations of the lifestyle relationship” that Mr. Freeman had with the complainant and another woman, according to the report.

According to the complainant, the complainant and a woman had engaged “in sexual intercourse” with Mr. Freeman in the past without any issues. This night, however, there was a verbal disagreement, according to the police.

The verbal argument moved outside.

Mr. Freeman and the other woman were standing behind the complainant’s vehicle preventing the complainant from being able to leave, according to police. The other woman then entered the complainant’s vehicle “which caused Freeman to become more agitated,” according to the report. Mr. Freeman then allegedly approached the vehicle and began to strike the front passenger window with his open palms, according to police.

The complainant then dialed 911, according to police.

Mr. Freeman then entered the residence and returned to the vehicle with what the complainant described as a “baseball bat” and allegedly began striking the vehicle multiple times, according to police. The complainant grabbed a tire iron, exited the vehicle, and confronted Mr. Freeman, according to police. Mr. Freeman allegedly began swinging the “baseball bat” at the complainant which led to the complainant throwing the tire iron at Mr. Freeman, according to police.

The complainant said that he had not been struck by the “baseball bat,” according to police.

When police arrived, they determined that the “baseball bat” was a wooden closet pole with tape on one end, according to police. The hood of the complainant’s vehicle had visible dents and chipped paint, according to police. The damage to the vehicle was not there prior to this incident, according to police.

Domestic Battery, Resisting

Neneka K. Henderson, 45, 5253 Paulina Ave., Chicago, was arrested on November 4 and charged with one count of domestic battery and one count of resisting a peace officer after police were dispatched to the 400 block of Wildwood Drive to investigate a report of an unwanted subject.

Upon arrival, a responding officer was met at the door by the complainant and Ms. Henderson. The complainant immediately asked that Ms. Henderson be removed from the residence, according to police.

Ms. Henderson stepped outside and spoke with one of the officers while another officer spoke with the complainant and another person at the residence. According to police, Ms. Henderson came over to the residence to visit and “an argument ensued for unknown reasons,” according to the report.

Ms. Anderson allegedly physically picked a person up with whom she was arguing and slammed her on the floor on her back, according to police.

Ms. Henderson allegedly admitted to drinking alcohol and smoking cannabis, according to police.

Another person stated that Ms. Henderson allegedly “pushed him in the mouth” causing his mouth to bleed, according to police. While attempting to take her into custody, Ms. Henderson allegedly “refused to listen to the officers and pushed [an officer] away,” according to the report.