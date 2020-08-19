Park Forest Police Blotter Reports from July 15 through July 21, 2020

Officer Regis Bowers’ grandmother pins on his badge at the April 15, 2019, meeting of the Village Board. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- These police reports include arrests through July 21, 2020. Charges for those arrested include domestic battery, felony domestic battery, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use the word “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those arrested and/or charged have committed any offenses. We report on what is in the media reports furnished by police. As those charged are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

eNews Park Forest has always published addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those who have been charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest to not remove items in the public record from publication. If your name is listed in the police reports, we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g. “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

Persons wishing to leave anonymous information on any criminal matters including narcotics or gang activity are encouraged to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.

eNews Park Forest reports this information because the public in the United States has the right to know. When that information is withheld or under-reported, it leaves questions. We also want to show the work that the police force does every day that is not reported. Police in Park Forest respond to thousands of calls per year, the vast majority of which do not end up with arrests. Whether it’s conducting a routine investigation, pulling over a drunk driver, or responding to a possible theft at a store, the work of the police officer deserves acknowledgment by the public.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports from July 15 through July 21, 2020

Domestic Battery–Physical Contact

Jeff S. Russell, 40, 111 Well St., Park Forest, was arrested on July 17 and charged with one count of domestic battery-physical contact after police were dispatched at 1:58 AM to the 100 block of Well Street to investigate a report of a domestic incident.

When police arrived, they spoke with the complainant who requested that officers take Jeff S. Russell from the residence “because he was being violent,” according to the report.

Mr. Russell had locked himself in the detached garage and would not, according to police.

The complainant told officers that she did not believe Mr. Russell was currently armed with any weapons when they asked.

Police gained access to the garage and found Mr. Russell sitting behind a mini-refrigerator, according to the report. He walked out of the garage without incident.

The complainant told police that Mr. Russell became angry with her, allegedly threw her to the floor, placed his knees on her shoulders, straddling on top of her, according to police. Mr. Russell then allegedly grabbed her by the face with both hands and repeatedly slammed her against the floor, according to the report.

Felony Domestic Battery

Jerald D. Bibbs, 29, 210 Allegheny St., Park Forest, was arrested on July 17 and charged with one felony count of domestic battery after police responded to the 200 block of Allegheny Street to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance.

According to the complainant, Mr. Bibbs was on the couch in the living room. The complainant said she approached him and asked about infidelity in their relationship, according to the report. A verbal argument then ensued and the complainant told Mr. Bibbs that she was leaving.

She then started to gather her belongings, according to the report.

As she was walking to the bedroom, Mr. Bibbs allegedly grabbed her forcefully by the arm and attempted to stop her, according to police. Mr. Bibbs then allegedly placed his hand near her neck as if he was going to choke her, according to police. The complainant said she pushed Mr. Bibbs away to prevent him from choking her. Mr. Bibbs allegedly continued to grab and hold her away from the bedroom, according to police.

Fearful that he would harm her, the complainant said she struck Mr. Bibbs in the face in an attempt to get away from him, knocking his glasses from his face, according to police. The complainant then entered the bedroom, followed by Mr. Bibbs who allegedly grabbed her by the head and pushed her face into the bedding on the bed, according to police. Mr. Bibbs then allegedly held her head into the bedding for several seconds before allegedly striking her in the back of the head, according to police. Mr. Bibbs then released the complainant and walked out of the bedroom, according to the police.

The complainant subsequently called 911 and kept the phone hidden from Mr. Bibbs so that he would not know that she called police, according to the report.

An arresting officer learned that Mr. Bibbs had a current order of protection against the complainant and a previous conviction on a charge of domestic battery from February 15, 2019, according to the report.

Leaving the Scene of an Accident

Aailya N. Caldwell-Johnson, 18, 149 Algonquin St., Park Forest, was arrested on July 19 and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, no valid driver’s license, and no proof of insurance. Ms. Caldwell-Johnson was also processed on an outstanding no-bond warrant out of Chicago Heights charging domestic battery.

An officer was dispatched to the 2800 block of Western Avenue to investigate a report of a hit and run. The complainant said he was struck by another vehicle at the intersection of Birch Street and Western Avenue and that the other vehicle allegedly left the scene, according to police.

According to the complainant, he was stopped on Birch Street behind a blue 2006 Kia Spectra waiting for his opportunity to turn northbound on Western Avenue. The Kia kept pulling forward onto Western Avenue then suddenly started reversing toward the complainant’s car, according to police. The back passenger side of the Kia then allegedly struck the driver’s side of the complainant’s vehicle, according to police.

The complainant said he exited his car and started walking towards the Kia to speak with the driver when the Kia allegedly pulled off northbound onto Western Avenue, allegedly leaving the scene of the accident, according to police.

A witness provided the complainant with the license plate of the Kia, according to police.

An officer checked LEADS and discovered that the vehicle was registered to Aaliyah N. Caldwell-Johnson of Algonquin Street, according to the report. The officer drove to Ms. Caldwell-Johnson’s address on Algonquin and parked near her house.

The officer observed the Kia drive past him, eastbound on Algonquin Street from Western Avenue. The officer activated his squad’s emergency lights and the Kia stopped and then pulled into a driveway on Algonquin Street, allegedly without using a turn signal, according to police.

Aaliyah Caldwell-Johnson was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, according to police.

The officer spoke with Ms. Caldwell-Johnson and she allegedly said that earlier, when driving on Birch Street at Western Avenue, she reversed her Kia and almost hit the car behind her, but did not hit it, according to police. She allegedly added that the man in the car behind her then got out of his vehicle and began arguing, so she left the scene, according to the report.

SouthCom Dispatch advised the officer that Ms. Caldwell-Johnson had no driver’s license issued and additionally had an outstanding warrant out of Chicago Heights. The officer took Ms. Caldwell Johnson into custody and transported her to the Park Forest Police Department, according to the report.

The officer did observe a scratch and dent damage on the front driver’s side of the complainant’s vehicle and rear passenger-side scratch damage on the Kia which also contained residue of red paint from the complainant’s car, according to police.