Park Forest Police Blotter Reports from May 8-15, 2024

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—The reports include incidents from May 8 through May 15, 2024. The first incident we reported was an update to an incident from May 4.

Other incidents covered here include charges of domestic battery, criminal trespassing, and DUI BrAC greater than 0.08.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports from May 8, 2024, through May 15, 2024

May 8 Supplemental Report: Arson

A May 8 supplement clarifies charges to a man who allegedly set fire to a seatbelt while in the rear of a police vehicle. (Image: MGN)

In addition to charges police filed against Charles P. Diorio, 28, Park Forest, stemming from an incident on May 4, police charged Mr. Diorio with arson. Deputy Chief Kristopher Vallow provided us with a May 8 supplement to Mr. Diorio’s case as incidents for which police arrested him allegedly happened in two counties. Police initially charged Mr. Diorio with arson, as he reportedly set fire in the back seat of a squad car.

The arson charge connected with the incident we reported, incident #24PF06946. As Mr. Diorio’s alleged offenses occurred in two counties, police processed him separately for each county.

May 8 Supplement Clarifies

According to police, on May 7, 2024, Mr. Diorio responded to the Park Forest Police Department at approximately 12:42 PM. He had a court order from the Will County Courthouse to be fingerprinted concerning his Will County charges, incident 24PF06946. Police charged Mr. Diorio with two counts of domestic battery in connection with the incident report that began on May 4, 2024, at 9:57 PM when police responded to a home on Neola Street in Cook County.

According to the May 8 supplement, Mr. Diorio faces two counts of domestic battery and one count of arson, three counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer, and criminal damage to state property in connection with this investigation; incidents reports 24PF06946, 24PF06795, and 24PF06915. Police charged him with three counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer regarding case numbers 24PF06795 and 24PF06915.

According to Chief Vallow, the alleged domestic battery was the initiating event. The arson became the first charge as Mr. Diorio allegedly set fire to the squad’s seatbelt while an officer transported him from Monee.

DUI Alcohol > 0.08

Latoya R. Smith. (Photo: PFPD)

Police charged Latoya R. Smith, 35, Markham, on May 10 with DUI alcohol, DUI alcohol greater than 0.08 BAC, speeding over the posted speed limit, and improper lane usage.

At 10:08 PM, an officer in the left northbound lane on Western Avenue at Sauk Trail was at the red light behind a gray 2018 Jeep Cherokee. When the light turned green, the Jeep began to travel northbound and allegedly swerved from the far left side of the left lane to the far right side of the right lane, according to police. The Jeep reportedly increased its speed to 50 mph where the posted speed limit was 35 mph, according to police. It continued to swerve within the lane, according to police.

Police: Jeep Continues to Speed and Swerve

When the Jeep reached the entrance of Court G1-G2 on Western Avenue, it increased its speed to 55 mph, swerving to the right and driving on top of the white dashed lines, according to police. As the vehicle continued northbound on Western Avenue at Main Street, the officer, trailing behind the Jeep at about five car lengths, tracked the vehicle at 66 mph for about eight seconds. The posted speed limit was still 35 mph, according to police.

The Jeep stopped in the right lane on Western Avenue at 26th St. at a red traffic signal. When the light turned green, it continued northbound again, immediately swerving to the left, according to police.

Sirens and a Traffic Stop

According to police, the officer activated his squad’s emergency lights and curbed the vehicle on Western Ave., north of Algonquin Street. Another officer arrived to assist.

According to the report, Latoya R. Smith was the only person in the Jeep. The officer who followed and curbed the Jeep asked Ms. Smith if she knew the speed limit. According to police, she allegedly answered that it was 40 mph or 45 mph. The officer told her she was swerving on Western Avenue. She denied that.

When asked if she had anything to drink that night, Ms. Smith responded that she did not and was coming home from a prom party, according to police.

The officer asks again about swerving and drinking.

The officer asked her again why she was swerving. This time, she allegedly stated that she was putting her seatbelt on, according to police. The officer told her he believed she had something to drink and asked her what she had. Ms. Smith allegedly answered that she had one margarita, according to police.

The officer told her that since she had something to drink and was driving, he wanted to do a few tests to make sure she was okay to drive. He asked her to step out of the Jeep. She consented and got out of the car. She stood in front of the officer.

Standardized Field Sobriety Tests

According to the report, the officer began administering Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. After administering the tests, the officer told Ms. Smith he was placing her under arrest on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol. He handcuffed her, put her in the back of the squad, and transported her to the Park Forest Police Department.

At 11:09 PM, the officer administered a breathalyzer test to Ms. Smith, which she agreed to take, according to the report. According to police, the test indicated a BrAC of 0.115.

According to the report, Ms. Smith’s initial court date was June 17, 2024, at the Markham Courthouse.

Domestic Battery

Police arrested Wallace Bennett, 73, Park Forest, on May 11 and charged him with domestic battery.

Police responded to the first block of McCarthy Road at 4:40 AM to investigate a domestic incident report. According to SouthCom Dispatch, the complainant said that a family member was intoxicated. Dispatch told officers they heard a lot of yelling.

When police arrived, they met Wallace Bennett, who was bleeding from his face, according to the report. He appeared to be “highly intoxicated,” the report says.

Complainant Hears and Argument

According to police, the complainant was upstairs sleeping when she suddenly heard arguing from downstairs. She stated that Mr. Wallace was with another family member, and they were arguing. The complainant said she went downstairs in an attempt to stop the arguing. She stood between the two, according to police. While doing so, Mr. Wallace allegedly grabbed her by her top and pushed her around while attempting to get at the other family member, according to police.

Subsequently, Mr. Wallace and the other family member allegedly began fighting, according to police. That’s when the complainant called police. According to the report, she was unsure who struck first.

She told police Mr. Wallace “is a heavy drinker and is known to do crack,” according to the report. She also told police that Mr. Wallace “can’t control his alcohol and is an angry alcoholic,” according to police.

Report: Another Perspective

According to the other family member, he was sleeping on the couch with his seven-year-old son when Mr. Wallace allegedly walked into the home and began yelling, according to police. When the complainant came downstairs to get between them, this family member alleged that Mr. Wallace grabbed the complainant by her shirt collar and began shoving her around, according to police.

Mr. Wallace then allegedly began swinging his arms toward the family member around the complainant, attempting to strike the other family member. While doing so, Mr. Wallace allegedly scratched the face of that family member, according to the report.

Indecent Exposure

Police arrested Christopher M. Williams, 30, Park Forest, on May 11 and charged him with indecent exposure and trespassing.

Police responded to 1 Main St. at 10:58 AM to investigate a report of indecent exposure. They spoke with the complainant, who said she walked through the CVS parking lot to the Dollar General. While walking through the lot, a man wearing a bright yellow sweater with dreadlocks, later identified as Christopher M. Williams, approached her.

Mr. Williams allegedly asked her to show him her ID card. He then reportedly began to follow her as she continued walking. Mr. Williams then allegedly reached into his pants and pulled his penis out, according to police. According to the complainant, Mr. Williams allegedly began to stroke his penis in a sexual manner which resembled masturbating.

Complainant Yells, Suspect Runs Away

The complainant became very upset and started yelling at Mr. Williams. According to police, Mr. Williams then reportedly took off running northbound through the CVS parking lot and continued north past Main Street.

The complainant then called 911.

Report: Police Know the Suspect

According to the report, police knew where Mr. Williams lived due to previous incidents with similar circumstances and businesses at that location.

According to police, one officer saw Mr. Williams wearing a bright yellow sweater earlier that morning, walking through the Dollar General parking lot.

Police located Mr. Williams sitting on the steps at his front door, according to the report. The complainant positively identified him as the suspect, and officers arrested him on suspicion of indecent exposure. They transported him to the Park Forest Police Department and processed him, according to the report.

Domestic Battery

Police arrested Keenan M. Fowlkes, 23, Park Forest, on May 12 and charged him with one count of domestic battery. Police responded to the 300 block of Indianwood Boulevard on May 12 at 6:26 PM to investigate a domestic battery complaint.

Ticket: Possession of Cannabis

Police issued a municipal ticket charging possession of cannabis in a motor vehicle to DeAngelo M. Sanders, 24, Calumet City, on May 13.

According to police, an officer on patrol at 8:10 PM saw a black 2009 Chevrolet Equinox parked on Minocqua Street in front of a fire hydrant. The officer approached the vehicle’s passenger side and spoke with the only person in the car, DeAngelo M. Sanders. Mr. Sanders gave the officer his driver’s license.

The officer detected a strong odor of burnt cannabis coming from the car, according to the report. He also saw a partially burnt cigar with suspected cannabis in the center console ashtray, according to police. The officer asked Mr. Sanders about cannabis inside the vehicle. Mr. Sanders allegedly admitted the cigar was cannabis and denied that he had any additional cannabis, according to police. When the officer asked again, Mr. Sanders opened the center console armrest. He showed the officer designer Ziploc bags containing suspected cannabis, according to the report.

According to police, the bags were not odor-proof or child-resistant. The officer gave Mr. Sanders a parking citation charging that he parked within 15 feet of a hydrant and a municipal citation for possession of cannabis in a motor vehicle.

Mr. Sanders had an optional court date of June 5, 2024, at the Park Forest Police Department. This was not an arrest.

Criminal Trespassing

Police arrested Christopher M. Williams, 30, Park Forest, on May 15 and charged him with criminal trespassing.

Police responded to a business at 1 Main St. at 12:34 PM to investigate a report of panhandling. According to the report, police later changed the disposition of this report to trespassing at 10 Main St.

SouthCom Dispatch told police a tall man with a lime green jacket was the alleged suspect. An officer responding saw a man matching that description walking with two other people through the Dollar General parking lot. Through prior interactions, the officer recognized the subject as Christopher Williams.

The officer stopped Mr. Williams on Dollar General’s property. Mr. Williams allegedly said he was never at CVS, but he was at Dollar General because he was looking for work, according to police.

Two officers detained him on the scene. One of them spoke with an employee. According to the report, the employee wished to sign complaints against Mr. Williams on a trespassing charge. The employee alleged Mr. Williams was already on the property earlier in the day asking customers for money.

Police arrested Mr. Williams and placed him in the back of a patrol car. The arresting officer completed a Site and Release on the scene and then returned Mr. Williams home. Mr. Williams had a mandatory court date of June 17, 2024, at the Markham Courthouse.

Conclusion: May 8 through May 15, 2024.

This concludes our reports from May 8 through May 15, 2024.

About Police Reports

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those police arrested and charged committed any offenses. We report on what is in the reports that the police furnish to us. As those accused are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

eNews Park Forest has continuously published the addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

Presumption of Innocence

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. The law presumes all those whom police arrest are innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest not to remove items from the public record from publication. Suppose you find your name in the police reports. Our policy is that we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g., “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

We do not strike, “unpublish,” or delete news.

Police captured all the incidents in this report on body-worn and dash-mounted cameras by officers at the respective scenes, according to police. All Park Forest police officers wear body-worn cameras. Officials typically abbreviate these devices as BWC in the reports.

We encourage persons wishing to leave anonymous information on any criminal matters, including narcotics or gang activity, to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.